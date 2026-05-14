Eternal Beauty Accelerates Offline Retail Expansion with Four New Stores Across Three Core Chinese Cities in One Month

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited (“Eternal Beauty” or the “Group”; stock code: 6883.HK), a leading player in China’s perfume industry, opened four new stores across Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen in mid-April 2026. The new locations include a self-operated multi-brand retail store, standalone boutiques for international brands, and an art-focused pop-up space. This move further accelerates the expansion of the Group’s direct-operated offline retail network and strengthens its channel coverage and brand portfolio in China’s fragrance market.

The four new stores include: the Group’s self-operated retail brand PERFUME BOX themed store “Muse Scent Box” at Shenzhen Haiya Mega Mall, which opened on 18 April and brings together nearly 30 brands while introducing CULTI MILANO, the home fragrance brand from Italy to the Shenzhen market for the first time. Continuing its “one store, one theme” model to drive differentiated operations across cities, the Shenzhen themed store further enriches PERFUME BOX’s offline retail presence. The first Beijing store of Florentine fragrance brand Dr. Vranjes Firenze opened at China World Mall on 16 April, offering a full range of home diffusers and scented candles. The premium French fragrance brand PARFUMS de MARLY opened its standalone boutique at Xintiandi, Shanghai on 18 April, featuring artistic fragrance installations and an outdoor landscape experience. On 17 April, MEMO PARIS, the Parisian luxury fragrance house unveiled an artist limited-edition pop-up space at Shikumen, Xintiandi, Shanghai, created in collaboration with French illustrator Jean Jullien on an exclusive co-branded installation.

Strategic Expansion of Direct-Operated Offline Network

The simultaneous opening of these four stores marks a significant step in the Group’s systematic expansion of its direct-operated offline network. The Group continues to advance its omni-channel strategy, positioning physical stores as core touchpoints for brand experience and deep consumer engagement. By allowing customers to experience product quality and fragrance stories in person, the Group builds brand awareness and emotional connection.

At the same time, the Group drives purchase conversion through e-commerce platforms, and social retail tools. Customer databases and membership management systems are integrated across offline stores and online channels, enabling unified, cross-channel behavior tracking and precision remarketing to target audiences. This synergistic model – offline experience, online repurchase, data-driven – enables stores to serve not only as sales points but also as critical entry points for customer acquisition and data accumulation, effectively balancing operational investment with long-term returns.

The ability to launch stores simultaneously across three first-tier cities demonstrates the Group’s execution strength in managing the PERFUME BOX self-operated retail brand, opening standalone boutiques for renowned international brands, and exploring artistic cross-border pop-up formats. The Group plans to continue expanding its direct-operated store network in an orderly manner across core areas of China’s first-tier and new first-tier cities, supported by prudent capital allocation and improved capital efficiency driven by online-offline data integration.

Ms Chole Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Eternal Beauty, commented: "The opening of four stores in one month is an important milestone as our direct-operated offline strategy moves from planning to execution. We will continue to expand our store footprint in core cities through self-operated or partnership models, increase market penetration of our self-operated retail brand, PERFUME BOX, and provide higher-quality offline display and sales terminals for our international brand partners. By guiding online repurchases through in-store experiences and integrating omni-channel consumer data for continuous customer experience enhancement, we are able to drive sustainable growth with a more controllable unit economic model and create long-term value for our shareholders."

Store Details Summary (April 2026)

The launch of the following outlets serves as a concrete testament to Eternal Beauty’s strategy to drive offline retail expansion. The Group plans to continue establishing direct-operated stores across core and new Tier-1 cities in Mainland China, further strengthening its proprietary retail network and enhancing the market penetration of its international brand portfolios.

PERFUME BOX "Muse Scent Box"

Location: Haiya Mega Mall, Shenzhen

Launch Date: April 18

Highlight: Multi-brand space with ~30 brands; CULTI MILANO's Shenzhen debut









Dr. Vranjes Firenze

Location: Beijing China World Mall

Launch Date: April 16

Highlight: First standalone Beijing store of the Florentine home fragrance brand





PARFUMS de MARLY

Location: Xintiandi, Shanghai

Launch Date: April 18

Highlight: French luxury fragrance boutique with art installations









MEMO PARIS Pop-Up

Location: Xintiandi, Shanghai

Launch Date: April 17 (until Sep 30, 2026)

Highlight: Co-branded pop-up with illustrator Jean Jullien









Looking ahead, The Group will continue to capture structural growth opportunities in China’s fragrance market. Through prudent yet proactive capital allocation, the Group will steadily expand its offline network, deepen its membership ecosystem, and further solidify its competitive position as a leader in China’s perfume industry – creating long-term sustainable value for shareholders, brand partners, and consumers.

About Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 6883.HK)

Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited is the largest perfume group (apart from brand-owner perfume groups) in China (including Hong Kong and Macau) in terms of retail sales in 2023. It primarily sells and distributes products procured from third-party brand licensors, and deploys market for these brand licensors, offering such services as brand management, and designing and implementing customized market entry and expansion plans for their brands. The Group boasts large and diversified brand portfolios that include not only perfumes, but also color cosmetics, skincare products, personal care products, eyewear and home fragrances. As at 30 September 2025, it conducted product distribution and market deployment for a total of 74 external brands, including Hermès, Van Cleef & Arpels, Chopard, Albion and Laura Mercier, with products in different pricing tiers and of versatile features that meet the differentiated demands of consumers in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and/or Macau.

Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited

Christine Zhang Tel: (852) 3759 9243 Email: christinezhang@eternal.hk Suri Ko Tel: (852) 3759 9857 Email: suriko@eternal.hk Sissie Yiu Tel: (852) 3759 9939 Email: sissieyiu@eternal.hk Email: ir@eternal.hk



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