Indonesia Elevators and Escalators Market Size & Growth Forecast Report 2026-2031 Featuring Key Vendors - Otis, KONE, TK, Schindler, Mitsubishi, Hyundai, Hitachi, Fujitec

Dublin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Elevators and Escalators Market - Size & Growth Forecast 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indonesia elevator and escalator market size by new installations is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.09% from 2025 to 2031.

Otis Worldwide Corporation, KONE Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schindler Group, Hitachi Ltd., and Fujitec Co., Ltd. constitute the top six vendors in the Indonesian elevator and escalator market.



Collectively, these companies account for an estimated over 75% of total market value, highlighting a moderately concentrated competitive structure. The remaining market share is distributed among regional and local manufacturers, as well as smaller international brands, reflecting a fragmented competitive fringe.



Among the leading players, Schindler and KONE holds a strong individual position, with an estimated value share of around 15% each. While this places the company in a leadership position, the margin over its closest competitors remains relatively narrow. Mitsubishi Electric, OTIS, and Hitachi, follow closely, indicating strong competitive intensity among the top three vendors, particularly in mid- to high-rise commercial and residential segments.



Fujitec, represent a well-established second tier of multinational OEMs. The proportion attributed to "Other Vendors" suggests a growing presence of Chinese manufacturers. These players are particularly active in price-sensitive low- to mid-rise residential developments and smaller commercial projects, where cost competitiveness tends to outweigh advanced feature requirements.



MARKET DRIVERS & OPPORTUNITIES

Indonesia's Expanding Construction Landscape Strengthening Elevator and Escalator Demand Outlook in 2026

Indonesia's construction sector remains a key driver of elevator and escalator demand, contributing over 10% to GDP in 2025. Growth continues into 2026, supported by public investment, private participation, and large-scale infrastructure projects.

Stable economic conditions and government initiatives, including over 200 National Strategic Projects and Nusantara capital development, are boosting construction across sectors. Rising urbanization and a significant housing backlog are accelerating high-rise residential demand, while industrial expansion and foreign investment are driving need for freight and specialized lifts.

Overall, sustained construction activity is fueling increased installations across residential, commercial, public, and industrial segments.

Growing Transit Infrastructure Investments Fueling New Installations of Elevators & Escalators

Indonesia is advancing major urban rail projects that are driving demand for vertical transportation systems. The Jakarta East-West MRT corridor, a 24.5 km line with 21 stations, will require extensive escalators and elevators to manage high passenger volumes.

The Greater Bandung LRT will enhance multimodal connectivity with elevated, high-capacity stations needing efficient vertical mobility solutions. Expansion of MRT stations in Tangerang will further increase demand for elevators and escalators across integrated transit networks.

Meanwhile, the Surabaya Commuter Rail project, starting in 2029, supports broader rail modernization, improving connectivity and reinforcing long-term infrastructure-driven demand for vertical transport systems.

Integration of AI in Elevators and Escalators Industry is Expected to Create Opportunities in the Market

The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a key growth driver for Indonesia's elevator and escalator market, supporting urban development and smart-city initiatives in major cities.

Global players such as KONE, Otis, Schindler, and Mitsubishi Electric are deploying AI-enabled, IoT-integrated systems that enable predictive maintenance, remote diagnostics, and traffic optimization.

This is increasing demand for smart vertical transportation in premium residential, commercial, healthcare, and transit infrastructure.

Innovations like Otis' Gen3 Core and modernization solutions, along with KONE's Renaissance program, highlight the shift toward digital, energy-efficient systems. Overall, AI integration is strengthening modernization demand and long-term service opportunities.

Indonesia's Demographic Shift is Expected to Support the Market Demand

Indonesia's rapidly ageing population is becoming a key structural driver of elevator and escalator demand, as the share of elderly citizens is projected to rise from 11.93% in 2025 to 20.9% by 2050.

This shift is increasing the need for barrier-free mobility across residential, healthcare, public, and commercial buildings, where elevators are now viewed as essential infrastructure rather than optional features.

Accessibility regulations and inclusive design policies are further encouraging installations.

Ageing demographics are also shaping transport infrastructure, with transit systems integrating vertical mobility solutions. Additionally, older equipment is being modernized or replaced to meet safety and accessibility standards, boosting long-term demand.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

High Upfront Installation and Service Costs

High installation and maintenance costs remain a major constraint on the adoption and modernization of elevators and escalators in Indonesia. Significant upfront expenses - driven by imported components, specialized construction, regulatory compliance, and skilled labour - make these systems less accessible, especially for smaller developers.

Unit prices have remained high despite recent fluctuations, adding pressure to project budgets, particularly where multiple elevators are required. Ongoing costs for maintenance, repairs, and component replacement further strain building owners.

Budget limitations in public infrastructure and delayed upgrades in older buildings highlight these challenges, ultimately slowing modernization and limiting the uptake of advanced, energy-efficient vertical transportation systems.

Exchange Rate Volatility and Rupiah Depreciation Constraining Elevator and Escalator Demand

Volatility in the Indonesian rupiah is a key constraint on elevator and escalator demand, as the industry relies heavily on imported components priced in US dollars. Currency depreciation directly raises equipment and project costs, creating budget uncertainty for developers.

In early 2026, the rupiah weakened significantly, continuing declines from 2025, which further increased import costs from major supplier countries such as China and Thailand.

This has made projects more price-sensitive, prompting delays, phased installations, or a preference for basic maintenance over modernization.

Additionally, higher costs of other imported construction materials compound financial pressures, weighing on short-term demand despite strong long-term growth fundamentals.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the Indonesia elevator and escalator market?

What will be the growth rate of the Indonesia elevator and escalator market?

What are the key Indonesia elevator and escalator market players?

What is the number of installed bases in the Indonesia elevator and escalator market in 2031?

What are the key opportunities in the Indonesia elevator and escalator market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 124 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value in 2025 34499 Units Forecasted Market Value by 2031 41405 Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.0% Regions Covered Indonesia



Key Vendors

Otis

KONE

TK Elevator

Schindler

Mitsubishi Electric

Hyundai Elevator

Hitachi

Fujitec

Other Prominent Vendors

Cibes Lift AB

Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation

Canny Elevator Co., Ltd.

IFE Elevators Co., Ltd.

Sigma Elevators

Sicher Elevator Co., Ltd.

BLT-Brilliant (Shenyang Brilliant Elevator Co., Ltd.)

Tokyo Elevator Co., Ltd.

Fuji Hengda Elevator

SJEC Corporation

Elevator Market Segmentation

Machine Type

Hydraulic and Pneumatic

Machine Room Traction

Machine Room Less Traction

Others

Climbing

Elevators

Industrial Elevators

Carriage Type

Passenger

Freight

Capacity

2-15 Persons

16-24 Persons

25-33 Persons

34 Persons and Above

End-User

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

Public Transit

Institutional

Infrastructural

Escalator Market Segmentation

Product Type

Parallel

Multi Parallel

Walkway

Crisscross

End-User

Public Transit

Commercial

Others

Institutional Sector

Infrastructure

Industrial





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7lwpfz

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