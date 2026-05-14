Rogers Enhances Canada’s Best 5G+ Network for FIFA World Cup in Toronto

Company completes $22 million network build to boost connectivity for fans at soccer’s biggest event

Crew of 30 spent almost 40,000 hours planning and installing new network infrastructure

TORONTO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Toronto gets ready to welcome global soccer fans, Rogers today announced $22 million of upgrades to the 5G+ network at BMO Field and surrounding areas to bring visitors and local residents a world-class network experience.

“As Canada’s best 5G+ network, we’re committed to bringing fans the best experience, whether they’re at the stadium or in a fan zone,” said Mark Kennedy, Chief Technology Officer, Rogers. “These enhancements ensure our network is ready for global events like FIFA, while delivering long-term benefits for the local Toronto community.”

5G+ networks are critical to support the large number of fans at live stadium events, delivering faster speeds, lower latency and more capacity.

Improvements to bring the latest 5G+ technology to soccer fans in Toronto include:

Enhancing the in-stadium wireless system, the equivalent of adding 16 cell towers in downtown Toronto

Deploying additional 5G+ spectrum to deliver faster speeds and more capacity for fans in the venue

Installing additional network infrastructure outside the stadium and at fan zone locations throughout the city, as well as hotels and transportation hubs including Pearson International Airport, Union Station and some TTC subway stations



The company is also deploying Cells on Wheels and Cells on Light Facilities to support high-traffic areas in downtown Toronto. These temporary cell sites deliver faster speeds, lower latency and greater reliability for customers during the tournament.

In Vancouver, Rogers is investing $5 million to enhance network coverage in key areas across the city, including at BC Place, to boost connectivity for soccer’s biggest event.

Rogers 5G+ Ultimate plan customers can experience Priority Network Access, giving customers front of the line access to our fastest speeds available even at peak times. Priority Network Access is the first and only service of its kind in Canada for consumers.

About Rogers Communications Inc.

Rogers is Canada’s communications, sports and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or about.rogers.com/investor-relations.

For more information:

media@rci.rogers.com

1-844-226-1338