Hard Chews Gummies Claims Evaluated: Investigating the Salt Tonic Trick Recipe for Men

Aurora, CO, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Hard Chews Gummies are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications. See full terms through the Hard Chews website. This content contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.

Brand: Hard Chews Gummies

Category: Men's Sexual Health and Vitality Supplement

Format: Chewable gummies - gluten-free, non-GMO, no stimulants, non-habit-forming

Key Ingredients: L-Arginine HCl, Tongkat Ali, Maca Root, Ashwagandha, Horny Goat Weed, Beet Root, Grape Seed Extract

Guarantee: 180-day money-back guarantee

Retailer: ClickBank

Availability: hardchews.me

Starting Price: $79 for a 30-day supply (one-time purchase)

View the current Hard Chews Gummies offer (official Hard Chews page)

Why Men Search Hard Chews Gummies Before Buying

Search interest around Hard Chews Gummies, Hard Chews Gummies claims evaluated, salt tonic trick recipe for men, Hard Chews Gummies ingredients, Hard Chews Gummies side effects, Hard Chews Gummies price, Hard Chews Gummies refund policy, Hard Chews Gummies scam or legit, and Hard Chews Gummies reviews reflects the standard consumer verification process men run before purchasing a men's vitality supplement. Those searches center on ingredient identity, safety considerations, pricing, refund terms, subscription details, and order support.

Hard Chews Gummies is a chewable dietary supplement formulated for adult men. The formula is designed to support vitality, stamina, libido, confidence, energy, and circulation-related wellness through a gummy format that combines seven featured ingredients. Hard Chews Gummies is available as a direct-to-consumer purchase through the Hard Chews website, retailed through ClickBank, and backed by a 180-day money-back guarantee.

Hard Chews Gummies at a Glance

Hard Chews Gummies is a men's vitality supplement in chewable gummy form. The product label lists three support claims: designed to support healthy blood flow, designed to support erection firmness and quality, and designed to support sexual wellness. The formula delivers these through seven featured ingredients - L-Arginine HCl, Tongkat Ali, Maca Root, Ashwagandha, Horny Goat Weed, Beet Root, and Grape Seed Extract - across a 30-gummy, 30-serving container. Hard Chews Gummies lists one-time purchase and Subscribe and Save options, ClickBank order support, and a 180-day money-back guarantee. The product is gluten-free, non-GMO, non-stimulant, non-habit-forming, and manufactured in a facility reported to follow Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

View the current Hard Chews Gummies offer (official Hard Chews page)

What Is the Salt Tonic Trick Recipe for Men?

Search interest around salt tonic trick recipe for men reflects the consumer research behavior men engage in when evaluating men's vitality supplements, particularly those marketed through video sales funnels and direct-response wellness channels. The phrase circulates across supplement research forums, men's wellness discussion boards, and affiliate marketing funnels in the men's sexual health category.

The phrase should be understood as a search pattern, not as a medical recommendation, treatment protocol, or proven dietary recipe. Men searching for a salt tonic trick recipe for men are typically at the beginning of a buying decision -- comparing ingredient lists, evaluating supplement credentials, researching refund policies, and looking for independent information about what is actually inside the products connected to this term.

Consumer verification around men's vitality supplements commonly centers on the ingredient list, intended mechanism, safety considerations, pricing structure, refund policy, and subscription terms.

Hard Chews Gummies appears in this keyword cluster because buyers are comparing the supplement's formula, pricing, guarantee, subscription terms, contact details, and safety considerations.

No salt recipe, mineral dosing protocol, or dietary instruction is part of this evaluation. Hard Chews Gummies is a dietary supplement formulated for men's vitality support. Any men's wellness search term that leads a buyer to ask the right questions about ingredients, safety, pricing, and guarantee terms is doing exactly what consumer verification is supposed to do. Hard Chews Gummies details center on formula structure, safety considerations, pricing, subscription terms, and guarantee support.

What Are Hard Chews Gummies?

Hard Chews Gummies is a dietary supplement designed for men seeking to support their vitality, stamina, libido, confidence, energy levels, and circulation-related wellness through consistent daily supplementation. The front label carries three stated support claims: designed to support healthy blood flow, designed to support erection firmness and quality, and designed to support sexual wellness.

