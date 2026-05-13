Copa Holdings Reports First-Quarter Financial Results

 | Source: Copa Holdings, S.A. Copa Holdings, S.A.

PANAMA CITY, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings1, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2026 (1Q26), reflecting continued industry-leading profitability, disciplined execution, and the resilience of its business model amid a higher jet fuel price environment. Key highlights include:

  • Net profit of US$212.5 million or US$5.16 per share, a 20.5% year‑over‑year increase in earnings per share.
  • Operating margin of 24.6% and net margin of 20.2%, increases of 0.8 and 0.5 percentage points, respectively, compared to 1Q25.
  • Capacity, measured in available seat miles (ASMs), grew by 14.0% year over year, and passenger traffic in RPMs increased by 15.0%. As a result, load factor increased by 0.8 percentage points to 87.2%.
  • Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) of 11.8 cents, an increase of 2.7% compared to 1Q25.
  • Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) increased 1.6% year over year to 8.9 cents, while CASM excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) decreased 1.0% to 5.8 cents.
  • The Company ended the quarter with approximately US$1.5 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, representing 40% of the last-twelve-months’ revenues.
  • Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA ratio ended 1Q26 at 0.7 times.
  • The Company repurchased US$45 million worth of shares during the quarter under the Company’s current US$200 million repurchase authorization. This represents approximately 1% of total outstanding shares as of the end of the quarter.
  • In 1Q26, the Company took delivery of 2 Boeing 737-MAX 8 aircraft to end the quarter with a total fleet of 127 aircraft.
  • Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 91.6% and a flight completion factor of 99.7%, once again positioning itself among the very best in the industry.

Subsequent events

  • On May 13, 2026, the Board of Directors of Copa Holdings ratified its second dividend payment for the year of US$1.71 per share, payable on June 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 29, 2026.
  • In April, at an event held in Panama, the Company publicly announced a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft order consisting of 40 firm orders and 20 purchase options. Deliveries are expected between 2030 and 2034, supporting long‑term capacity growth while preserving flexibility within the Company’s existing fleet plan.
  • During the second quarter, the Company took delivery of two additional Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, increasing its total fleet to 129 aircraft.

____________________
1 The terms “Copa Holdings” and the “Company” refer to the consolidated entity. The financial information presented in this release, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the first quarter of 2025 (1Q25).

Full 1Q26 Earnings Release available for download at: 

ir.copaair.com/financial-information/quarterly-results

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will hold its financial results conference call tomorrow at 11am ET (10am local). Details follow:

Date:May 14, 2026
Time:11:00 AM US ET (10:00 AM Local Time)
Join by phone:Click here
Webcast (listen-only):ir.copaair.com/events-and-presentations
  
  

About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information, visit: copaair.com.

Investor Relations
investor.relations@copaair.com

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management’s expectations that involve several business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings’ filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.

CPA-G

      
Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Operating and Financial Statistics
      
 1Q261Q25% Change4Q25% Change
Revenue Passengers Carried (000s)4,096 3,512 16.6%3,935 4.1%
Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s)6,007 5,208 15.3%5,834 3.0%
RPMs (millions)7,755 6,743 15.0%7,359 5.4%
ASMs (millions)8,892 7,801 14.0%8,513 4.5%
Load Factor87.2%86.4%0.8 p.p86.4%0.8 p.p
Yield (US$ Cents)12.9 12.7 1.6%12.4 4.3%
PRASM (US$ Cents)11.3 11.0 2.6%10.7 5.2%
RASM (US$ Cents)11.8 11.5 2.7%11.3 4.6%
CASM (US$ Cents)8.9 8.8 1.6%8.8 0.9%
CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents)5.8 5.8 (1.0)%5.9 (2.9)%
Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions)102.7 91.0 12.9%98.6 4.1%
Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$)2.73 2.54 7.5%2.50 9.2%
Average Length of Haul (miles)1,893 1,920 (1.4)%1,870 1.2%
Average Stage Length (miles)1,260 1,260 %1,236 1.9%
Departures43,033 37,829 13.8%41,942 2.6%
Block Hours138,479 121,611 13.9%133,488 3.7%
Average Aircraft Utilization (hours)12.2 12.1 1.3%11.9 3.1%
           


Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of profit or loss
(In US$ thousands)
          
  Unaudited Unaudited %Unaudited %
  1Q26 1Q25 Change4Q25 Change
Operating Revenues         
Passenger revenue 1,004,173  859,025  16.9%913,623  9.9%
Cargo and mail revenue 29,760  25,694  15.8%32,036  (7.1%)
Other operating revenue 18,490  14,462  27.8%17,228  7.3%
Total Operating Revenue 1,052,423  899,181  17.0%962,888  9.3%
          
Operating Expenses         
Fuel 282,462  232,160  21.7%249,177  13.4%
Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses 137,670  117,517  17.1%137,906  (0.2%)
Passenger servicing 28,135  25,024  12.4%27,523  2.2%
Airport facilities and handling charges 79,184  65,657  20.6%68,996  14.8%
Sales and distribution 54,812  50,261  9.1%55,604  (1.4%)
Maintenance, materials and repairs 46,612  39,434  18.2%46,075  1.2%
Depreciation and amortization 100,726  86,284  16.7%97,385  3.4%
Flight operations 41,104  33,749  21.8%38,413  7.0%
Other operating and administrative expenses 23,083  35,274  (34.6%)32,221  (28.4%)
Total Operating Expense 793,787  685,360  15.8%753,300  5.4%
          
