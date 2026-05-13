Epsilon Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: Epsilon Energy Ltd. Epsilon Energy Ltd.

HOUSTON, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today reported first quarter 2026 financial and operating results.

Q1 2026 Highlights:

Epsilon - Q1 2026      
  Q1 2026Q4 2025Q1 2025QoQ%YoY%
NRI Production       
GasMMcf2,4822,3732,7405%-9%
OilMBbl136944645%199%
NGLMBbl424316-2%168%
TotalMMcfe3,5543,1963,10811%14%
Daily TotalMMcfe/d39.534.734.5  
Daily OilBbl/d1,5151,021506  
       
Revenues $M     
Gas  13,4036,83910,61496%26%
Oil 9,4625,2993,27079%189%
NGL 1,0731,180387-9%177%
Midstream1  1,6581,5011,89210%-12%
Total  25,59614,81816,16373%58%
       
Realized Prices2      
Gas $/Mcf5.402.883.8787%39%
Oil $/Bbl69.3956.4471.7623%-3%
NGL$/Bbl25.3227.1724.52-7%3%
       
Adj. EBITDA$M13,3957,55310,60977%26%
       
Cash + STI3$M8,4669,5137,363-11%15%
       
Capex4 $M4,8851,6418,035198%-39%
       
Total Debt $M45,50050,5000-10% 
       
Dividend$M1,8841,8681,3761%37%
       
Adj Net Income5$M80111,1034,023-93%-80%
p/share6$0.030.430.18-94%-85%
Excl. Q126 Hedge Loss $M8,68311,1034,023-22%116%
p/share6$0.290.430.18-34%58%
       
1) Net of elimination entry for fees paid by Epsilon     
2) Excludes impact of hedge realizations      
3) Includes restricted cash balance     
4) Excludes acquisitions       
5) Excludes one-time / non-recurring expenses for transaction costs, impairments, and loss on asset sale  
6) Calculated on weighted average shares outstanding for the period   


Jason Stabell, Epsilon’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “So far in 2026, we are executing on the initial stages of our development program outlined in the 2025 year-end release and are expecting to bring meaningful production online starting in the second quarter. In the Permian, three gross 3-mile Barnett wells are expected to come online this year, with the first in the second quarter. In the Powder River Basin, two gross Niobrara DUCs are scheduled for completion and are expected to be online early in the third quarter. We have also begun facilities work on the three gross Parkman wells scheduled for development this summer. We are currently working to secure a rig and expect first production in the fourth quarter.

We have also made recent efforts to monetize non-core assets in the portfolio with the sale of a Marcellus override package and the pending sale of the office building we acquired in the Peak transaction. Together, these are expected to raise $6.7 million in the second quarter, without a material impact on results going forward.

Strong natural gas pricing in the Marcellus in the first few months of the year and a full quarter of contribution from the acquired PRB production drove quarter-over-quarter gains in revenue and cash flow. Importantly, a significant portion of our expected new volumes this year are oil-weighted and will come online into what is currently a strong oil price environment in the second half of the year. The planned development which is underway and attractive oil pricing should allow the Company to deliver strong operational and financial performance as the year progresses."

Quarter Details:

Epsilon’s capital expenditures were $4.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The Company participated in the drilling of 1 gross (0.25 net) well in Texas, the ninth well in the project and the first 3-mile Barnett well. Completion operations on that well are currently underway.

The Company also began constructing facilities in preparation for Parkman drilling activity this summer, where the plan is to a drill a three well Parkman pad in Campbell County, Wyoming, with production expected online in the fourth quarter.

The Company also repaired and cased the 2 gross (0.7 net) Niobrara DUCs acquired in the Peak acquisition. The completion of those wells is scheduled for June, with production expected online early in the third quarter.

The Auburn Gas Gathering System (Epsilon is a 35% owner) gathered and delivered 9.6 Bcf gross of natural gas volumes during the quarter, or 107 MMcf/d. As of January 2026, the gathering and compression rates increased contractually to $0.50 $ / MMBTU and $0.11 $ / MMBTU, respectively.