Hard Chews Gummies is not a prescription medication. It is not a medical treatment. It is not FDA-evaluated as a drug. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Hard Chews Gummies is designed for men's vitality support in the dietary supplement category, and the formula is built around seven botanical and amino acid ingredients selected for their roles in men's wellness.

Hard Chews Gummies comes in a chewable gummy format - a convenient option for men who prefer not to swallow capsules or tablets. The gummies are gluten-free, non-GMO, free from synthetic fillers, non-stimulant, and non-habit-forming. Hard Chews Gummies is manufactured in a facility reported to follow Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

The formula is designed around four wellness support areas interconnected in men's sexual health: circulation support, vitality and libido support, stress-balance support, and antioxidant protection. The ingredient structure includes the following seven featured components.

Hard Chews Gummies Ingredients: Full Breakdown

L-Arginine HCl - 50mg per serving

L-Arginine HCl is an amino acid commonly used in men's circulatory wellness formulations. Hard Chews Gummies includes L-Arginine HCl for its role in supporting nitric oxide production. Nitric oxide is relevant to normal blood vessel relaxation and circulation-related wellness - a foundational area within the formula's approach to men's vitality and performance confidence.

L-Arginine is frequently included in men's wellness products for its relationship with vascular function. Hard Chews Gummies includes L-Arginine HCl as a core circulation-support ingredient, fitting the formula's broader approach to men's sexual wellness.

Men taking blood pressure medication, nitrate-based cardiovascular medications, or any heart-related prescription treatment should consult a qualified healthcare professional before using Hard Chews Gummies because L-Arginine influences nitric oxide pathways that may interact with certain medications.

Tongkat Ali Extract (Eurycoma longifolia) - 200mg per serving

Tongkat Ali, also known as Eurycoma longifolia, is a botanical traditionally used in men's health formulations across Southeast Asia. Hard Chews Gummies includes Tongkat Ali Extract for its traditional association with supporting healthy testosterone levels, libido, stamina, and muscle strength.

Tongkat Ali is commonly included in men's vitality supplements for its connection to hormonal balance and physical endurance support. Hard Chews Gummies incorporates Tongkat Ali as part of the formula's vitality and libido support layer.

Men with hormone-sensitive health conditions should consult a qualified healthcare professional before use.

Maca Root Extract (Lepidium meyenii) - 100mg per serving

Maca Root, derived from a Peruvian plant historically used for energy and endurance, is commonly included in men's sexual wellness formulations. Hard Chews Gummies includes Maca Root Extract for its traditional association with supporting energy, endurance, mood, and sexual desire.

Men's vitality formulas include Maca Root for its broad-spectrum wellness coverage across energy, mood regulation, libido, and stamina - which complements the more circulation-specific ingredients in the Hard Chews formula. Hard Chews Gummies includes Maca Root within the formula's men's wellness support structure alongside Beet Root and Grape Seed Extract, with its connection to prostate wellness support as part of that coverage.

Men with prostate concerns, a BPH diagnosis, or those currently under prostate-related medical care should consult a qualified healthcare professional before use.

Ashwagandha Extract (Withania somnifera) - 100mg per serving

Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic botanical traditionally used in men's wellness formulations for stress reduction and hormonal balance support. Hard Chews Gummies includes Ashwagandha Extract for its role in supporting cortisol management and stress balance, fitting the formula's stress-balance layer directly.

Ashwagandha fits this layer because elevated cortisol associated with chronic stress can negatively affect testosterone levels, libido, energy, and performance confidence. Hard Chews Gummies includes Ashwagandha to address that dynamic within the formula's overall approach to men's vitality.

Men taking thyroid medications, sedatives, or immunosuppressants should consult a qualified healthcare professional before adding an Ashwagandha supplement to their routine.

Horny Goat Weed Extract (Epimedium sagittatum) - 100mg per serving

Horny Goat Weed, known botanically as Epimedium, is a traditional Chinese botanical long associated with men's sexual wellness. Hard Chews Gummies includes Horny Goat Weed Extract for its icariin content. Icariin is the primary active compound in Epimedium and is associated with circulation support and blood flow-related wellness in men's health formulations.