Operating Profit/(Loss) 258,636  213,822  21.0%209,588  23.4%
Operating Margin 24.6% 23.8% 0.8 p.p21.8% 2.8 p.p
          
Non-operating Income (Expense):         
Finance cost (25,837) (23,233) 11.2%(27,478) (6.0%)
Finance income 16,083  15,792  1.8%16,545  (2.8%)
Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations 1,518  1,370  10.8%(6,021) nm
Net change in fair value of derivatives (1,066) (2,434) (56.2%)178  nm
Other non-operating income (expense) (2,279) 1,428  nm(857) 166.0%
Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense) (11,581) (7,077) 63.6%(17,633) (34.3%)
          
Profit before taxes 247,054  206,744  19.5%191,955  28.7%
          
Income tax expense (34,588) (29,978) 15.4%(19,332) 78.9%
          
Net Profit/(Loss) 212,467  176,766  20.2%172,623  23.1%
Net Margin 20.2% 19.7% 0.5 p.p17.9% 2.3 p.p
          
EPS         
Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS) 5.16  4.28  20.5%4.18  23.3%
          
Shares used for calculation:         
Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s) 41,183  41,292  -0.3%41,248  -0.2%
               


Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of financial position
(In US$ thousands)
    
 March 2026 December 2025
ASSETS(Unaudited) (Audited)
Cash and cash equivalents374,223  382,554 
Short-term investments959,457  955,604 
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments1,333,680  1,338,159 
Accounts receivable, net204,725  194,425 
Accounts receivable from related parties3,019  3,217 
Expendable parts and supplies, net152,247  148,127 
Prepaid expenses89,588  55,209 
Prepaid income tax4,836  6,172 
Other current assets29,291  32,769 
 483,706  439,919 
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS1,817,386  1,778,078 
Long-term investments190,157  248,579 
Long-term prepaid expenses5,991  5,434 
Property and equipment, net4,461,063  4,120,055 
Right of use assets279,918  296,761 
Intangible, net104,477  104,071 
Net defined benefit assets3,157  3,220 
Deferred tax assets20,308  19,873 
Other Non-Current Assets12,060  6,952 
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS5,077,131  4,804,946 
TOTAL ASSETS6,894,517  6,583,024 
LIABILITIES   
Loans and borrowings218,254  172,885 
Current portion of lease liability66,901  66,132 
Accounts payable210,249  164,320 
Accounts payable to related parties1,409  1,333 
Air traffic liability750,546  737,616 
Frequent flyer deferred revenue160,478  155,584 
Taxes Payable81,360  62,931 
Accrued expenses payable39,970  66,016 
Income tax payable27,122  11,929 
Other Current Liabilities9,111  1,361 
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES1,565,401  1,440,107 
    
Loans and borrowings long-term1,890,520  1,807,556 
Lease Liability241,670  258,383 
Deferred tax Liabilities72,940  59,217 
Other long-term liabilities250,445  242,337 
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES2,455,575  2,367,494 
TOTAL LIABILITIES4,020,976  3,807,600 
EQUITY   
Class A - 34,257,137 issued and 29,861,335 outstanding23,316  23,290 
Class B - 10,938,1257,466  7,466 
Additional Paid-In Capital221,661  220,190 
Treasury Stock(345,147) (300,143)
Retained Earnings2,769,716  2,168,911 
Net profit212,467  671,648 
Other comprehensive loss(15,939) (15,939)
TOTAL EQUITY2,873,541  2,775,423 
TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES6,894,517  6,583,024 


        
Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of cash flows
For the three months ended
(In US$ thousands)
        
  2026   2025 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Net cash flow from operating activities 359,710   205,477 
Investing activities   
Net Acquisition of Investments 54,498   (340,191)
Net cash flow related to advance payments on aircraft purchase contracts (245,026)  (115,130)
Acquisition of property and equipment (163,486)  (56,216)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 85    
Acquisition of intangible assets (5,559)  (6,515)
Cash flow used in investing activities (359,488)  (518,052)
Financing activities   
Proceeds from new borrowings 154,605    
Payments on loans and borrowings (31,543)  (51,863)
Payment of lease liability (16,033)  (14,007)
Share repurchase (45,004)  (3,555)
Dividends paid (70,578)  (66,493)
Cash flow used in financing activities (8,553)  (135,918)
Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (8,331)  (448,493)
Cash and cash equivalents as of January 1 382,554   613,313 
Cash and cash equivalents as ofMarch 31,$374,223  $164,820 
    
Short-term investments 959,457   751,525 
Long-term investments 190,157   425,821 
Total cash and cash equivalents and investments as ofMarch 31,$1,523,837  $1,342,166 
    
    

Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Non-IFRS Financial Measures Reconciliation

This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Operating CASM Excluding Fuel and Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and for comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM   
Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel)1Q261Q254Q25
    
Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)8.98.88.8
Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM (in US$ Cents)3.23.02.9
Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)5.85.85.9
    


Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA1Q26 1Q25 4Q25
      
Net Debt$893,509 $592,934 $718,218
      
LTM Operating Profit/(Loss) (in US$ thousands)$863,774 $750,788 $818,960
LTM Depreciation and amortization (in US$ thousands)$379,579 $333,628 $365,137
LTM EBITDA (in US$ thousands)$1,243,353 $1,084,417 $1,184,096
      
Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA 0.7  0.5  0.6
         

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Airlines Aviation Copa Airlines Copa Holdings CPA Emerging Markets Em Equities Latin America Panama

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