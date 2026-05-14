R.R. Bowker's Books in Print Supplement: 2025/2026 3 Volume Set - 150,000 Titles with Price, Address, or Other Major Changes; Including Over 5,000 New Titles; and Announces Over 4,000 Bindings

Dublin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "R.R. Bowker's Books in Print Supplement - 3 Volume Set, 2025/26" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Books in Print Supplement, now in its 61th Edition, is the essential mid-year companion to R.R. Bowker's Books in Print publication, providing the latest book publishing updates to readers and library patrons across the country. Issued six months after Books in Print, this title is a must for keeping pace with the hundreds of thousands of changes happening in the publishing industry each year.



This three-volume, 2,212-page resource provides details on 150,000 titles with price, address, or other major changes; including over 5,000 new titles; and announces over 4,000 bindings that have gone out of print or out of stock indefinitely in the last six months.



2025/2026's Books in Print Supplement is separated into three large volumes, the first for Title Index A - P, the second for Title Index Q - Z, and a Subject Index which lists more than 1,000 titles new to the database since the publication of Subject Guide to Books in Print, and the third for an Author Index, Publisher Name Index, and Wholesaler & Distributor Name Index. All indexes are presented alphabetically, then numerically, ensuring effortless research for the user.



Volume I begins with a special "How to Use" guide, with information on editorial policies, how to find author and title entries, prices, arrangement of subjects, and more, followed by enlarged sample entries for the Title Index, Publisher Name Index, and Wholesaler & Distributor Name Index. Next come lists of Publisher Country Codes, Country Sequence, Language Codes, and Abbreviations, making sure users can quickly and efficiently navigate this guide.



The Title Index comprises the remainder of Volume I. Each entry in this Index contains definitive information about each book, including: Title, Contributor, Edition, Publication Year, Number of Pages, Grade, Binding Type, ISBN, Publisher, and more.



Volume II starts off with the remainder of the Title Index (Q - Z), followed by the Subject Index, which is arranged according to subject headings assigned by the Library of Congress.



Volume III begins with the Author Index, where users can search for all works written by a specific contributor. The Publisher Name Index follows, and each entry provides important company details such as Publisher Name, ISBN Prefixes, Division, CIP Identifier, SAN, Distributors, and Contact Information. The volume finally closes with the Wholesaler & Distributor Name Index, providing key components such as Distributor Name, ISBN Prefix, Division, SAN, and Contact Information.



For years, R.R. Bowker's Books in Print Supplement has served as a top-shelf resource for librarians and their young patrons across the country. Used in conjunction with R.R. Bowker's Books in Print, this resource is crucial in ensuring that libraries and bookstores have access to the most accurate ordering and bibliographical information throughout the year.



For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x07zrv



Source: Grey House Publishing Inc

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