Men's vitality supplements include Horny Goat Weed for icariin's connection to vascular function and circulation-related performance support. Hard Chews Gummies includes Horny Goat Weed as part of both the circulation support and vitality layers of the formula.

Men taking blood pressure medication or any cardiovascular prescription treatment should consult a qualified healthcare professional before use.

Beet Root Extract (Beta vulgaris) - 50mg per serving

Beet Root Extract is included in Hard Chews Gummies for its natural nitrate content. Dietary nitrates from Beet Root are commonly discussed in sports nutrition and men's wellness formulations for their role in supporting blood vessel function and circulation endurance. Beet Root fits the formula's circulation-support structure, working in conjunction with L-Arginine's nitric oxide pathway support.

Beet Root also carries antioxidant properties that fit the formula's prostate wellness support layer alongside Maca Root and Grape Seed Extract.

Men with low blood pressure, kidney concerns, or those taking nitrate-based medications should consult a qualified healthcare professional before use.

Grape Seed Extract (Vitis vinifera) - 50mg per serving

Grape Seed Extract is included in Hard Chews Gummies for its antioxidant profile and its role in vascular protection. Grape Seed Extract fits the formula's antioxidant support layer, designed to protect vascular integrity against oxidative stress - relevant to maintaining consistent circulation-related wellness over time.

Grape Seed Extract also fits the formula's prostate wellness support structure alongside Maca Root and Beet Root.

Hard Chews Gummies Supplement Facts

Serving Size: 1 Gummy | Servings Per Container: 30

Ingredient Amount Per Serving L-Arginine HCl 50mg Tongkat Ali (Eurycoma longifolia) extract 200mg Maca root (Lepidium meyenii) extract 100mg Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) extract 100mg Horny goat weed (Epimedium sagittatum) extract 100mg Beet root (Beta vulgaris) extract 50mg Grape seed (Vitis vinifera) extract 50mg

Other Ingredients: Cane sugar, glucose syrup, water, pectin, citric acid, sodium citrate, natural flavor, natural coloring, starch.

Each serving delivers 6 calories, 2g total carbohydrates, and 1.5g total sugars. Percent daily values for the seven active ingredients are not established. Daily values are based on a 2,000-calorie diet.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Hard Chews Gummies are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

How Hard Chews Gummies Is Designed to Work

Hard Chews Gummies is designed around four connected wellness support pathways relevant to men's sexual health and vitality: circulation support, vitality and libido support, stress-balance support, and antioxidant protection.

Circulation support is addressed through L-Arginine HCl, Beet Root Extract, Horny Goat Weed Extract, and Grape Seed Extract. L-Arginine supports nitric oxide production. Beet Root provides dietary nitrates associated with blood vessel function. Horny Goat Weed contributes through its icariin content. Grape Seed Extract supports vascular integrity through its antioxidant activity. Together these four ingredients address the formula's core approach to healthy blood flow and circulation-related wellness.

Vitality and libido support is addressed through Tongkat Ali Extract, Maca Root Extract, and Horny Goat Weed Extract. Tongkat Ali is included for testosterone and libido support. Maca Root covers energy, endurance, mood, and sexual desire. Horny Goat Weed bridges the circulation and vitality layers of the formula through its dual-purpose coverage.

Stress-balance support is addressed through Ashwagandha Extract. Cortisol management is directly relevant to maintaining healthy testosterone levels, consistent energy, and performance confidence - making Ashwagandha a foundational ingredient in the Hard Chews formula design.

Antioxidant protection is addressed through Grape Seed Extract and Beet Root Extract, both of which carry antioxidant properties relevant to long-term vascular wellness and protection against oxidative stress.

The label-stated suggested use is one gummy once daily. Hard Chews Gummies is designed for flexible use around that baseline - one gummy daily for consistent vitality and energy support, or one gummy approximately 30 minutes before intimacy for targeted support as noted in the product's usage directions. The label states not to exceed the recommended dose. Hard Chews Gummies is not for use by anyone under 18 or by pregnant or nursing mothers. Men taking medications or managing a medical condition should consult a physician before use, as stated on the label.

