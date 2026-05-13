LatiNation Media to Premiere Viral Comedy Star Jenny Lorenzo’s Sketch Series “The Best of Jenny Lorenzo”

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LatiNation Media , the independent, Latino-owned, English-language network connecting brands and audiences to Gen Z and Millennial Latinos, announced the premiere date of The Best of Jenny Lorenzo, a new half-hour comedy series starring digital creator and comedian Jenny Lorenzo. The Best of Jenny Lorenzo premieres across the company's LATV broadcast cable network and LatiNation app on Tuesday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

The series brings together the most beloved, viral sketches and characters from Lorenzo’s widely popular YouTube channel and reimagines them for television audiences. Each episode curates fan-favorite moments alongside newly created interstitial skits—featuring her breakout character, Abuela—exclusive to the series.

Known for her sharp, character-driven humor and pitch-perfect take on bicultural life, Lorenzo, and creative partner Kevin Bosch, have built a devoted following by turning everyday Latino family dynamics into comedy that resonates across generations. The Best of Jenny Lorenzo captures that voice in a format that blends digital-native storytelling with traditional episodic structure—bringing her signature style to screens in a new way.

“I’ve always created these characters from a place that feels very real to me—family, culture, the things we all grew up with but don’t always see on screen,” said Lorenzo. “Bringing this to television with LatiNation is about expanding that world and giving fans something new, while still keeping the heart and humor they connected with from the beginning.” Andres Palencia, CEO, LatiNation Media, added, “Jenny has built a comedy universe that audiences immediately recognize and feel at home in. This series is about meeting fans where they already are, while expanding her world with new material that makes the experience fresh, dynamic, and made for television.”

Episode One: “Best of Your Abuela” : May 19, 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Your Latina grandmother always knows best, and she’s not afraid to let everyone know! Life with Abuela means constant corrections, unsolicited advice, and zero personal space, and she somehow turns every moment into a lesson you didn’t ask for.

Episode two: “Best of Your Crazy Parents”: May 26, 2026

Growing up with Latino parents means nothing is ever simple. From overreactions to overprotecting to full-on chaos in public, Flor and Benito somehow turn everyday parenting into a full-blown spectacle.

Episode Three: “Best of Your Scandalous Tía”: June 9, 2026

Everybody has an aunt who lives for the drama and makes sure everyone else does too. The hilariously unfiltered, gossip-loving Tía Maruchi, with a larger-than-life personality, turns everyday moments into full-blown spectacles.

Credits:

The Best of Jenny Lorenzo is produced by Eggshell Black

Executive Producers: Jenny Lorenzo & Kevin Bosch. Andes Palencia and Bruno Ulloa for LatiNation.

Producers: Jenny Lorenzo and Kevin Bosch

Directed by: Kevin Bosch and Jenny Lorenzo

Created by: Jenny Lorenzo & Kevin Bosch

The series will be available on LATV, the LatiNation app, and across its streaming and FAST platforms.

About Eggshell Black:

Eggshell Black is the creative partnership between Jenny Lorenzo and Kevin Bosch, dedicated to creating culturally authentic comedy.

Jenny Lorenzo is an award-winning Cuban-American actress, writer, comedian, and digital creator with a loyal 1M+ multi-platform audience. A co-founder of BuzzFeed’s Pero Like, she has worked as a writer, host and actor for Disney, Nickelodeon, DreamWorks Animation, Cartoon Network and others.

Kevin Bosch is a Venezuelan/Colombian-American writer and director who worked alongside Jenny to develop the viral series Abuela’s Family, as well as produced ads together for major brands, including Amazon, Microsoft, Frito Lay, Chevrolet, CVS, Hulu and Kellogg's.

About LatiNation Media:

LatiNation Media is the leading independent, Latino-owned, English-language connected media network in the United States. Reaching Gen Z and Millennial Latinos across streaming, social, and digital platforms, LatiNation creates content for everyone — anchored in the richness, diversity, and power of Latino culture. With 25 years of storytelling and a growing portfolio of originals, live events, and branded content solutions, LatiNation offers brand partners something no one else can: authentic access to the most dynamic consumer audience in America.

Contact:

Bolte Media for LatiNation:

Hanna Bolte, Hanna@BolteMedia.com

Dina White, Dina@DinaWhitePR.com

Jennifer Nieman, jennifer@niemangroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/edaad2d5-66ec-45e5-b62e-1c1fafba9f53

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/594cf8a4-5391-4c04-8bb0-651e547a58be