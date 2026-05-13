Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Globant S.A. and Encourages Investors with Large Losses to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Globant (GLOB) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Globant common stock between February 15, 2024 and August 14, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Globant S.A. (“Globant” or the “Company”) (NYSE:GLOB) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Globant common stock between February 15, 2024 and August 14, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 23, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





Allegation Details:

According to the filed complaint, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Globant's Latin American operations began experiencing turmoil in late 2023. Latin America was not, as defendants claimed, a "particularly beneficial" region that would allow for the "ability to grow" Globant's business. Nor was the market in Latin America "stable" or "improving a lot." In truth, Globant was facing decreasing demand across Latin America and had frozen wages in both Argentina and Mexico in late 2023 and Latin American clients were reducing and cancelling their projects with the Company. Moreover, it was misleading for Globant to discuss the effects of the depreciation of the Argentine currency on its project contracts without disclosing that it had frozen the wages of its Argentine employees and that, because of currency depreciation, those wage freezes amounted in practical terms to wage cuts.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Globant shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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