Unit operating costs were up meaningfully quarter over quarter, driven by a full quarter contribution from the PRB production ($4.4 million in total operating cost for the quarter, which is higher cost per unit than the other assets / basins, driven by a higher fixed component; unit operating costs will decline there as new development volumes are added in the basin), workover activity in the Marcellus ($0.2 million), and a one-time Ad Valorem tax expense in the Permian ($0.7 million, which will not impact the remainder of the year).

The quarter also included $0.5 million of G&A cost associated with former Peak employees who are on transition services contracts. The full year cost will be approximately $1.5 million. These costs will not be carried into 2027 and are thus not part of run-rate G&A.

Net income for the quarter was impacted materially by the unrealized loss on the hedge book of $7.9 million. The unrealized loss was driven by the sharp increase in crude prices during the quarter. Adjusting for the impact of the unrealized loss, net income per share for the quarter was $0.29. The positive revenue impact of higher oil prices will materialize primarily in subsequent quarters. Approximately 60% of the Company’s currently online oil production is hedged in the mid $60s for WTI for the remainder of the year. All incremental development volumes brought on will have full exposure to prevailing oil prices.

In March, the Company made a $5 million repayment on the outstanding balance on the credit facility.

Q2 2026 Update

The Company participated in the drilling of 5 gross (0.4 net) wells in the Marcellus during April. The completion of those wells is expected over the next 30 days, with production online in the fourth quarter. Four of these wells will be gathered by the Auburn system.

On May 4, 2026, the Company closed the sale of certain overriding royalty interests (ORRIs) in Susquehanna Co, Pennsylvania to an undisclosed private buyer for $3.9 million. The assets covered 940 gross acres and 90 producing Marcellus wells with an average net revenue interest of 0.25% per well. The effective date of the transaction was April 1, 2026, and the consideration represented approximately 6X expected cash flow from the assets over the next twelve months. The assets represented approximately 1.5% of the Company’s trailing twelve months upstream revenue and 2% of the Company’s year-end 2025 Proved Developed Producing (PDP) reserves.

The Company is expected to close the sale of its Durango, Colorado office building (acquired last year in the Peak acquisition) in June, for gross proceeds of $3 million.

In April, the Company made an additional $5 million repayment on the outstanding balance on the credit facility. The current balance is $40.5 million (down from $50.5 million at year-end 2025).

Current Hedge Book:

             
 DateNatural GasCrude Oil 
 SwapsCostless CollarsSwapsCostless Collars 
 Volume
(MMcf)		Price
($/MMBtu)		Volume
(MMcf)		Bought
Put
($/MMBtu)		Sold
Call
($/MMBtu)		Volume
(MBbl)		Price
($/Bbl)		Volume
(MBbl)		Bought
Put
($/Bbl)		Sold
Call
($/Bbl)		 
 2Q 20263023.883873.344.947962.83359.7870.01 
 3Q 20264513.935513.354.958065.16060.0070.10 
 4Q 20261783.877833.355.103962.712859.0069.00 
 FY 2026931$3.911,722$3.35$5.01198$63.7532$59.10$69.12 
 1Q 2027874.128183.415.232761.453459.2369.47 
 2Q 2027913.497933.214.813664.052255.9466.02 
 3Q 2027903.587733.114.312866.362657.3267.60 
 4Q 2027443.953523.154.261462.323657.3067.55 
 FY 2027312$3.762,736$3.23$4.72106$63.76118$57.60$67.82 
 1Q 2028284.46283.654.70862.97857.5867.96 
             

Earnings Call:

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the “Epsilon Energy First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call.”

A webcast can be viewed at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=vCctDJ0X. A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website (www.epsilonenergyltd.com) following the call.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets across the Appalachian, Powder River, Permian, and Western Canadian Sedimentary basins.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, ‘may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, ‘believe”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

        

EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
(All amounts stated in US$)
   
  Three months ended March 31, 
     2026    2025
Revenues from contracts with customers:       
Gas, oil, NGL, and condensate revenue $          23,938,010 $          14,270,790
Gas gathering and compression revenue               1,657,777              1,892,350
Total revenue            25,595,787            16,163,140
       
