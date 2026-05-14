Geely Auto Group Claims Historic First Victory with the All-New Preface TCR at the FIA TCR WORLD TOUR in Misano

Geely Preface TCR wins its first race at Misano Circuit

MISANO, Italy, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geely Auto Group celebrates a monumental milestone in global motorsports. During the FIA TCR WORLD TOUR at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Geely Auto achieved a historic first victory with the all-new Geely Preface TCR, driven by Chinese driver Ma Qinghua.

In Race 2 at the renowned Italian circuit, Ma delivered Geely Auto’s first victory in stunning style. Starting from third on the grid, Ma launched quickly into a frantic battle for the lead. The defining moment arrived on lap six, when he executed a decisive move to seize control of the race. Managing the distance to the chasing pack until the chequered flag, Ma secured a landmark win for Geely Motorsport Group.

The Geely Preface TCR, a testament to the extensive testing and development by the global team, made an immediate impact throughout its debut weekend. Alongside Ma's triumph, Kumho FIA TCR WORLD TOUR defending champion Yann Ehrlacher secured a historic first podium for Geely with a third-place finish in the 15-lap Race 1 opener. Furthermore, Thed Björk joined his teammate on the podium in Race 2, underscoring the strong foundational pace and competitive viability of the new vehicle.

Geely has consistently pursued challenges, viewing the fiercely competitive environment of international racing as a place to hone its people and technology. As the team prepares for the hotter, more demanding circuits of Valencia, Paul Ricard, and Vila Real, Geely Auto Group will continue to push the continuous development of the Preface TCR. By showcasing its speed and commitment to technological innovation, Geely will continue to hone its engineering prowess through these challenges, delivering exceptional performance and excitement to motorsports fans worldwide.

That commitment to outstanding performance and refined engineering defines the road-going Geely Preface, which has officially launched across multiple regions. Equipped with a 2.0TD turbocharged engine and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, this sedan delivers stable and dynamic driving performance. Its interior features a 13.2-inch HD intelligent display, immersive audio systems and full-featured smart connectivity. Comprehensive driver-assistance technologies and a 540-degree panoramic camera further boost travel safety, bringing the iconic Misano racing spirit to daily urban commutes.

Contact Information: media@geely.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d556ef4e-908d-419e-9bb6-78c166800226