AH Realty Trust Increases Share Repurchase Authorization to $100 Million

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AH Realty Trust (NYSE: AHRT) (“AHRT”), today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an increase of $50 million to the Company’s existing share repurchase program, bringing the total authorized repurchase capacity to $100 million.

The expanded authorization reflects the Board’s continued confidence in the Company’s long-term strategy, disciplined capital allocation approach, and prospects for further enhancing shareholder value.

In 2026, to date, AH Realty Trust repurchased approximately $27.1 million, representing approximately 4.7 million shares at a weighted average price of $5.78. After giving effect to the increased authorization, approximately $60.3 million remains available for future repurchases.

“This decision reflects our conviction in the intrinsic value of the Company and our commitment to disciplined capital allocation,” said Shawn Tibbetts, Chairman, President and CEO of AH Realty Trust. “We believe repurchasing shares at the appropriate price represents a compelling use of capital and an efficient way to create long‑term value for shareholders as we continue to strengthen our balance sheet and simplify our business.”

Repurchases under the program may be made from time to time through open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, or other means, subject to market conditions, legal requirements, and other factors. The program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares and may be modified, suspended, or terminated at any time at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain matters within this press release are discussed using forward-looking language as specified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements include comments relating to, among other things, the timing, manner, price, or amount of repurchases, if any, under the Company’s stock repurchase program and the factors the Company’s management may consider in deciding whether to effect repurchases under the stock repurchase program. For a description of factors that may cause the Company’s actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

About AH Realty Trust

AH Realty Trust (NYSE: AHRT), formerly known as Armada Hoffler, is a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience. The Company owns and operates high-quality retail and office assets located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. AH Realty Trust focuses on disciplined capital allocation and long-term value creation for shareholders. For more information visit AHRealtyTrust.com.

Contact:

Chelsea Forrest

AH Realty Trust

EVP of Investor Relations and Administration

Email: chelsea.forrest@ahrealtytrust.com

Phone: (757) 366-4000