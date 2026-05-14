Walk Assist Robot Market Research Report 2026-2031: Leading firms Such as Ekso Bionics, Lifeward, Cyberdyne, Ottobock, and DIH Medical Lead the $568.81 Million Market

Dublin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Walk Assist Robot Market Research Report 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global walk assist robot market is expected to reach $568.81 million by 2031 from $245.85 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.01% from 2024 to 2031

The walk assist robot market is moderately competitive, having a mix of established medical robotics companies and emerging players who specialize in rehabilitation and wearable exoskeleton technologies. Leading firms such as Ekso Bionics, Lifeward Ltd., Cyberdyne Inc., Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, and DIH Medical together accounted for the largest share of the global walk assist robot market, indicating a moderately consolidated competitive landscape.



Among these players, Lifeward Ltd. holds the largest share, primarily due to its widely recognized ReWalk exoskeleton system, which helps patients with spinal cord injuries to stand, walk, and climb stairs through powered leg supports. The device has received regulatory approvals and has been adopted by several rehabilitation institutions, strengthening the company's leadership position in the market.



Ekso Bionics holds a notable share of the market, supported by its broad portfolio of FDA-cleared robotic exoskeleton systems used in stroke and spinal cord rehabilitation programs. The company has expanded its presence through partnerships with rehabilitation centers and by introducing advanced gait training technologies designed to improve patient recovery outcomes.

WALK ASSIST ROBOT MARKET TRENDS

Incorporation of AI & Machine Learning



Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are key technological trends reshaping walk-assist robots, making them more adaptive, personalized, and effective for rehabilitation and daily mobility. AI/ML integration in walk-assist robots enables real-time adaptation, personalized therapy, and improved safety, distinguishing 2025 devices from earlier generations that relied on static control schemes. This trend accelerates adoption in clinical and emerging home-use contexts, supporting broader rehabilitation goals and better functional outcomes for users worldwide.



Growing Demand for Hybrid Wearable Walk Assist Robots



Hybrid wearable walk assist robots are emerging as a notable market trend within the walk-assist robotics market. These systems combine rigid structural components for strength and torque with soft, compliant elements for comfort and natural movement. The hybrid wearable assistive walk assist robots provide comfort, capability, and adaptability, making walk-assist technology more practical for both clinical and everyday use and expanding the market beyond traditional rigid or soft systems alone.



WALK ASSIST ROBOT MARKET DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Stroke



The rising prevalence of stroke is one of the strongest demand drivers for the global walk assist robot market. Stroke remains a leading cause of long-term disability worldwide, frequently resulting in partial paralysis, muscle weakness, impaired balance, and long-term gait impairment. This situation fuels the continuous demand for both acute and post-acute rehabilitation services, further increasing the need for walk assist robots like rigid exoskeletons and gait training robots.



Growth in the Elderly Population



The rapid growth of the elderly population is a major structural driver for walk assist robots. Ageing naturally leads to reduced muscle strength, joint degeneration, balance issues, and a higher fall risk. Walk assist robots support safe walking, rehabilitation, and daily activities, helping elderly individuals maintain independence and quality of life. They also reduce the physical burden on caregivers and healthcare systems. With rising life expectancy and increasing prevalence of age-related conditions such as arthritis, stroke, and Parkinson's disease, demand for assistive robotic mobility solutions is growing rapidly across hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and home-care settings worldwide.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

High Purchase & Operating Costs



High purchase and operating costs are a principal restraint for walk-assist robots, limiting adoption by hospitals & rehabilitation clinics. Typical powered medical exoskeletons and advanced treadmill-based gait trainers has high upfront price. High device cost restricts sales of the walk assist as constrained capital expenditure budgets delay or eliminate purchases by smaller clinics. Uncertain reimbursement makes the business case weak; hospitals hesitate to buy devices without clear payback.

WALK ASSIST ROBOT MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



The North America region dominates and holds the largest share of over 39% in 2025. The growth is mainly due to an aging population and a rising number of people facing lower-body mobility problems. Conditions such as stroke, Parkinson's disease, spinal cord injuries, and age-related muscle weakness are increasing the need for rehabilitation and mobility support across the region. Hospitals and rehabilitation centers are under pressure to deliver effective therapy while managing staff shortages and rising healthcare costs.



The US is the largest market in North America for walk assist robots. Strong healthcare spending, early adoption of medical technologies, and support from veterans' rehabilitation programs have encouraged faster use of robotic walking solutions.



Europe's walk-assist robot market is expanding steadily, driven by clear demographic and clinical needs plus strong research-to-clinic pathways. More than one in five European Union residents is aged 65 or over, creating growing demand for mobility and rehabilitation services.



WHO estimates hundreds of millions in the European Region have conditions that would benefit from rehabilitation, underlining large potential user pools for gait-support technologies. In the European market, robot-assisted gait trainers and wearable exoskeletons have a stronger demand. These robots are widely adopted because they deliver repeatable, controlled walking support, crucial for neurologic rehabilitation after stroke or spinal injury.



The Asia-Pacific (APAC) walk-assist robot market is expected to grow steadily, supported by ageing populations, rising rehabilitation needs, and strong investment in healthcare robotics across the region. Across advanced economies such as Japan, China, South Korea, & Singapore, population ageing is the primary demand driver. Japan already has nearly 30% of its population aged 65+, while South Korea and Singapore are crossing the 20-25% elderly threshold in the coming decade.



A key factor contributing to the growth of this market is the aging population, particularly in countries like Japan, China, and South Korea. As these nations face rapidly aging demographics, the need for assistive devices to support elderly individuals with mobility impairments has risen, which is driving the adoption of walk assist robots.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the global walk assist robot market?

Who are the major players in the global walk assist robot market?

What are the growth trends in the global walk assist robot market?

Which region dominates the global walk assist robot market?

What is the growth rate of the global walk assist robot market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 158 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $245.85 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $568.81 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.0% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

Incorporation of AI & Machine Learning

Growing Demand for Hybrid Wearable Walk Assist Robots

Home Use of Walk Assist Robots

Market Growth Enablers

Rising Incidence of Stroke

Growth in Elderly Population

Growing Awareness of Rehabilitation

Market Restraints

High Purchase & Operating Costs

Supply Chain Challenges due to Geopolitical Situation

Regulatory Hurdles

Scope & Coverage

Market Definition

Inclusions

Exclusions

Market Estimation Caveats

Market Size & Forecast Periods

Historic Period: 2022-2024

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026-2031

Market Size (2022-2031)

Revenue

Market Segments

Key Company Profiles

Ekso Bionics

Lifeward

Cyberdyne Inc.

DIH Medical

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Other Prominent Company Profiles

Bionik Laboratories

Rex Bionics

Wandercraft

Tyromotion GmbH

Toyota Motor Corp

ExoAtlet

Wearable Robotics

Gogoa Mobility

Panasonic Corp

B-Temia Inc.

Bionic Power Inc.

Angel Robotics

Axosuits

BAMA Technology

Biomotum Inc.

Bioservo AB

Marsi Bionics

Fourier Intelligence

FREE Bionics Inc

BTL Robotics

Hexar Humancare

Human in Motion

InteSpring B.V.

Segmentation by Product Type

Wearable Exoskeleton

Robot Gait Trainer

Soft Exosuits

Segmentation by Application

Neuro- Rehabilitation

Post- Surgical Rehabilitation

Elderly Mobility Assistance

Segmentation by End-User

Rehabilitation Center

Hospital

Home Care Users

Segmentation by Geography

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

New Zealand

Singapore

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Nordics

Switzerland

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of the World

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mezpsz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment