Baby Food Market to Surpass US$ 103.01 Billion by 2031 | Global Industry Research by The Insight Partners

New York, NY, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Baby Food Market Overview

The global baby food market is on a strong growth trajectory, projected to rise from US$ 74.33 billion in 2024 to US$ 103.01 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2031, according to the latest industry research by The Insight Partners.

This growth is fueled by rising parental awareness of early childhood nutrition, the increasing number of working mothers globally, rapid urbanization, and strong consumer demand for organic, clean label, fortified, and convenient infant food products.

Key Baby Food Market Highlights

Market Size (2024): US$ 74.33 billion

US$ 74.33 billion Market Size (2031, Projected): US$ 103.01 billion

US$ 103.01 billion CAGR (2025–2031): 4.8%

4.8% Dominant Region: Asia Pacific (~45% market share in 2024)

Asia Pacific (~45% market share in 2024) Fastest-Growing Segment: Fruit and vegetable puree (CAGR: 6.2%)

Fruit and vegetable puree (CAGR: 6.2%) Largest Segment by Share: Infant milk formula

Infant milk formula US Baby Food Market CAGR: 4.2% (2025–2031)

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What Is Driving the Baby Food Market Growth?

1. Rising Demand for Convenient and Nutritionally Balanced Infant Nutrition

The primary driver of global baby food market expansion is the surging demand for safe, convenient, and nutritionally complete feeding solutions for infants and toddlers. As urban lifestyles become busier and more women enter the workforce, parents increasingly rely on ready-to-feed infant formula, fruit purees, and fortified cereals that save preparation time without compromising nutritional quality.

Growing scientific understanding of early childhood nutrition - particularly immunity development and cognitive growth - is further encouraging parents to choose scientifically formulated baby food products. Additionally, rising disposable incomes in emerging markets are enabling broader adoption of premium and specialized baby food options worldwide.

2. US Baby Food Market: Convenience and Clean-Label Innovation

The United States baby food market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2025 and 2031. Key growth factors include:

Increasing preference for organic and clean-label baby foods free from artificial additives

free from artificial additives Growing demand for allergen-free, plant-based, and non-GMO baby food products

products Expansion of product lines including pureed foods, infant snacks, cereals, and age-specific formula

Surge in online baby food sales through e-commerce platforms and retail portals

through e-commerce platforms and retail portals Rising use of eco-friendly and recyclable baby food packaging

The shift in American family dynamics - particularly the widespread entry of women into the workforce - has made ready-to-eat baby food a household essential, driving consistent market growth across both online and brick-and-mortar retail.

Baby Food Market Segmentation Analysis

Fruit and Vegetable Puree Segment - Fastest Growing (CAGR: 6.2%)

The fruit and vegetable puree segment is expected to record the highest CAGR in the global baby food market. Key drivers include:

Strong consumer preference for natural, minimally processed first foods for infants

for infants High nutritional value - vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber - supporting immune development and healthy growth

Growing demand for organic and preservative-free baby purees

Product innovation including mixed-fruit blends, iron-fortified purees, and calcium-enriched formulations

Convenient packaging formats such as resealable pouches and ready-to-use containers

Infant Milk Formula Segment - Largest Market Share

The infant milk formula segment holds the dominant share of the global baby food market, driven by:

Strong reliance on formula as a primary or supplementary nutrition source , especially among working and urban parents

, especially among working and urban parents Formulations that closely replicate breast milk with essential nutrients including DHA, ARA, probiotics, vitamins, and minerals

Growing availability of specialized options - lactose-free, hypoallergenic, and organic infant formula

- lactose-free, hypoallergenic, and organic infant formula Wide retail availability through supermarkets, pharmacies, and online baby food stores

Strict regulatory approvals and quality standards that reinforce consumer trust in branded formula products

Asia Pacific Baby Food Market - Fastest-Growing Region

Asia Pacific held approximately 45% of the global baby food market share in 2024 and is expected to maintain the fastest growth rate through 2031. Growth is supported by:

A large and growing infant population in India, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam

in India, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam Rapid urbanization and shifting family structures driving demand for convenient baby food solutions

Increased female workforce participation leading to higher uptake of ready-to-feed and ready-to-eat baby food

Rising parental awareness about early childhood nutrition, fortified infant food, and organic baby food

Higher disposable incomes enabling greater spending on premium and branded baby food products

Expansion of modern retail and e-commerce channels improving product accessibility in urban and semi-urban markets

Baby Food Market Opportunities and Challenges

Opportunity: Organic, Clean-Label, and Specialized Nutrition

Growing parental concern about artificial additives, preservatives, and allergens is creating strong demand for:

Organic and non-GMO baby foods

Plant-based infant nutrition products

products Hypoallergenic baby formulas for infants with dietary sensitivities

for infants with dietary sensitivities Nutrition products tailored for developmental stages - supporting brain development, immunity, and digestive health

The rapid growth of e-commerce and modern retail platforms further boosts market accessibility, creating significant opportunities for brand differentiation and global baby food market expansion.

Challenge: Strict Regulatory Compliance and Product Safety Standards

Baby food manufacturers face complex challenges including:

Meeting rigorous food safety regulations and nutritional labeling requirements

Managing supply chain risks related to raw material sourcing and contamination prevention

related to raw material sourcing and contamination prevention High investment in testing, certification, and quality assurance to maintain consumer trust

to maintain consumer trust Product recalls and safety incidents that can significantly impact brand reputation

Rising production costs driven by the need for continuous innovation and compliance

Major Baby Food Companies Profiled

The global baby food market features a competitive landscape of established multinationals and emerging organic brands:

Gerber (Nestlé)

(Nestlé) Enfamil (Reckitt)

(Reckitt) Abbott (Similac)

(Similac) Earth's Best (Hain Celestial)

(Hain Celestial) HiPP

Happy Family Organics

Bellamy's Organic

Hero Group

FrieslandCampina

Ausnutria

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Recent Developments in the Baby Food Industry

September 2025 - Little Spoon Enters Mass Retail Little Spoon made its brick-and-mortar retail debut, launching exclusively in Target stores nationwide and on Target.com. The rollout covers six aisles and seven product categories - including Baby, Dairy, Frozen, Produce, and Snacks - featuring 23 products, highlighted by a new line of Frozen Multiserve baby meals available exclusively at Target.

January 2026 - Princes Group Acquires Plasmon Princes Group, through parent company NewPrinces, completed the €124.3 million acquisition of Plasmon - the Italian baby food specialist - from The Kraft Heinz Company. This marks a significant consolidation in the European infant and early childhood nutrition market.

Related Reports:

The Baby Food Snacks Market size is expected to reach US$ 2,460.54 Million by 2034 from US$ 1,039.78 Million in 2025. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 10.04% from 2026 to 2034.

Baby Food and Pediatric Nutrition Market size is projected to reach US$ 179.58 billion by 2034 from US$ 100.86 billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.48% during the forecast period 2026-2034.

Organic Baby Food market size is expected to reach US$ 9.89 Billion by 2034 from US$ 5.42 Billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period 2026–2034.

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a leading global market research and business intelligence firm providing in-depth industry analysis across chemicals and materials, consumer goods, technology, healthcare, media, telecommunications, and industrial sectors. The firm empowers organizations to identify growth opportunities, decode market dynamics, and make strategic, data-driven decisions.

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