Global Office Peripherals Market Set to Reach $46.7 Billion by 2032 | Advanced, Cloud-Enabled Multifaceted Devices and Wireless Solutions Present Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Office Peripherals and Products - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Office Peripherals and Products was estimated at US$35.4 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$46.7 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







What Are the Key Segments in the Office Peripherals and Products Market?



Major product types include printers, scanners, multifunction devices (MFDs), shredders, and projectors, with printers and MFDs holding the largest market share due to their versatility in handling printing, scanning, and copying tasks. In terms of connectivity, products are classified into wired and wireless categories, with wireless peripherals experiencing rapid growth due to the increasing adoption of mobile and cloud-based work solutions.

Key end-users include corporate offices, educational institutions, government agencies, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), all of which require reliable office peripherals for efficient document handling and communication.



What Factors Are Driving the Growth in the Office Peripherals and Products Market?



The growth in the Office Peripherals and Products market is driven by several factors, including the shift towards hybrid and remote work models, which has increased demand for versatile and cloud-enabled office devices. The growing reliance on digital communication and document management has fueled the adoption of multifunction devices that offer printing, scanning, and copying in a single unit.

Technological advancements, such as wireless connectivity, mobile printing, and secure cloud integration, have further enhanced the functionality and appeal of office peripherals. The rise of co-working spaces, small offices, and remote work setups has also contributed to increased demand for compact and cost-effective office products. Additionally, the need for secure document handling in government, finance, and healthcare sectors has driven investments in high-performance scanners and shredders, supporting market growth.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Office Peripherals and Products market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:

Segments: Type (Printers, Scanners & Photocopiers, Counterfeit Detectors, Safes, Deposit Boxes & Cash Handlers, Coin Sorters, Bill Counters, Other Types).

Type (Printers, Scanners & Photocopiers, Counterfeit Detectors, Safes, Deposit Boxes & Cash Handlers, Coin Sorters, Bill Counters, Other Types). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Printers, Scanners & Photocopiers segment, which is expected to reach US$28.9 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 3.7%. The Counterfeit Detectors segment is also set to grow at 5.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $11 Billion in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.3% CAGR to reach $11.1 Billion by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Office Peripherals and Products Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Office Peripherals and Products Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Office Peripherals and Products Market expected to evolve by 2032?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2032?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as AccuBANKER USA, American Shredder, Inc., Ameri-Shred, Aurora Corp. of America, Billcon Corp. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the companies featured in this Office Peripherals and Products market report include:

AccuBANKER USA

American Shredder, Inc.

Ameri-Shred

Aurora Corp. of America

Billcon Corp.

Brother International Corporation

Canon, Inc.

Dahle North America, Inc.

Epson America, Inc.

Global Safe Corporation

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited

HP Development Company, L.P.

INKAS Safe Manufacturing

International Empire Traders

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

Mycica

Ozone Group

Ricoh Company Ltd.

Royal Sovereign

Sharp Corporation

Staples, Inc.

Xerox Corporation

Yale (ASSA ABLOY)

ZY Tech Co., Ltd.

Domain Expert Insights



This market report incorporates insights from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government sectors. These insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to provide comprehensive market intelligence and strategic perspectives. As part of this research study, the publisher tracks and analyzes insights from 840 domain experts. Clients may request access to the network of experts monitored for this report, along with the online expert insights tracker.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $35.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $46.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5gdw9b

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