Robo Advisory Services Market Report 2026-2032 | CAGR of 29.5% Projected Over the Forecast Period | Demand for Low-Cost, Digital Financial Solutions and Acceptance of AI Decisions Driving Market Growth

Dublin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robo Advisory Services - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Robo Advisory Services was estimated at US$5.6 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$34.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 29.5% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





What is Driving the Growth in the Robo Advisory Services Market?



The growth in the robo advisory services market is driven by several factors. The increasing demand for cost-effective and accessible wealth management solutions, driven by the rise of digital financial services and the growing need for affordable investment management, is a major driver of market growth.

Technological advancements in AI, machine learning, and big data analytics are also contributing to market growth by enhancing the capabilities and personalization of robo advisory services. The shift towards low-cost investment solutions and the growing acceptance of AI-driven financial decision-making are further supporting the adoption of robo advisors.

Additionally, the ongoing expansion of the digital economy and the increasing reliance on technology for financial planning and investment management are driving demand for robo advisory services that can deliver efficient, personalized, and scalable financial solutions. These factors, combined with the ongoing innovation in financial technology, are driving the expansion of the robo advisory services market.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Robo Advisory Services market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:

Segments: Advisor Type (Hybrid Robo Advisors, Pure Robo Advisors); Service Type (Direct Plan-based / Goal-based Services, Comprehensive Wealth Advisory Services); Provider Type (Fintech Robo Advisors, Banks, Traditional Wealth Managers, Other Provider Types); End-Use (High Net Worth Individuals End-Use, Retail Investor End-Use); Component (Wireless Transmitters, Wireless Receivers); Technology (Inductive Technology, Resonant Technology, Radio Frequency (RF) Technology, Other Technologies); End-Use (Consumer Electronics End-Use, Healthcare End-Use, Industrial End-Use, Automotive End-Use, Other End-Uses).

Advisor Type (Hybrid Robo Advisors, Pure Robo Advisors); Service Type (Direct Plan-based / Goal-based Services, Comprehensive Wealth Advisory Services); Provider Type (Fintech Robo Advisors, Banks, Traditional Wealth Managers, Other Provider Types); End-Use (High Net Worth Individuals End-Use, Retail Investor End-Use); Component (Wireless Transmitters, Wireless Receivers); Technology (Inductive Technology, Resonant Technology, Radio Frequency (RF) Technology, Other Technologies); End-Use (Consumer Electronics End-Use, Healthcare End-Use, Industrial End-Use, Automotive End-Use, Other End-Uses). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Hybrid Robo Advisors segment, which is expected to reach US$20.7 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 28.2%. The Pure Robo Advisors segment is also set to grow at 31.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.7 Billion in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 37.9% CAGR to reach $10.2 Billion by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Robo Advisory Services Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Robo Advisory Services Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Robo Advisory Services Market expected to evolve by 2032?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2032?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Acorns Grow Inc., AdvisorEngine, Betterment LLC, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., EFFECT SA and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the companies featured in this Robo Advisory Services market report include:

Acorns Grow Inc.

AdvisorEngine

Betterment LLC

Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

EFFECT SA

FMR LLC - Fidelity Investments

Mphasis Ltd.

Robinhood

Scalable Capital

SigFig Wealth Management LLC

Domain Expert Insights



This market report incorporates insights from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government sectors. These insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to provide comprehensive market intelligence and strategic perspectives. As part of this research study, the publisher tracks and analyzes insights from 43 domain experts. Clients may request access to the network of experts monitored for this report, along with the online expert insights tracker.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 469 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $34.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.5% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/18j5v7

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