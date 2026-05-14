Shanghai Electric Unveils AI-Powered Industrial Transformation at Hannover Messe 2026

HANNOVER, Germany, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Hannover Messe 2026, Shanghai Electric, a global leader in providing integrated solutions specialized in energy and industry,presented its latest advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and green energy solutions. Under the theme “Interlocking Energy and Industry”, the company’s exhibition focuses on AI-powered manufacturing and green energy equipment manufacturing, highlighting cutting-edge AI-enabled industrial upgrades and the strength of Shanghai Electric’s comprehensive industrial value chain.

Through the concerted efforts of various industrial enterprises across the entire group, Shanghai Electric have empowered technological innovation and enabled intelligent manufacturing with AI. Against the backdrop of Europe’s energy transition and the rising demand for AI adoption in manufacturing, Shanghai Electric aim to explore more opportunities for in-depth cooperation through this exhibition.

AI for Industry Solutions on Display

The AI for Industry showcase is a major highlight, with Shanghai Electric unveiling nearly 40 models and intelligent agent applications from its " StarCloud Intelligent Manufacturing" series. These solutions offer comprehensive support for the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry.

In the R&D phase, AI systems such as intelligent component selection and turbine blade process generation have streamlined workflows, significantly reducing design time. For example, turbine blade processing time has been cut from months to weeks.

In production, AI models for workshop scheduling, welding defect detection, and oil level monitoring have been successfully implemented, leading to substantial improvements in delivery rates, inspection efficiency, and safety.

In the operation and maintenance phase, AI solutions have been deployed in a variety of commercial applications, including rail transportation, elevator maintenance, and offshore wind energy. These solutions have enhanced operational efficiency, reduced costs, and delivered a 10% reduction in offshore wind maintenance costs and a 20% decrease in downtime due to failures.

Flagship Application: Mobile Factory

One of the star exhibits is Shanghai Electric’s Mobile Factory, which integrates AI and digital twin technologies. The Mobile Factory is centered on containerized and modular equipment, equipped with over 40 portable devices and six mobile workstations, enabling rapid on-site deployment at power plants. It delivers remote fault diagnosis, intelligent machining path optimization, 3D visualized maintenance and smart scheduling. It provides 24/7 response and solution delivery within 48 hours. AI-powered predictive maintenance greatly shortens downtime and cuts operational costs.

The Mobile Factory has carried out over 200 maintenance cases across countries South Korea, Indonesia, Bangladesh and many others.

Self-designed IIoT Digital Foundation

Shanghai Electric is showcasing its self-designed Industrial Internet platform at this exhibition. The platform connects over 460,000 devices. The total value of the equipment exceeds 200 billion yuan. Based on this platform, Shanghai Electric can provide customized digital solutions for manufacturing plants, to enhance their production flexibility, speed and security.

This platform is Shanghai Electric's key industrial digital foundation, representing the essence of its digital expertise extracted from over a century of industrial experience. Based on the IIoT, and integrated with cloud computing, industrial control, artificial intelligence and big data, the platform builds industrial internet service capabilities covering the entire industrial chain and lifecycle, dedicated to serving the digital, intelligent, and green transformation of high-end equipment manufacturing.

Promoting the Application of Intelligent Robotics

Another exciting highlight is the overseas-debut of Shanghai Electric's self-developed humanoid robot, Suyuan. Equipped with self-developed high-performance joints and intelligent control systems, Suyuan offers high degrees of freedom and flexible movement, enabling it to perform tasks in complex environments— from intricate industrial operations to rough-terrain inspections.

Shanghai Electric aims to develop a broad portfolio of robots, including industrial robots, special robots, and humanoid robots, creating an open and collaborative industrial ecosystem that fosters large-scale deployment in industrial settings.

Driving High-Quality Development with AI

Shanghai Electric, with a history of over 120 years, focuses on intelligent energy, smart manufacturing, and AI integration. The company is dedicated to converting technological innovations into core competitive advantages.

Moving forward, Shanghai Electric will continue to explore diverse application scenarios, deepen AI’s full-chain empowerment, and drive high-quality development through technological innovation. Its mission remains clear: to “Empower Global Industry, Make Life Smarter,” and contribute to the green and sustainable development of global industries.

For further information, please contact service@shanghai-electric.com or visit https://www.sewpg.com/

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