Operating costs and expenses:      
Lease operating expenses              7,195,313              2,755,898
Gathering system operating expenses                 594,446                 552,651
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion              3,002,339              3,475,857
Impairment expense                         —                     6,669
Transaction costs                   71,420                         —
General and administrative expenses:      
Stock based compensation expense                 547,527                 385,838
Other general and administrative expenses              3,378,142              1,818,418
Total operating costs and expenses             14,789,187              8,995,331
Operating income            10,806,600              7,167,809
       
Other income (expense):      
Interest income                    45,543                   15,299
Interest expense               (941,581)                 (12,211)
Loss on derivative contracts, net            (8,929,829)            (1,462,170)
Other income (expense), net                   16,428                 (22,499)
Other expense, net            (9,809,439)            (1,481,581)
       
Net income before income tax expense                 997,161              5,686,228
Income tax expense                 267,736              1,670,194
NET INCOME $               729,425 $            4,016,034
Currency translation adjustments                   (2,319)                 (50,116)
NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $               727,106 $            3,965,918
       
Net income per share, basic $                     0.02 $                     0.18
Net income per share, diluted $                     0.02 $                     0.18
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic            30,239,980            22,008,766
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted            30,262,466            22,109,819
       


EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts stated in US$)
       
     March 31,     December 31, 
  2026 2025
ASSETS      
Current assets     
Cash and cash equivalents$          7,912,858 $         8,959,954
Accounts receivable         16,794,429           16,132,501
Short term investments                         —                          —
Fair value of derivatives             426,255           2,694,340
Prepaid income taxes          2,959,475             2,949,311
Other current assets           1,688,563            1,847,672
Total current assets        29,781,580        32,583,778
Non-current assets     
Property and equipment:    
Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method   
Proved properties       237,783,115       233,334,212
Unproved properties        79,690,561         79,307,169
Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment     (134,196,469)        (131,636,141)
Total oil and gas properties, net      183,277,207        181,005,240
Gathering system       43,593,370        43,540,389
Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment     (37,680,704)       (37,472,139)
Total gathering system, net           5,912,666           6,068,250
Land             1,231,965             1,231,965
Buildings and other property and equipment, net           4,077,163            4,132,732
Total property and equipment, net       194,499,001        192,438,187
Other assets:     
Operating lease right-of-use assets, long term            429,923              488,949
Restricted cash             553,000              553,000
Fair value of derivatives, long term             185,056             1,154,936
Deferred financing costs            724,263              774,347
Prepaid drilling costs             246,220              246,220
Total non-current assets      196,637,463       195,655,639
Total assets$     226,419,043 $     228,239,417
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Current liabilities     
Accounts payable trade$          8,159,934 $         11,148,050
Gathering fees payable            1,047,841             1,076,143
Royalties payable         10,071,572           8,702,526
Income taxes payable                         —                          —
Accrued capital expenditures             577,154                 24,888
Accrued compensation             739,649            1,056,304
Other accrued liabilities           2,927,196           2,682,090
Fair value of derivatives           3,833,399                          —
Operating lease liabilities              271,790               271,494
Total current liabilities       27,628,535         24,961,495
Non-current liabilities     
Credit facility payable       45,500,000        50,500,000
Ad valorem taxes, long term            7,411,971              7,411,971
Asset retirement obligations         7,553,458           7,437,960
Fair value of derivatives, long term              810,629                          —
Deferred income taxes         13,120,790         12,855,585
Operating lease liabilities, long term              271,046              340,052
Total non-current liabilities       74,667,894        78,545,568
Total liabilities      102,296,429       103,507,063
Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)   
Shareholders' equity     
Preferred shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized, none issued or outstanding                         —                          —
Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized and 30,239,980 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and  December 31, 2025       154,274,125        154,274,125
Treasury shares, at cost, 0 shares at March 31, 2026 and 0 shares at December 31, 2025                        —                          —
Additional paid-in capital           14,411,351         13,863,824
Accumulated deficit       (54,457,110)       (53,302,162)
Accumulated other comprehensive income          9,894,248           9,896,567
Total shareholders' equity        124,122,614       124,732,354
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$     226,419,043 $     228,239,417
       


EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
 (All amounts stated in US$)
 
        
  Three months ended March 31,  
     2026    2025 
Cash flows from operating activities:       
Net income $                729,425 $             4,016,034 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion               3,002,339               3,475,857 
Impairment expense                           —                      6,669 
Amortization on deferred financing costs                    50,084                           — 
Loss on derivative contracts               8,929,829               1,462,170 
Settlement paid on derivative contracts             (1,047,836)                (415,043) 
Settlement of asset retirement obligation                           —                    (1,600) 
Stock-based compensation expense                  547,527                  385,838 
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)                  265,205                (321,452) 
Changes in assets and liabilities:       
Accounts receivable                (661,928)             (2,159,795) 
Prepaid income taxes                  (10,164)                  978,542 
Other assets and liabilities                  112,036                  141,640 
Accounts payable, royalties payable, gathering fees payable, and other accrued liabilities             (1,813,998)                    91,390 
Income taxes payable                           —                  922,326 
Net cash provided by operating activities             10,102,519               8,582,576 
Cash flows from investing activities:       
Additions to unproved oil and gas properties                (383,391)             (5,060,901) 
Additions to proved oil and gas properties             (3,830,774)             (2,578,866) 
Additions to gathering system properties                  (50,583)                (104,275) 
Deductions to land, buildings and property and equipment                      1,825                           — 
Prepaid drilling costs                           —                  960,136 
Net cash used in investing activities             (4,262,923)             (6,783,906) 
Cash flows from financing activities:       
Payment on credit facility             (5,000,000)                           — 
Dividends paid             (1,884,373)             (1,375,612) 
Net cash used in financing activities             (6,884,373)             (1,375,612) 
Effect of currency rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash                    (2,319)                  (50,116) 
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash             (1,047,096)                  372,942 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period               9,512,954               6,989,793 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $             8,465,858 $             7,362,735 
        
Supplemental cash flow disclosures:       
Income tax paid - federal $                         — $                  80,000 
Income tax paid - state (PA) $                  10,933 $                    5,138 
Income tax paid - state (other) $                         — $                         25 
Interest paid $                  42,347 $                       657 
        
Non-cash investing activities:       
Change in proved properties accrued in accounts payable $                618,129 $                341,974 
Change in gathering system accrued in accounts payable $                    2,398 $                (44,228) 
Asset retirement obligation asset additions and adjustments $                         — $                  18,235 
        


  Three months ended March 31, 
   2026 2025
Net income $           729,425 $        4,016,034
Add Back:      
Interest expense (income), net             896,038                (3,088)
Income tax (benefit) expense             267,736          1,670,194
Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion          3,002,339          3,475,857
Impairment expense                      —                 6,669
Stock based compensation expense              547,527             385,838
Transaction costs               71,420                      —
Loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement          7,881,993          1,047,127
Foreign currency translation loss                (1,875)               10,289
Adjusted EBITDA $    13,394,603 $    10,608,920


Epsilon defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before (1) net interest expense, (2) taxes, (3) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, (4) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, (5) non-cash stock compensation expense, (6) transaction costs, (7) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, (8) gain or loss on foreign currency translation. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.

Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Epsilon has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures. It further provides investors with a helpful measure for comparing operating performance on a "normalized" or recurring basis with the performance of other companies, without giving effect to certain non-cash expenses and other items. This provides management, investors and analysts with comparative information for evaluating the Company in relation to other natural gas and oil companies providing corresponding non-U.S. GAAP financial measures or that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

$MQ125Q425Q126
GAAP Net Income (Loss)4,016(12,439)729
One-time adjustments    
Transaction Costs  2,07371
Impairment - NM  700 
Impairment - Canada7559 
Loss - Oklahoma Sale  19,257 
    
    
Adj. Net Income 4,02310,150801
WA Shares O/S22,11025,96630,262
P/Share $                 0.18$                 0.39$                 0.03


Epsilon defines Adjusted Net Income as reported U.S. GAAP Net Income adding back expenses related to (1) transaction expenses related to the Peak companies’ acquisition, (2) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, and (3) gain or loss on sale of assets. Adjusted Net Income is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.


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