Men's Sexual Wellness: What Buyers Should Know Before Evaluating Any Supplement in This Category

Hard Chews Gummies belongs to a sensitive supplement category because it is connected to men's sexual wellness, stamina, libido, confidence, and circulation-related wellness. Understanding the category clearly helps buyers make well-informed decisions.

Men's sexual wellness supplements are dietary supplements. They are not prescription medications. They are not FDA-evaluated as drugs. They are not designed to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease. A supplement's ability to support vitality, circulation, and libido is not equivalent to the mechanism or clinical evidence behind prescription erectile dysfunction treatments.

Men experiencing persistent erectile function concerns should consult a qualified healthcare professional. Sexual function can overlap with cardiovascular health, endocrine system function, metabolic factors, medication side effects, psychological factors, sleep quality, or prostate-related conditions. A healthcare provider is the right resource for evaluating whether an underlying condition is involved and what the appropriate course of action is.

Hard Chews Gummies is designed as a vitality and wellness support product for adult men. It is a dietary supplement, not a substitute for medical evaluation or prescription treatment. Men who want to add a men's vitality supplement to their routine alongside existing health management should confirm compatibility with a qualified healthcare professional before beginning use.

Men taking any of the following categories of medication should consult a doctor before using Hard Chews Gummies: blood pressure medications, nitrate-based cardiovascular drugs, testosterone therapies, thyroid medications, sedatives, blood thinners, diabetic medications, or immunosuppressants. Several ingredients in the formula, including L-Arginine HCl, Beet Root Extract, Ashwagandha, and Tongkat Ali, interact with physiological pathways that can be affected by these medication categories.

Hard Chews Gummies Pricing: One-Time Purchase Options

Hard Chews Gummies is available through the Hard Chews website in three one-time purchase package sizes.

Package Supply Price Per Bottle Total Shipping 1 Bottle 30-day supply $79 $79 Confirm at checkout 3 Bottles 90-day supply $59 $177 Free (USA) 6 Bottles 180-day supply $49 $294 Free (USA)

The 3-bottle and 6-bottle packages include two free digital bonuses: "The Bedroom Performance Blueprint" and "Eternal Vitality: The 7-Day Energy Reset." These are digital downloads included with qualifying multi-bottle orders.

One-time purchase orders are single charges with no automatic recurring billing. Pricing and availability should be confirmed at checkout before ordering, as promotional details and package configurations may change.

Hard Chews Gummies Subscribe and Save: Recurring Billing Terms

Hard Chews Gummies offers a Subscribe and Save enrollment option that automates refill orders at a discounted rate compared to one-time purchase pricing. Subscribe and Save enrollment includes automatic recurring charges until the subscription is cancelled.

Package Display Price Recurring Charge Billing Frequency 1 Bottle $77 $68.95 Every 28 days 3 Bottles $57 per bottle ($171 total) $186.95 Every 45 days 6 Bottles $47 per bottle ($282 total) $234.00 Every 90 days

The display price and the recurring charge amount differ - the recurring charge is the amount billed automatically on each cycle. Subscription management, billing updates, and cancellation are handled through Hard Chews customer support or through the ClickBank support portal.

Hard Chews Gummies is retailed through ClickBank (Click Sales, Inc.). ClickBank handles billing infrastructure for both one-time purchases and Subscribe and Save enrollments. ClickBank order support is available separately from Hard Chews product support for billing-specific questions, order status, and subscription management.

Order confirmation emails and ClickBank order numbers are useful for billing, refund, subscription, and cancellation support.

View the current Hard Chews Gummies offer (official Hard Chews page)

Hard Chews Gummies 180-Day Money-Back Guarantee

Hard Chews Gummies carries a 180-day money-back guarantee covering all package sizes -- one bottle, three bottles, and six bottles. The guarantee covers the full purchase price whether the product was used or not. No reason is required to initiate a refund request. The guarantee is presented as applying from the date of purchase for 180 days.

To reach Hard Chews customer support or to initiate a return:

Email: cs@hardchews.help

Phone: 1-833-403-1627 (USA and International)

Product Return Address: HardChews, 19655 E 35th Dr. #100, Aurora, CO 80011, USA

For billing-specific questions or ClickBank order support:

ClickBank Support Portal: clkbank.com

ClickBank US: +1 800-390-6035

ClickBank International: +1 208-345-4245

Current guarantee terms and return procedures appear during checkout and in ClickBank order details. Retaining a copy of the order confirmation is recommended.

