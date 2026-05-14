Advantest Ranks Global #1 in Assembly Test Equipment Supplier and Top 10 Customer Service Categories in 2026 Customer Satisfaction Survey

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced it has once again received top ratings in the 2026 TechInsights Customer Satisfaction Survey, capturing the No. 1 spot on this prestigious annual survey of global semiconductor companies for the seventh consecutive year.

Advantest has been recognized in the TechInsights 2026 Global Semiconductor Supplier Awards - Top 10 Customer Service - Large (previously known as the “10 BEST”) ranking for each of the 38 years that the survey has existed. The survey ratings are based on direct customer feedback representing more than 43% of the world’s chip producers, which include integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), fabless companies, and outsourced assembly and test (OSAT) providers.



According to TechInsights, Advantest has also been rated at the top of the TechInsights 2026 Global Semiconductor Supplier Awards - Assembly/Test Equipment Supplier (previously known as “THE BEST”) ranking this year and every year since 2020. The company has ranked Global #1 for the seventh consecutive year in the Top 10 Customer Service - Large category. Worldwide participants rated equipment suppliers among 14 categories based on three key factors: supplier performance, customer service, and product performance. The award categories span customer service, assembly and test equipment, test subsystems, wafer fab equipment (WFE) subsystems, WFE foundation chip makers, fab equipment and specialty chip makers.



In the 2026 survey, Advantest achieved high customer ratings in the areas of Recommended Supplier, Technical Leadership, Partnering, Trust in Supplier, Product Performance, Application Support, and Quality of Results.



“Advantest continues to distinguish itself through a strong commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and customer collaboration,” said G. Dan Hutcheson, Vice Chair of TechInsights. “By consistently delivering advanced solutions that address the evolving needs of the semiconductor industry, the company has earned lasting trust and recognition as a key strategic partner to manufacturers around the world.”



“We’re honored to be recognized once again by our customers,” said Doug Lefever, CEO of Advantest Group. “Every day at Advantest, we work to bring value to our customers, offering best-in-class solutions that enable automation across the value chain. At the core of our strategy is a deep commitment to trust, partnership, and long-term collaboration, and this recognition reflects the strong relationships we’ve built with customers around the world.”



The TechInsights annual Customer Satisfaction Survey is the only publicly available opportunity since 1988 for customers to provide feedback on suppliers of semiconductor equipment and subsystems. The Top 10 Customer Service, Assembly/Test Equipment Supplier, and Global #1 awards provide special recognition to suppliers rated the highest by their customers.



As a global provider of test solutions for SoC, logic and memory semiconductors, Advantest has long been the industry’s only ATE supplier to design and manufacture its own fully integrated suite of test cell solutions comprising testers, handlers, device interfaces, and software – assuring the industry’s highest levels of integrity and compatibility.

About TechInsights

TechInsights is widely recognized as the world’s leading provider of advanced technology analysis and intellectual property services, providing content and services to the world’s most successful technology companies. For over 30 years, we have existed to support a fair marketplace where semiconductor and electronics intellectual property can be innovated and monetized. By revealing the innovation others cannot inside the broadest range of advanced technology products, we enable business leaders to make the best technology investment decisions and prove patent value with fact-based information. More information is available at https://www.techinsights.com/

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE Prime: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductor devices such as high-performance compute (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), automotive, industrial and consumer applications. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company offers a broad portfolio of test solutions that span the semiconductor value chain, developing advanced test solutions for wafer sort and final test, design verification and silicon validation, and system-level test solutions, as well as test handlers, device interfaces and scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing. Advantest also offers data analytics solutions designed to improve semiconductor yield. More information is available at https://www.advantest.com/en/.

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Cassandra Koenig

cassandra.koenig@advantest.com

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