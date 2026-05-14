Power Queen Launches Industry-First 24V 125Ah Lithium Trolling Motor Battery with Smart Self-Heating, Delivering Up to 18 Hours of Reliable Power for Serious Anglers

Los Angeles,CA, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Queen, a leading innovator in LiFePO4 lithium batteries, today unveiled its industry-first 24V 125Ah Lithium Trolling Motor Battery with Smart Self-Heating. Built for serious anglers, the new marine battery combines up to 18 hours of runtime, a compact high-density design, dual-mode self-heating technology, and Bluetooth smart monitoring to deliver dependable power for demanding days on the water.

As an experienced angler, have you ever faced this situation? As your fishing trips become longer, farther-reaching, or more frequent, your original 12V power system may no longer keep up with a higher-thrust trolling motor and extended boat control. Upgrading to 24V with two 12V 100Ah lead-acid batteries may help, but it also means more weight, more space, and more maintenance. And when the fish are finally biting, a low battery can force you to return earlier than planned.

Power Queen’s new battery is designed to solve these real-world challenges, from runtime anxiety and tight battery compartments to unpredictable marine conditions. As the market’s first 24V trolling motor lithium battery to combine a compact footprint of L15.35 × W7.99 × H10.00 in, 3200Wh of usable energy, dual-mode self-heating functionality, IP67 marine-grade protection, and Bluetooth smart monitoring, it is compatible with 70–100 lb thrust trolling motors, including leading brands such as Minn Kota, Lowrance, Garmin, and MotorGuide. Whether installed on bass boats, bay boats, fishing boats, or pontoon boats, it gives anglers more stable, reliable power for all-day use on the water.

Compact Size, Bigger Energy: Up to 18 Hours of Power for All-Day Fishing

For frequent anglers and tournament-level users, battery capacity is more than just a number. It can determine whether they can stay through one more key fishing window, maintain precise boat control, and avoid worrying about heading back too soon.

As the latest addition to Power Queen’s lithium trolling motor batteries lineup, the new 24V 125Ah model delivers up to 3200Wh of usable energy. Under low-speed cruising or light-load conditions (with an average current draw of approximately 7A), it can provide up to around 18 hours of runtime. That is enough to support a full day on the water, from early-morning departure and cruising to spot fishing and the return trip. For anglers exploring distant waters or staying out all day, this means less battery anxiety and more focus on finding fish, reading the water, and staying in control.

Compared with a standard 24V 100Ah lithium battery, this upgraded 24V 125Ah model offers 25% more power while reducing volume by 16%, thanks to its compact high-density design. Compared with traditional lead-acid setups, a single Power Queen 24V 125Ah lithium battery can replace two 12V 100Ah lead-acid batteries while providing approximately 2.66 times the usable energy. The result is less weight, less maintenance, and a cleaner, more efficient battery layout onboard.

Dual-Mode Self-Heating and IP67 Protection for Tough Marine Conditions

Real boating environments are rarely simple. Cold mornings, winter fishing trips, water spray, humidity, salt mist, and constant vibration can all test a battery’s stability and durability.

For anglers who fish year-round, including ice fishing and chilly spring mornings, this self-heating lithium battery features dual-mode technology. Auto-heating activates during charging to bring the battery to a suitable temperature, protecting cells and ensuring a full charge even in freezing conditions. Users can also preheat the battery through the Bluetooth app, allowing them to manage battery temperature in advance and reduce waiting time before charging in low temperatures.

The battery also features IP67 marine-grade waterproof and dustproof protection, helping it withstand splashes, moisture, and demanding marine conditions. Combined with stable performance under vibration and rough water, it offers greater reliability for long days and changing environments on the water.

Bluetooth Smart Monitoring for Greater Control on Every Trip

During long fishing sessions, one of the biggest concerns is not knowing exactly how much power remains, how long the battery can keep running, or whether there is enough reserve to last until the return trip.

With built-in Bluetooth monitoring, Power Queen turns the battery from a hidden power source into a manageable power system. Through the Bluetooth app, users can check state of charge (SOC), battery health, and estimated remaining runtime in real time, as well as control key functions remotely.

This makes it easier to decide when to recharge, adjust speed or fishing time based on remaining power, and confirm battery reserve before heading back. Instead of relying only on guesswork or experience, anglers can make decisions based on real-time battery data, making each trip more predictable and easier to manage.

More Than a Battery: An Upgraded Marine Power Experience

For serious anglers, fishing is no longer just a short outing. It is about timing, strategy, control, and confidence. A reliable power system has become an essential part of that experience.

A Power Queen product representative said, “The new 24V 125Ah Lithium Trolling Motor Battery was developed for real-world marine scenarios. By replacing two 12V 100Ah lead-acid batteries with one lithium battery, it increases usable energy while reducing weight and space requirements. It is designed to give anglers a lighter, more comfortable, and more controllable power experience for longer fishing days, more frequent trips, and farther-reaching exploration.”

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About Power Queen

Power Queen is a leading innovator in LiFePO4 lithium batteries, known for delivering cutting-edge technology and outstanding value. Dedicated to innovation and quality, Power Queen specializes in high-performance energy solutions for various applications, including RVs, boat trailer motors, and solar storage.

With over a decade of experience in the battery industry, Power Queen is at the forefront of advancing lithium iron phosphate battery technology. Beyond offering LiFePO4 batteries, the company is pioneering comprehensive energy solutions for the future.