View the current Hard Chews Gummies offer (official Hard Chews page)

Hard Chews Gummies Scam or Legit: What Buyer Verification Looks Like

Search interest around Hard Chews Gummies scam or legit reflects consumer verification behavior before purchasing a men's vitality supplement online. Buyers researching whether Hard Chews Gummies is legitimate typically review several factors before ordering.

Product identity verification: Hard Chews Gummies is a named dietary supplement with a specific seven-ingredient formula -- L-Arginine HCl, Tongkat Ali Extract, Maca Root Extract, Ashwagandha Extract, Horny Goat Weed Extract, Beet Root Extract, and Grape Seed Extract. The formula is non-GMO, gluten-free, non-stimulant, and non-habit-forming.

Retailer verification: Hard Chews Gummies is retailed through ClickBank (Click Sales, Inc., a Delaware corporation). ClickBank provides order processing, billing support, and customer support infrastructure for Hard Chews Gummies orders. ClickBank's role as retailer of record gives buyers a separate order-support channel through the ClickBank support portal for billing, receipt, subscription, and order-status questions.

Support verification: Hard Chews customer support is reachable at cs@hardchews.help and 1-833-403-1627. A physical return address is published: HardChews, 19655 E 35th Dr. #100, Aurora, CO 80011, USA. A guarantee of 180 days is stated for all package sizes.

Billing transparency: Both one-time purchase pricing and Subscribe and Save recurring billing terms are disclosed. Subscribe and Save charges -- $68.95 every 28 days, $186.95 every 45 days, or $234 every 90 days depending on package -- are documented on the product page and verifiable through the ClickBank checkout flow before a buyer commits to enrollment.

Supplement category disclaimers: Hard Chews Gummies carries the standard FDA dietary supplement disclaimer. Statements about the product have not been evaluated by the FDA and the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. This is the standard regulatory context for all dietary supplements sold in the United States.

This verification process centers on the product name, ingredient list, billing terms, support channels, refund window, and supplement disclaimers.

Frequently Asked Questions About Hard Chews Gummies

What is Hard Chews Gummies?

Hard Chews Gummies is a dietary supplement formulated for adult men. The product is designed to support vitality, stamina, libido, energy, confidence, and circulation-related wellness through a chewable gummy format combining seven featured ingredients: L-Arginine HCl, Tongkat Ali Extract, Maca Root Extract, Ashwagandha Extract, Horny Goat Weed Extract, Beet Root Extract, and Grape Seed Extract.

Is Hard Chews Gummies a prescription medication?

No. Hard Chews Gummies is a dietary supplement, not a prescription medication. It is not FDA-evaluated as a drug and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Men with concerns about erectile function or sexual health should consult a qualified healthcare professional for a proper medical evaluation.

What does "salt tonic trick recipe for men" mean?

The phrase reflects consumer research behavior connected to men's vitality supplement funnels. Men searching this term are typically in the buyer verification stage -- comparing ingredient lists, reviewing refund policies, and evaluating supplement positioning before ordering. Hard Chews Gummies is the product associated with this search term. No salt recipe, mineral protocol, or dietary instruction is part of the Hard Chews Gummies formula or usage directions.

What ingredients are in Hard Chews Gummies?

The formula contains seven featured ingredients per one-gummy serving: L-Arginine HCl (50mg), Tongkat Ali extract (200mg), Maca Root extract (100mg), Ashwagandha extract (100mg), Horny Goat Weed extract (100mg), Beet Root extract (50mg), and Grape Seed extract (50mg). The full supplement facts panel is included in the Hard Chews Gummies Supplement Facts section above.

Is Hard Chews Gummies FDA approved?

Dietary supplements are not FDA-approved to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease. Hard Chews Gummies carries the standard FDA dietary supplement disclaimer. The product is manufactured in a facility reported to follow Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

How much does Hard Chews Gummies cost?

