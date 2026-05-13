Janus International Group, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information about Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE: JBI) or certain of its executive officers violated federal securities laws. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Janus International securities?

If you purchased Janus International securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click Here to Join the Investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the Investigation

On November 6, 2025, Janus International reported its third quarter 2025 financial results and discussed weakening trends affecting the Company’s business. Among other things, Janus disclosed that R3 demand was not accelerating as quickly as expected, stating that “the R3… acceleration is not happening as fast as we would have liked.” The Company also disclosed that it anticipated EBITDA margins would decline from its original guidance and that TMC accounted for approximately 70% of the revenue decline in the quarter.

Following the Company’s November 6, 2025 disclosures, Janus International’s stock price declined approximately 20%.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Janus International Group, Inc. complied with state and federal laws, including the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses, or are a long-term holder of Janus International stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm – Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder class actions and derivative lawsuits. Johnson Fistel has been selected as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, Johnson Fistel recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved investors.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

This communication may be considered a promotional communication. Johnson Fistel, PLLP and its attorneys are responsible for the content of this communication. Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for this advertisement.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com