Year Six of the Silver Deficit Meets a Newly Funded Critical-Metals Drill Program in British Columbia

Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp.

Upsized flow-through financing closes funding gap as 2026 Magno drill campaign expands across silver, tungsten, lead, zinc, and indium targets in the Cassiar District

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American News Group News Commentary — Silver is now in the sixth consecutive year of a structural supply deficit, and the gap is widening rather than narrowing. Global silver supply ran approximately 46.3 million troy ounces short of demand in 2026 — a 15% increase from the prior year — even as governments accelerate critical-minerals commitments through new strategic-reserve programs and bilateral cooperation agreements.[1] Tungsten, lead, zinc, and indium — the polymetallic neighbors that travel with silver in many high-grade systems — are picking up the same policy tailwind. Tungsten is classified as a critical mineral by both the United States and Canada, and Canada currently has no primary domestic tungsten production, a supply gap that has sharpened investor attention on the small group of juniors holding district-scale polymetallic assets with credible drill programs in front of them.[1]

GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) just announced an upsized flow-through financing — bringing total 2026 flow-through proceeds to approximately $3.2 million — fully funding an expanded 2026 drill program at its flagship Magno Project in the Cassiar District of British Columbia.[2] With over $3 million in total capital now directed toward Magno in 2026 and the recently announced C$5.0 million LIFE offering providing further expansion capacity, the Company has moved from a permitting-and-targeting story to a fully funded, multi-zone drill story across a polymetallic system with significant silver and critical-metals exposure.[2][3]

The market response visible in the financing book is the more telling signal. The Company increased the size of its flow-through offering in early May 2026 due to strong investor demand, after announcing the original raise — a sequence that placed the Magno program on a firmer funding footing than originally scoped.[2] Drilling is expected to grow beyond the initial ~5,000 metres, with flexibility to expand based on results, and is focused on the Magno, Kuhn, and D Zones — areas the Company describes as carrying strong grades and clear geological vectors.[2] Recent and historical results from the Magno area include up to 2,370 g/t silver, greater than 20% lead, 19.25% zinc, 6,550 ppm tungsten and 334 ppm indium.[4]

Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven, framed the moment in the Company’s May 7 release: “The level of investor interest reflects growing recognition of the opportunity at Magno. With drilling set to expand beyond our initial program, we are entering a catalyst-rich phase where we can begin to test the scale of this system across multiple high-priority targets. We believe Magno has the characteristics of a large, multi-phase mineral system, and this program is a key step in advancing that potential.”[2]



Review the entire profile on Goldhaven Resources here

Beyond Magno, the Company is advancing the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil, where an independent specialist geology consultant in May 2026 confirmed a large-scale hydrothermal system and identified high-priority drill targets.[5] First-ever drilling at Copeçal West confirmed gold mineralization in bedrock, with subsequent work supporting Phase 2 planning.[5] GoldHaven also holds three critical mineral projects in Brazil — Bahia South, Bahia North, and Iguatu — covering approximately 123,900 hectares.[2] Between Magno’s polymetallic system, Copeçal’s drill-ready gold profile, and the Brazilian critical mineral package, the Company offers diversified discovery exposure at a stage when many juniors remain locked into a single asset.

GoldHaven’s drill-targeting work at Magno has been supported by airborne magnetic surveying engaged with Dias Airborne Limited, covering 1,741 line-kilometres flown at 100-metre line spacing — the first modern geophysical survey across the consolidated Magno land package.[6] The Company has also been constructing a comprehensive 3D geological model integrating historical drilling, surface sampling, and geophysical datasets to refine and prioritize 2026 drill targets.[7]

The macro framing for silver-and-critical-metals juniors has continued to draw institutional attention in the spring of 2026, as both the supply-deficit picture and the policy environment moved in the same direction.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) reported its 2026 first-quarter results on May 5, 2026, with cash flow from continuing operations of $183 million and record free cash flow of $144 million, alongside what the Company described as a sharpened premier silver focus and an advancing organic growth pipeline.[8] The Coeur d’Alene-based producer is the largest silver miner in the United States, and its capital-return and growth signals are closely watched as a benchmark for senior silver names.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) on April 9, 2026 reported Q1 2026 production of 3.5 million ounces of silver, 34,341 ounces of gold, 15.4 million pounds of zinc, 8.7 million pounds of lead, and 262,913 pounds of copper across four producing underground mines in Mexico — namely the Santa Elena, Los Gatos (70% JV interest), San Dimas, and La Encantada operations.[9] The Company noted a 48% year-over-year increase in silver production at La Encantada driven by higher grades mined from the Ojuelas zone, while the modest overall silver decline reflected a reduced cut-off grade in response to a stronger metal-price environment.[9]