One-time purchase pricing: 1 bottle at $79, 3 bottles at $177, 6 bottles at $294. Subscribe and Save pricing: 1 bottle at $68.95 per 28-day cycle, 3 bottles at $186.95 per 45-day cycle, 6 bottles at $234 per 90-day cycle. Pricing should be confirmed at checkout before ordering.

What is the Hard Chews Gummies Subscribe and Save program?

Subscribe and Save is an automatic refill enrollment that ships Hard Chews Gummies on a recurring schedule at a discounted rate. Enrollment includes automatic recurring charges until cancelled. Cancellation is managed through Hard Chews customer support or the ClickBank support portal.

Does Hard Chews Gummies have a money-back guarantee?

Hard Chews Gummies carries a 180-day money-back guarantee on all package sizes. No reason is required to request a refund. Contact cs@hardchews.help or 1-833-403-1627 to initiate a return. Current terms should be verified at checkout.

Who handles Hard Chews Gummies billing support?

ClickBank (Click Sales, Inc.) is the retailer of record and handles billing infrastructure. ClickBank order support is available through the ClickBank support portal, +1 800-390-6035 (US), or +1 208-345-4245 (International). Hard Chews product support handles product and refund questions directly at cs@hardchews.help or 1-833-403-1627.

Should men taking medication consult a healthcare professional before using Hard Chews Gummies?

Men taking blood pressure medications, nitrate-based cardiovascular drugs, testosterone therapies, thyroid medications, sedatives, blood thinners, diabetic medications, or immunosuppressants should consult a qualified healthcare professional before use. Several ingredients in the formula interact with physiological pathways that may be affected by these medication categories.

Does Hard Chews Gummies address prostate health?

Hard Chews Gummies includes Maca Root Extract, Beet Root Extract, and Grape Seed Extract, all of which carry traditional connections to prostate wellness support in men's health formulations. Men with existing prostate concerns, a BPH diagnosis, or those under prostate-related medical care should consult a qualified healthcare professional before use.

Who should avoid Hard Chews Gummies without medical guidance?

Men with cardiovascular conditions, high or low blood pressure, hormone-sensitive conditions, prostate concerns, blood sugar management needs, kidney concerns, or those taking any prescription medication should consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning use. Hard Chews Gummies is a dietary supplement and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

Summary

Hard Chews Gummies is a men's vitality and sexual wellness supplement formulated with seven featured ingredients: L-Arginine HCl, Tongkat Ali Extract, Maca Root Extract, Ashwagandha Extract, Horny Goat Weed Extract, Beet Root Extract, and Grape Seed Extract. The formula is designed to support blood flow, libido, stamina, energy, and confidence through a non-stimulant, non-habit-forming, gluten-free, non-GMO chewable gummy format manufactured in a facility reported to follow Good Manufacturing Practices.

Pricing starts at $79 for a one-time 30-day supply. Multi-bottle one-time purchase options deliver lower per-bottle costs, with the 6-bottle package at $49 per bottle covering 180 days. Subscribe and Save enrollment is available for automated refill scheduling with recurring charges of $68.95, $186.95, or $234 per cycle depending on the package selected. All package sizes are backed by a 180-day money-back guarantee with no reason required. Current pricing, package details, and guarantee terms are confirmed on the Hard Chews ordering page.

Men taking prescription medications or managing existing health conditions -- including cardiovascular, hormonal, prostate, or metabolic concerns -- should consult a qualified healthcare professional before use.

View the current Hard Chews Gummies offer (official Hard Chews page)

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Hard Chews Gummies are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications or managing an existing health condition.

Results may vary. Individual results depend on personal factors including age, health status, diet, medication use, sleep quality, stress levels, alcohol intake, exercise habits, and consistency of use. Testimonials and individual experiences should not be interpreted as typical outcomes. No individual result should be seen as typical.

Pricing, package availability, promotional details, Subscribe and Save terms, shipping terms, and guarantee procedures may change. Review the current checkout page and ClickBank order details before purchasing. Subscribe and Save enrollment includes automatic recurring charges until cancelled. ClickBank (Click Sales, Inc.) is the retailer of record. ClickBank's sale of this product does not constitute endorsement of any claims made on the product page.

This content was produced in connection with a marketing arrangement with Hard Chews. See full terms and conditions through the Hard Chews website.