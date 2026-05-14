The Post-Quantum Migration Window Just Got a Lot More Practical: QPA v2 Lands at the Enterprise Tier

Issued on behalf of QSE — Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. launches QPA v2 — an enterprise post-quantum cryptographic migration platform — as NIST standards, regulatory deadlines, and government guidance converge through 2030

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American News Group News Commentary — The post-quantum cryptography conversation moved from theoretical to operational in 2026. The National Institute of Standards and Technology finalized the first three post-quantum cryptography standards — FIPS 203, 204, and 205 — in August 2024 after an eight-year global evaluation process. The NSA’s CNSA 2.0 framework, scheduled to take effect in January 2027, requires all new national security systems to implement quantum-safe algorithms. By 2030, all custom and legacy applications must be migrated. By 2035, the entire cryptographic infrastructure of every system touching national security must be quantum-resilient. No exceptions.[1] Google in February 2026 publicly called on governments and industry to “prepare now” for quantum-era cybersecurity, and Boston Consulting Group’s 2025 assessment was blunt: starting migration in 2030 will already be too late.[1]

The standards exist. The deadlines are set. The gap that has held organizations back is not awareness — it is the enterprise tooling needed to actually plan, assess, and execute a post-quantum migration across thousands of cryptographic dependencies spanning software, hardware, certificates, keys, and protocols.[1]

QSE — Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8) on March 31, 2026 announced the official launch of QPA v2 — its enterprise post-quantum cryptographic migration platform — marking the Company’s most significant advancement to date in supporting organizations transitioning toward quantum-resilient security architectures.[2] QPA v2 transforms what has traditionally been a fragmented, manual process — assessing cryptographic posture across complex enterprise environments — into a structured, data-driven workflow with real-time visibility into quantum readiness, risk levels, and migration progress.[2]

The platform introduces several discrete capabilities targeted directly at the operational gap that has slowed enterprise PQC migration. A PQC Planning Wizard supports governance design, budgeting, timelines, and migration strategy development. AI-enhanced assessment modules evaluate cryptographic posture and compliance readiness. Integrated inventory analysis covers software, hardware, and cryptographic components, identifying risk exposure across complex environments. A centralized executive dashboard provides real-time visibility into quantum readiness, risk levels, and migration progress across the organization.[2] In commentary published alongside the launch, the Company indicated QPA v2 is already live with both current and prospective clients.[3]

The QPA v2 launch caps a sequence of platform and engagement milestones executed across Q1 2026. On February 19, 2026, QSE formalized its enterprise post-quantum migration methodology through the Quantum Preparedness Platform. On February 24, 2026, the Company announced expanded post-quantum infrastructure with entropy-enabled Single Sign-On and government-aligned migration integration. On March 10, 2026, QSE expanded its global footprint to 13 countries, with continued commercial growth highlighted in the corporate update. On March 12, 2026, the Company announced participation in several major international cybersecurity and post-quantum security conferences scheduled throughout 2026, expanding engagement with global industry, government, and enterprise stakeholders. On March 18, 2026, QSE announced its first municipal government post-quantum security pilot through engagement with MISA (Municipal Information Systems) — an important step in expanding public-sector engagement.[4]

On April 7, 2026, the Company announced the grant of stock options to purchase up to 2,600,000 common shares to its directors, officers, employees, and consultants, exercisable at $0.40 per share with a five-year term — a long-term incentive structure consistent with the multi-year migration calendar the Company is positioning to support.[5]

The strategic rationale is straightforward. Quantum computing capability has continued to advance through 2026, and the cryptographic infrastructure protecting most sensitive data today was not designed to withstand attack from a sufficiently capable quantum computer. Enterprise IT organizations — and the public-sector agencies that have been increasingly engaged through QSE’s pilot programs — face a finite migration window before the regulatory deadlines bite.

The Q1 2026 contract flow across the broader quantum-computing and cybersecurity universe has continued to underline the urgency of the migration conversation that QSE is building tooling for.

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) finalized an agreement with the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information (KISTI) to deliver a 100-qubit Tempo quantum system, anchoring South Korea’s National Quantum Computing Center of Excellence.[6] The next-generation system is being integrated into KISTI-6 (“HANGANG”), the nation’s largest high-performance computing cluster, creating one of the first hybrid quantum-classical onsite integrations in the region. The architecture decision illustrates the trajectory of quantum-classical hybrid deployment — and reinforces the timeline pressure on the cryptographic infrastructure that runs alongside it.

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI), a developer of superconducting quantum computers, has continued to advance its Ankaa-class systems and roadmap to higher-qubit-count architectures through 2026, with the Company positioning its modular chip approach as a path to scalable quantum performance. The continued public-equity capitalization of the quantum computing space — across multiple architectures and technology paths — provides a direct read on the trajectory of capability advancement that informs the post-quantum migration timeline.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) operates annealing-based quantum systems with commercial deployments across optimization use cases in logistics, materials science, and financial services. The continued commercial penetration of quantum systems — even at the optimization layer rather than the cryptanalysis layer — is part of the broader trajectory that has placed quantum-era cryptographic preparation firmly on the agenda of CISOs at large enterprises and government organizations.

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S), an AI-powered cybersecurity platform, has continued to expand its Singularity platform across endpoint, cloud, identity, and data domains — with growing emphasis on the integration of AI-driven threat detection with broader cryptographic governance frameworks. The convergence of cybersecurity platform tooling with cryptographic asset management represents one of the operational adjacencies QSE’s QPA v2 is positioned to plug into through customer environments where SentinelOne and similar platforms are already deployed.

The market opportunity is structurally large. With the global post-quantum cryptography market projected to reach US$17.69 billion by 2034 and annual global cybercrime costs projected to hit US$10.5 trillion in 2026, the convergence of regulatory deadlines, advancing quantum capability, and rising threat exposure has positioned organizations that can deliver practical, implementation-ready post-quantum migration tooling at the center of one of the more consequential infrastructure cycles of the decade. QSE’s QPA v2 launch — backed by the Company’s 13-country global footprint, expanding public-sector engagement, and refreshed long-term equity incentive structure — places it directly in that lane.

Read more about QSE — Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. at: https://americannewsgroup.com/qse-landing

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SOURCES:

PRNewswire / Cantech Letter — “Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. announces official launch of QPA v2, its enterprise post-quantum cryptographic migration platform,” April 6, 2026, https://www.cantechletter.com/newswires/quantum-secure-encryption-corp-announces-official-launch-of-qpa-v2-its-enterprise-post-quantum-cryptographic-migration-platform/ QSE — Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. — “QSE Launches QPA v2, Its Enterprise Post-Quantum Cryptographic Migration Platform,” Newsfile Corp., March 31, 2026. The Quantum Insider — “Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. Launches QPA v2 for Post-Quantum Migration,” April 7, 2026, https://thequantuminsider.com/2026/04/07/quantum-secure-encryption-qpa-v2-launch/ QSE — Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. — Q1 2026 corporate news releases (Feb 19, Feb 24, Mar 10, Mar 12, Mar 18, 2026), https://www.newsfilecorp.com/company/8946/Quantum-Secure-Encryption-Corp. QSE — Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. — “QSE Grants Stock Options,” April 7, 2026. USA News Group — “The Q-Day Gold Rush: Why This $30B Tech Shift is the Next Defensive Supercycle,” January 8, 2026, https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/01/08/3215695/0/en/The-Q-Day-Gold-Rush-Why-This-30B-Tech-Shift-is-the-Next-Defensive-Supercycle.html

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