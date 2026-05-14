Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe Presale Crosses 8,600 Holders as Bitcoin Price Prediction Points To $120,000

MONACO, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is turning toward AlphaPepe after the project announced that its presale has crossed 8,600 holders while Stage 16 remains live at $0.01700 per token. The presale is approaching $1.2 million in total capital raised, the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 3,000 active users, and the project has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.





The 8,600 holder milestone gives AlphaPepe a clear company update as Bitcoin price prediction headlines move back toward the $120,000 region, supported by ETF demand, liquidity expectations, and institutional positioning.

AlphaPepe Announces 8,600 Holders Milestone as Stage 16 Gains Momentum

AlphaPepe crossing 8,600 holders marks another important milestone in the project’s presale trajectory. Stage 16 remains active at $0.01700, and the raise is now approaching $1.2 million. That continued holder growth matters because AlphaPepe is building beyond its first seven-figure milestone through product usage, audit completion, and stage-based momentum before public trading begins.

The stage-based presale structure gives participants a visible path as the Q2 launch window tightens. Each stage transition brings the next scheduled pricing step closer, while token delivery remains instant with no vesting and no claim delay. This reduces one of the most common friction points seen across early-stage launches, where claim delays and vesting uncertainty can create pressure around listing.

The center of AlphaPepe’s ecosystem is AlphaSwap, its AI-powered decentralized exchange designed for safer and smarter on-chain trading. The AlphaSwap demo has surpassed 3,000 active users, giving the project a working product environment before exchange access. This separates AlphaPepe from many presales that enter public markets with only a roadmap and future utility promises.

AlphaSwap includes AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC. The contract screening layer is built to detect risky token behavior before users interact with a smart contract. The whale tracking layer gives users visibility into large wallet movements as they happen. The cross-chain execution layer is being developed to make on-chain trading faster and less fragmented.

The 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another layer of credibility before public trading begins. Combined with the 8,600 holder count, the presale approaching $1.2 million, and the 3,000-user AlphaSwap demo, AlphaPepe is building a stronger pre-listing profile as the Q2 exchange debut approaches.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Points To $120,000

The Bitcoin price prediction has moved back toward the $120,000 region as analysts review ETF demand and broader market liquidity. Forecasts from multiple market models place BTC near the $95,000 to $120,000 range under steady ETF inflows and improving macro conditions. Arthur Hayes has also pointed toward a $125,000 Bitcoin target if institutional demand and liquidity remain strong into Q4.

The $120,000 target remains a large-cap, multi-quarter thesis. Bitcoin still depends on ETF flows, macro liquidity, and institutional risk appetite. AlphaPepe’s next milestones are closer: Stage 16 progression, AlphaSwap’s full Q2 launch, and planned exchange access.

That difference matters in the current market. Bitcoin gives buyers the institutional large-cap trade, while AlphaPepe gives them a presale-stage setup where holder growth, product usage, audit completion, and Q2 exchange timing are converging before public trading begins.

Conclusion

AlphaPepe’s 8,600 holders milestone gives the release a clear company announcement during Stage 16. The project is approaching $1.2 million raised, the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 3,000 users, and the 10/10 BlockSAFU audit is complete ahead of the planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

Bitcoin’s $120,000 target remains one of the major large-cap predictions in the current market, but it depends on ETF demand, liquidity, institutional positioning, and broader market strength building over time. AlphaPepe is moving through a nearer launch window, with measurable holder growth, product testing, presale traction, and audit completion already active.

That is why the 8,600 holders milestone matters. Users are already testing AlphaSwap, the audit is complete, and the presale is advancing through Stage 16 as the Q2 roadmap moves closer to public exchange access.

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FAQs

What is AlphaPepe’s current presale status?

AlphaPepe has crossed 8,600 holders, Stage 16 is live at $0.01700, the presale is approaching $1.2 million raised, and the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 3,000 users.

What is the Bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

Many forecasts place Bitcoin near the $95,000 to $120,000 range if ETF inflows and liquidity improve. Some bullish models point higher, with Arthur Hayes targeting $125,000 under stronger demand conditions.

What is AlphaSwap?

AlphaSwap is AlphaPepe’s AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to support safer and smarter on-chain trading through AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution.

About AlphaPepe

AlphaPepe is building AlphaSwap, an AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to support safer and smarter on-chain trading. AlphaSwap combines AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC to help users identify risk, monitor large wallet activity, and trade with lower friction. AlphaPepe is in Stage 16 at $0.01700, is approaching $1.2 million raised, has passed 8,600 holders, has surpassed 3,000 AlphaSwap demo users, and has completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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