Thailand Elevator and Escalator Market Size & Growth Forecast Report 2026-2031 Featuring Key vendors - Otis, KONE, TK Elevator, Schindler, Mitsubishi, Hitachi, Hyundai, and Fujitec

Dublin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Elevator and Escalator Market - Size & Growth Forecast 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Thailand elevator and escalator market size by new installations is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.20% from 2025 to 2031



Rise in urbanization and construction industry growth significantly contributes demand for elevators & escalators in the Thailand market. The Thailand elevator and escalator market has witnessed a steady demand in recent years, supported by sustained urbanization, continued expansion of commercial infrastructure, and ongoing redevelopment activity in key economic zones.



Market performance over the forecast period is likely to be influenced by the stability of public and private sector capital spending, the expansion and strengthening of service networks, and suppliers' capacity to balance cost competitiveness with system reliability, safety standards, and long-term lifecycle value.



The competitive structure of the Thai market is tiered, largely based on technological capability, brand positioning, and service infrastructure. Low-cost Chinese manufacturers are entering the Thailand elevator industry and still hold less 10% of the overall market.



Despite favorable demand fundamentals, the market faces structural challenges. Pricing pressure remains elevated, particularly in entry-level and mid-market segments, constraining margin expansion. After-sales service capability continues to represent a key competitive differentiator but requires sustained investment in technical personnel, spare parts logistics, and nationwide coverage.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Otis Worldwide Corporation, KONE Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schindler Group, Hitachi Ltd., and Fujitec Co., Ltd. constitute the top six vendors in the Thai elevator and escalator market. Collectively, these companies account for an estimated over 75% of total market value, highlighting a moderately concentrated competitive structure.



Among the leading players, Otis holds a strong individual position, with an estimated around 13% value share. While this places the company in a leadership position, the margin over its closest competitors remains relatively narrow. Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi, and KONE follow closely, indicating strong competitive intensity among the top three vendors, particularly in mid- to high-rise commercial and residential segments.



Schindler and Fujitec, represent a well-established second tier of multinational OEMs. The proportion attributed to "Other Vendors" suggests a growing presence of Chinese manufacturers. These players are particularly active in price-sensitive low- to mid-rise residential developments and smaller commercial projects, where cost competitiveness tends to outweigh advanced feature requirements.

Escalator

In the product type segment, parallel escalators recorded the largest volume of new installations in 2025. The segment is also expected to experience the highest incremental growth during the 2025-2031 period.

This growth is largely driven by their widespread adoption in shopping malls, metro stations, airports, and large commercial complexes, where parallel configurations enable efficient passenger movement and higher traffic handling capacity.

By the escalator end-user segment, commercial escalators recorded the largest volume of new installations in 2025. They are widely used across shopping malls, department stores, airports and transit hubs, hotels, convention centers, office towers, and integrated mixed-use projects.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What will be the growth rate of the Thailand elevator and escalator market?

What are the key Thailand elevator and escalator market players?

What is the number of installed bases in the Thailand elevator and escalator market in 2024?

How big is the Thailand elevator and escalator market?

What are the key opportunities in the Thailand elevator and escalator market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 122 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value in 2025 7431 Units Forecasted Market Value by 2031 8976 Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered Thailand

Key Vendors

Otis

KONE

TK Elevator

Schindler

Mitsubishi

Electric

Hitachi

Hyundai Elevator

Fujitec

Other Prominent Vendors

Cibes Lift AB

Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation

Stannah Lifts

Thai Ji Elevator Co., Ltd.,

Kalea Lifts

Artico Lifts

Koyo Elevator Co., Ltd.

Canny Elevator Co., Ltd.

Elevator Market Segmentation

Machine Type

Hydraulic and Pneumatic

Machine Room Traction

Machine Room Less Traction

Others

Climbing

Elevators

Industrial Elevators

Carriage Type

Passenger

Freight

Capacity

2-15 Persons

16-24 Persons

25-33 Persons

34 Persons and Above

End-User

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

Public Transit

Institutional

Infrastructural

Escalator Market Segmentation

Product Type

Parallel

Multi Parallel

Walkway

Crisscross

End-User

Public Transit

Commercial

Others

Institutional Sector

Infrastructure

Industrial

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/okiizn

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