$9.1 Billion Biometric Payment Cards Market Evolution 2026-2032 - Who Are the Leading Players in the Market, and What Are Their Prospects?

Dublin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biometric Payment Cards - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Biometric Payment Cards was estimated at US$260.2 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$9.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 66.3% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the Biometric Payment Cards market is driven by several factors including increasing concerns about payment security, the rise of contactless transactions, and advancements in biometric authentication technology. The growing consumer preference for frictionless and secure payment experiences is encouraging banks and financial institutions to invest in biometric solutions.

Additionally, the expansion of digital banking ecosystems and financial inclusion initiatives in emerging economies are contributing to the widespread adoption of biometric payment cards. The increasing adoption of near-field communication (NFC) and biometric-enabled point-of-sale (POS) terminals is further facilitating market growth.

As regulatory bodies enforce stringent security standards for financial transactions, the demand for biometric payment cards is expected to rise, positioning them as a mainstream payment solution in the evolving digital economy.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Biometric Payment Cards market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:

Segments: Card Type (Biometric Credit Cards, Biometric Debit Cards); End-Use (Retail End-Use, Transportation End-Use, Hospitality End-Use, Healthcare End-Use, Government End-Use, Other End-Uses).

Card Type (Biometric Credit Cards, Biometric Debit Cards); End-Use (Retail End-Use, Transportation End-Use, Hospitality End-Use, Healthcare End-Use, Government End-Use, Other End-Uses). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Biometric Credit Cards segment, which is expected to reach US$6.5 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 68.3%. The Biometric Debit Cards segment is also set to grow at 61.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $76.1 Million in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 62.8% CAGR to reach $1.4 Billion by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Biometric Payment Cards Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Biometric Payment Cards Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Biometric Payment Cards Market expected to evolve by 2032?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2032?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as BNP Paribas, CardLab Aps, Goldpac Group, IDEMIA, IDEX Biometrics ASA and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the companies featured in this Biometric Payment Cards market report include:

BNP Paribas

CardLab Aps

Goldpac Group

IDEMIA

IDEX Biometrics ASA

Infineon Technologies AG

Linxens Holding

Mastercard International Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors NV

Precise Biometrics AB

Thales Group

Visa, Inc.

Zwipe AS

Domain Expert Insights



This market report incorporates insights from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government sectors. These insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to provide comprehensive market intelligence and strategic perspectives. As part of this research study, the publisher tracks and analyzes insights from 43 domain experts. Clients may request access to the network of experts monitored for this report, along with the online expert insights tracker.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 129 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $260.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $9.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 66.3% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jshdb2

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