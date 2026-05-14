Quantexa selected by HMRC for Landmark £175M Sovereign Data and AI Transformation

LONDON, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantexa has been awarded a £175 million, 10-year partnership by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) to modernise its data foundation and enable sovereign, governed AI at national scale in one of the public sector’s largest Decision Intelligence deployments. The initiative will drive efficiency across key workflows, protect public funds, and enhance the customer experience for the UK taxpayer.

This programme will support the modernisation of HMRC’s core data infrastructure, giving the UK’s tax authority a clearer, connected view of its data to improve performance, help identify tax at risk, and strengthen control. It also lays the groundwork for advanced AI capabilities and supports wider transformation efforts; from closing the tax gap to delivering faster, more seamless customer service.



Public sector organisations are accelerating digital transformation while needing to maintain sovereignty, auditability and control. Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform addresses this by unifying fragmented data into a trusted, governed foundation for advanced analytics and the safe deployment of AI at scale to enable augmented and automated decision-making.

As governments grapple with data sovereignty, AI governance, explainability, and ageing infrastructure, HMRC is setting a new benchmark for what unified data and trusted AI can deliver.

Vishal Marria, Founder & CEO, Quantexa: “Governments around the world are facing a common challenge: how to turn complex, fragmented data into confident, timely decisions. By creating context from data and embedding trusted, governed AI, we are helping HMRC improve how public sector organizations make confident, informed decisions. This is a blueprint for how the UK government deploys AI at scale.”

Quantexa works with public sector organisations globally on fraud, risk, compliance, and data modernisation initiatives. To learn more about how Quantexa is helping public sector agencies transform, visit: https://www.quantexa.com/industries/public-sector/.

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global data, analytics, and AI software company pioneering Decision Intelligence to help organizations make confident decisions with contextual data. Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform transforms fragmented data into trusted, contextual intelligence that powers better decisions, operational agility, and AI-ready enterprises and public sector agencies. Our customers use Quantexa technology to protect, optimize, and grow by solving complex challenges across the entire organization through modern data management, customer intelligence, KYC, financial and economic crime, risk, fraud, and security.

The company has been named as a Decision Intelligence category and innovation leader by all of the major industry analyst firms. Founded in 2016, Quantexa has over 800 employees and tens of thousands of users globally, working with billions of data points across the world. For more information, visit www.quantexa.com or follow us on LinkedIn.