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS) on April 30, 2026 announced its fourth major new discovery at the Galena Complex in Idaho, defining up to six new high-grade silver-copper-antimony splays located approximately 150 metres southwest of the recently discovered 149 Vein Complex.[10] Key intercepts included 1.9 metres at 1,392 g/t Ag, 1.5% Cu, and 1.5% Sb; 0.7 metres at 2,563 g/t Ag with 1.8% Cu and 1.4% Sb; and 0.5 metres at 3,714 g/t Ag.[10] The Company has positioned itself as a growing North American precious metals and antimony producer at a moment when antimony — like tungsten — has moved firmly into the critical-minerals policy conversation.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) has been integrating the September 2025 acquisition of MAG Silver and its 44% Juanicipio joint-venture interest into its operational base, with attributable silver production reaching a record 7.28 million ounces in Q4 2025 supported by the Juanicipio addition.[11] The Company has guided 2026 attributable silver production of 25 million to 27 million ounces, with all-in sustaining costs for its silver segment of US$15.75 to US$18.25 per ounce.[11] On March 24, 2026, Pan American released a revised preliminary economic assessment for future expansion of La Colorada that would increase annual production by 15.8 million ounces of silver during the first five years of operation after ramp-up.[11]

Bottom Line on GOH’s Position

The setup for GoldHaven heading into the back half of 2026 is unusual for an exploration-stage junior: a fully funded drill program, multiple high-priority targets across a district-scale polymetallic system, modern geophysics flying in June 2026, and discovery optionality on a second continent through Copeçal in Brazil.[2][3][6] When the underlying commodity — silver — is in year six of a structural deficit and the adjacent metals in the same vein systems carry critical-mineral classifications, the funding and drilling sequence GoldHaven has just locked in lands squarely in the lane investors are watching.

Read more about GoldHaven Resources Corp. at: Equity-Insider Profile Page

CONTACT:

American News Group

editor@americannewsgroup.com

(604) 265-2873

SOURCES:

EquityInsider.com Sector Commentary — “The Silver Deficit Just Hit Year Six and Junior Miners Are Responding,” April 29, 2026, https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-silver-deficit-just-hit-year-six-and-junior-miners-are-responding-302756858.html GoldHaven Resources Corp. — “GoldHaven Upsizes Flow-Through Financing to up to $1.2 Million on Strong Demand to Expand 2026 Drill Program at Magno,” GlobeNewswire, May 7, 2026, https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/05/07/3290002/0/en/GoldHaven-Upsizes-Flow-Through-Financing-to-up-to-1-2-Million-on-Strong-Demand-to-Expand-2026-Drill-Program-at-Magno.html GoldHaven Resources Corp. — “GoldHaven Announces C$5.0M LIFE Offering to Advance Magno and Copeçal Projects,” GlobeNewswire, April 30, 2026, https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/04/30/3284844/0/en/goldhaven-announces-c-5-0m-life-offering-to-advance-magno-and-cope%C3%A7al-projects.html GoldHaven Resources Corp. — “GoldHaven Advances 2026 Drill Targeting at Magno; Permit Application Submitted,” GlobeNewswire, April 1, 2026, https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/04/01/3266615/0/en/GoldHaven-Advances-2026-Drill-Targeting-at-Magno-Permit-Application-Submitted.html GoldHaven Resources Corp. — “GoldHaven Reports Independent Review Confirming Large-Scale Hydrothermal System and Identifies High-Priority Drill Targets at Copeçal,” May 1, 2026. GoldHaven Resources Corp. — “GoldHaven Launches District-Scale Airborne Survey at Magno to Support 2026 Drilling,” GlobeNewswire, April 15, 2026, https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/04/15/3274437/0/en/GoldHaven-Launches-District-Scale-Airborne-Survey-at-Magno-to-Support-2026-Drilling.html GoldHaven Resources Corp. — Corporate website, https://goldhavenresources.com Hecla Mining Company — “Hecla Reports First Quarter 2026 Results,” Business Wire, May 5, 2026. First Majestic Silver Corp. — “First Majestic Reports Q1 2026 Production Results,” April 9, 2026, https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1308648/000106299326001902/exhibit99-1.htm Americas Gold and Silver Corporation — “Americas Gold and Silver Announces Fourth Major New Discovery at the Galena Complex, Identifying Six New High-Grade Silver-Copper-Antimony Veins Including 1,392 g/t Ag, 1.5% Cu and 1.5% Sb Over 1.9 Metres,” April 30, 2026, https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001286973/000106299326002222/exhibit99-1.htm Pan American Silver Corp. — Investor Presentation, May 2026; Q4 2025 results and 2026 guidance, https://panamericansilver.com



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