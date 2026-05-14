Cancer Biomarkers Market Outlook 2026–2031: Growing at a 8.65% CAGR, Driven by Precision Oncology and Early Detection Demand, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the cancer biomarkers market size is projected to grow from USD 23.22 billion in 2026 to USD 35.16 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.65% during the forecast period (2026–2031). Growth is driven by increasing demand for biomarker-based diagnostics and targeted therapies in oncology care. The market is further supported by a rising focus on precision medicine, early cancer detection, and the expanding adoption of companion diagnostics across global healthcare systems.

Market growth is driven by the increasing global burden of cancer and the growing need for personalized treatment approaches. Healthcare providers and researchers are increasingly using biomarkers to identify genetic and molecular characteristics associated with various cancer types, enabling more accurate diagnosis, prognosis, and therapy selection. Biomarker-guided treatment strategies are improving clinical outcomes while helping reduce unnecessary treatment interventions and associated healthcare costs.

Technological advancements are playing a major role in shaping the cancer biomarkers market. Innovations in genomics, proteomics, next-generation sequencing, and liquid biopsy technologies are improving the accuracy and efficiency of cancer biomarker detection and analysis. The integration of artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics into diagnostic platforms is also enhancing interpretation capabilities and supporting faster clinical decision-making. In addition, increasing adoption of non-invasive diagnostic techniques is improving patient accessibility and monitoring capabilities.

The market is also benefiting from rising investments in cancer research and growing collaborations among pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and diagnostic providers. Increasing use of biomarkers in drug development and clinical trials is further accelerating market growth, while advancements in targeted therapies continue to strengthen demand for companion diagnostic solutions.

Cancer Biomarkers Market Share by Region

North America represents a significant share of the cancer biomarkers market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong research funding, and early adoption of innovative oncology diagnostics technologies.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to increasing cancer incidence, expanding healthcare infrastructure, growing awareness regarding early cancer diagnosis, and rising investments in precision medicine across countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Europe holds a notable position in the market, supported by increasing investments in oncology research, growing use of biomarker-based testing in clinical practice, and supportive healthcare initiatives focused on cancer management.

Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “This analysis reflects observable shifts in cancer diagnostics and treatment adoption, and Mordor Intelligence applies consistently structured research practices with cross-verified data sources. Its disciplined methodology and balanced interpretation provide decision-makers with a more reliable perspective than many fragmented or assumption-led market assessments.”

Cancer Biomarkers Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Adoption of Precision Oncology and Companion Diagnostics

Healthcare providers are increasingly utilizing biomarker-guided therapies and companion diagnostic solutions to improve treatment accuracy and patient outcomes.

Rising Integration of Genomic Technologies and Liquid Biopsies

Advanced genomic sequencing and liquid biopsy technologies are improving early cancer detection, disease monitoring, and non-invasive diagnostic capabilities.

Cancer Biomarkers Market Segmentation Overview

By Disease

• Breast Cancer

• Lung Cancer

• Prostate Cancer

• Colorectal Cancer

• Cervical Cancer

• Other Cancers

By Biomolecule Type

• Protein Biomarkers

• Genetic Biomarkers

• Others

By Profiling Technology

• Omics Technologies

• Imaging Technologies

• Immunoassays

• Others

By End User

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Clinical & Reference Laboratories

• Pharma & Biotech Companies

• Others

By Geography

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-cancer-biomarkers-market-industry?utm_source=globenewswire

Cancer Biomarkers Market Competitive Outlook

The cancer biomarkers market features diagnostic companies, biotechnology firms, pharmaceutical companies, and genomics solution providers focusing on expanding precision oncology capabilities and biomarker-based testing solutions. Market participants are investing in advanced sequencing technologies, liquid biopsy platforms, and AI-enabled analytics tools to strengthen diagnostic accuracy and accelerate oncology research. Strategic collaborations, product innovation, and increasing integration of companion diagnostics are also shaping competitive dynamics within the market.

Major Companies in the cancer biomarkers market include:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

QIAGEN N.V.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

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