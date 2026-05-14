R.R. Bowker's Books in Print: 2026/27 7 Volume Set - Bibliographic Reference to More Than 1 Million Active Titles from Over 154,000 U.S. Publishers, Including 400,000+ New Titles

Dublin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "R.R. Bowker's Books in Print - 7 Volume Set, 2026/27" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Books in Print, now in its 79th Edition, continues to be the authoritative source for bibliographic information on over one million titles published or distributed in the United States since 2005. This comprehensive seven-volume, 18,000-page edition provides users with immediate access to more than 1 million active titles from over 154,000 U.S. publishers.

This edition, incorporating over 400,000 new titles, is indispensable for any library. It effectively aids users in uncovering any title, including those elusive ones from small presses. Housing an extensive array of titles, authors, illustrators, publishers, wholesalers, and distributors in one consolidated source, this resource simplifies the search for key information needed to access cherished books.

Continuing the tradition, the 2026-2027 Books in Print is divided into seven volumes, organized by Title, Author, Publisher Name, and Wholesaler & Distributor Name. All indexes are presented alphabetically and numerically, facilitating seamless research for users.

Volume I introduces a Preface and a "How to Use" guide, with expertise on Compilation, Data Acquisition, ISBN Agency, SAN, and more. It includes enlarged sample entries for indexes and lists of Publisher Country Codes, Sequence, Language Codes, and Abbreviations, fostering quick and efficient guide navigation.

The Title Index spans Volume I through the first half of Volume V, containing definitive details for each book, such as Title, Contributor, Edition, Publication Year, Number of Pages, Grade, Binding Type, ISBN, Publisher, and Imprint Symbol.

Highlighting numerous contributors, the Author Index begins in the second half of Volume V and continues through Volume VI into Volume VII, allowing searches for all works by specific contributors.

The Publisher Name Index inhabits Volume VII, offering vital company details including Publisher Name, ISBN Prefixes, Division, CIP Identifier, SAN, Distributors, and Contact Information. The set concludes with the Wholesaler & Distributor Name Index, listing Distributor Name, ISBN Prefix, Division, SAN, and Contact Information.

For over seventy-seven years, R.R. Bowker's Books in Print has stood as an essential resource for librarians and their patrons nationwide. With over 1,000,000 titles, this updated tool continues to deliver valuable, detailed information on newly published books across the globe.

For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g1m687



Source: Grey House Publishing Inc

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