Philippines Elevator and Escalator Market Growth Forecast Report 2026-2031 Featuring Otis, KONE, TK Elevator, Schindler, Mitsubishi Electric, Hyundai Elevator, Hitachi, Fujitec

The Philippines elevator and escalator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.11% from 2025 to 2031, driven by technological advancements and sustainable construction practices. Enhanced safety measures, real-time monitoring, and AI-driven maintenance are reshaping efficiency. Growing infrastructure investments and urbanization fuel market demand. With regulatory support, energy-efficient technologies are prioritized, aligning with green building initiatives. However, skilled labor shortages and rising construction costs pose challenges. Major players like Otis, KONE, and Schindler dominate the competitive landscape, contributing to substantial market share.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Elevator and Escalator Market - Size & Growth Forecast 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Philippines elevator and escalator market is poised to experience significant growth, with new installations expected to witness a CAGR of 4.11% from 2025 to 2031. Key trends driving this expansion include technological advancements, a heightened focus on sustainability, and robust infrastructure development.

Technological Advancements in the Elevator and Escalator Industry

  • Advancements are ushering in a new era for elevators in the Philippines, focusing on safety, efficiency, and user-centric innovations.
  • Manufacturers are integrating superior safety features, such as intelligent door controls and advanced emergency responses.
  • Real-time monitoring systems are being deployed to ensure continuous performance tracking, minimizing risks.
  • Innovative service models using AI offer predictive maintenance, increasing reliability and prolonging equipment lifespan.
  • These innovations drive market efficiency, sustainability, and service excellence.

Sustainable Construction Practices and Green Buildings

  • Sustainability is a top priority, influenced by regulations, rising energy costs, and environmental consciousness.
  • Frameworks like BERDE promote ecologically responsible design and operations, spurring localized sustainable practices.
  • Buildings contribute to 40% of global carbon emissions, prompting the adoption of energy-efficient technologies in elevators.
  • Government focus on sustainable construction drives demand for energy-efficient systems, enhancing green building adoption.

Market Drivers

Surge in Infrastructure Projects

  • The 2025 budget allocates $22 billion for infrastructure, with the "Build, Better, More" program adding $26 billion.
  • Projected economic growth and ongoing infrastructure projects, such as bridges and airports, stimulate market demand.

Increasing Real Estate & Commercial Investment

  • Economic growth and urbanization in 2025 spur new residential developments, driven by the growing middle class.
  • The government's mass housing initiatives aim to build 7 million homes by 2030, boosting demand for elevators and escalators.

Growth in Commercial Infrastructure

  • Commercial infrastructure expansion, especially in retail and mixed-use segments, bolsters demand.
  • Developers are expanding mall networks, incorporating multiple vertical transportation systems.

Industry Restraints

Skilled Labor Shortage

  • A significant shortage impacts installation, maintenance, and modernization, posing operational challenges.
  • The need to recruit over two million construction workers by end-2025 to meet demands is hampered by a skills gap.

Rising Construction Costs

  • Construction costs are increasing due to inflation, global uncertainties, and currency volatility.
  • The rise in material costs may affect building plans, causing scaled-down projects and impacting market demand.

Market Segmentation Insights

  • Machine-room-less elevators are a major segment, expected to grow steadily with installations expanding at 4.35% CAGR.
  • Residential and commercial sectors drive significant demand for elevators, particularly in urban housing and retail spaces.
  • Parallel escalators lead in new installations, with commercial escalators dominating in shopping centers and transit hubs.

Vendor Landscape

The top six vendors, including Otis, KONE, and Mitsubishi Electric, command around 75% market share, highlighting a concentrated competitive structure. Jardine Schindler Group's installation at Solaire Resort North exemplifies the continuous evolution in elevator technologies.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages123
Forecast Period2025 - 2031
Estimated Market Value in 20252770 Units
Forecasted Market Value by 20313527 Units
Compound Annual Growth Rate4.1%
Regions CoveredPhilippines


Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities and Trends

  • Growth in Urbanization and Infrastructure Development

Growth Enablers

  • Technological Advancements in Elevator and Escalator Systems
  • Government Initiatives Encouraging Infrastructure Growth

Market Restraints

  • High Initial Installation and Maintenance Costs
  • Economic Fluctuations Affecting Construction Projects

Key Vendors

  • Otis
  • KONE
  • TK Elevator
  • Schindler
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Hyundai Elevator
  • Hitachi
  • Fujitec

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/btrfu3

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                Philippine Elevator and Escalator Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Elevator
                            
                            
                                Elevators and Escalators 
                            
                            
                                Escalator
                            
                            
                                Residential Elevator
                            
                            
                                Residential Elevators
                            
                            
                                Vertical Transportation
                            

                



        


    

        
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