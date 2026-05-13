BZAI Investors Have Opportunity to Join Blaize Holdings, Inc. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Blaize Holdings, Inc. (“Blaize” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BZAI ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Blaize is the subject of an article published by Investing.com on April 28, 2026. The article, titled: "Blaize stock tumbles on short seller fraud allegations," states that "short seller Pelican Way Research published a report alleging the company's recent $50 million deal with NeoTensr is fraudulent." Based on this news, shares of Blaize fell by 12% on the same day.

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We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com , or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com .

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

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CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com