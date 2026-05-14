Teleradiology Research Report 2026: Global Market to Grow at a CAGR of 21.53% During 2025-2031 with Koninklijke Philips, Radiology Partners, and Teleradiology Solutions Leading

Dublin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Teleradiology Market Research Report 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global teleradiology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.53% from 2025 to 2031

The global teleradiology market is highly fragmented. Major players dominate the market. However, the growth opportunities for new entrants remain moderate. Though the market is dominated by major players, many investigational and small companies are coming into existence with teleradiology services and platforms.



Koninklijke Philips, Radiology Partners, and Teleradiology Solutions are some of the leading companies dominating the teleradiology market. On the other hand, Everlight Radiology and Evidia Group are the rapidly growing companies in the global teleradiology market. These players accounted for a significant market share in the global teleradiology market.



These vendors are continuously developing and investing in teleradiology services and solutions; they are expected to dominate the market with continuous engagement. Agfa-Gevaert Group is one of the emerging companies in the market that is rapidly achieving a healthy market share.



TELERADIOLOGY MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of around 44% of the global teleradiology market. The regional market is growing due to multiple factors, including the availability of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement coverage for telemedicine, as well as the favourable government initiatives and reforms supporting digital health.



Across the region, diagnostic imaging volumes have increased significantly due to ageing populations, a higher prevalence of chronic diseases, and expanded screening programs. In the US alone, imaging procedures have surpassed the one billion mark annually, growing at approximately 3%-4% per year; the radiologist workforce is expanding at a much slower pace. This imbalance has created a sustained supply-demand gap, further intensified by an ageing radiology workforce, limited training capacity, and increasing burnout among practitioners.



The European teleradiology market is experiencing steady growth, supported by rising diagnostic demand, workforce shortages, and strong digital health adoption across key countries such as the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, and Poland. The region is characterized by well-established healthcare systems, increasing imaging volumes, and a growing need for efficient radiology services.

TELERADIOLOGY MARKET TRENDS

AI Integration Enhancing Efficiency of Teleradiology

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into teleradiology platforms is emerging as a major market trend, with growth opportunities transforming how diagnostic imaging services are delivered.

AI-powered tools are increasingly being embedded within radiology workflows to automate image analysis, prioritize critical cases, and assist in report generation, thereby significantly improving both efficiency and accuracy.

As AI adoption accelerates, it will boost market opportunities for teleradiology and drive market growth through enhanced efficiency, improved accuracy, and expanded access to quality diagnostic services across the globe.

Cloud-Based Radiology IT Transforms Teleradiology Delivery

Hospitals and imaging centers are increasingly adopting cloud-based PACS to store, manage, and share medical images across geographies. This shift is driven by the need for scalable, cost-efficient, and interoperable imaging solutions that can support growing imaging volumes and distributed healthcare networks.

Cloud adoption is a key enabler of next-generation teleradiology, driving market growth through improved scalability, cost efficiency, secure data management, and enhanced remote diagnostic capabilities.

TELERADIOLOGY MARKET DRIVERS

Surge in Infrastructure Projects to Drive Demand

The teleradiology market is driven by a widening gap between radiologist supply and rising imaging demand. Workforce growth is constrained by limited training capacity, ageing professionals, and increasing burnout.

Geographic disparities further limit access in rural areas, causing delays and backlogs. Teleradiology helps bridge this gap by enabling remote reporting, improving efficiency, and ensuring timely reporting with 24/7 diagnostic services.

Growing Demand for Nighthawk Services and Subspecialty Modalities

The teleradiology market is driven by rising demand for 24/7 (nighthawk) coverage and subspecialty expertise. Increasing use of advanced imaging in emergency care requires rapid interpretation, fueling the adoption of remote reporting with quick turnaround times.

Simultaneously, growing reliance on complex modalities such as CT and MRI are increasing demand for subspecialists. Teleradiology enables access to expert radiologists across locations, improving diagnostic accuracy, efficiency, and continuous care delivery.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Regulatory Complexity and Cross-Border Barriers

Teleradiology growth is constrained by regulatory ambiguity, legal complexities, and data security concerns. Lack of clear frameworks in many countries creates uncertainty around licensure, liability, and compliance. Cross-border services face barriers due to varying licensing requirements, limiting scalability.

Additionally, unclear accountability in malpractice cases and weak data protection laws increase risks. These challenges raise operational costs, restrict global expansion, and act as a significant restraint on the teleradiology market.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

Product Type: The services segment accounted for the largest market share of around 70%.

Imaging Techniques: The ultrasound segment currently holds the largest global teleradiology market share.

Application: The cardiology segment currently holds the largest share of the global teleradiology market.

End User: The diagnostic imaging centres show the fastest-growing CAGR of 22.65% during the forecast period.

Geography: In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of around 44% of the global teleradiology market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the major players in the global teleradiology market?

How big is the global teleradiology market?

Which region dominates the global teleradiology market?

What are the key trends in the global teleradiology market?

What is the growth rate of the global teleradiology market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 231 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $13.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $43.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Company Profiles

Koninklijke Philips

Agfa-Gevaert

Radiology Partners

Everlight Radiology

Evidia Group

Teleradiology Solutions

Medica Group,

RadNet, Inc

I-MED Radiology Network

Siemens Healthineers

Other Company Profiles

CloudexRadiology

Telemedicine Clinic

Onrad Inc

Ramsoft

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Telerad Tech

Statrad

Medweb

Webrad Technology

5C Network

Doctor- Net Inc

Nighthawk Radiology

Vesta Teleradiology

Mayfair Diagnostics

Voyager Imaging

Radmedic Group

Speciality Teleradiology

Real Radiology

Nextrad Teleradiology

Radsource LLC

Experity

Usarad Holdings

Cerner

Segmentation by Product Type

Services

General Consultation

Nighthawk & Emergency

Second Opinions

Specialty/Elective Services

Software & Hardware

Segmentation by Imaging Techniques

Ultrasound

Radiography

CT

MRI

Mammography

PET/ SPECT

Others

Segmentation by Application

Cardiology

Orthopedic

Oncology

Neurology

Gastroenterology

Dental

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Other Applications

Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostics Imaging Centers & Labs

Ambulatory & Urgent Care Centers

Others

Segmentation by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy UK Spain Poland Netherlands

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aslh8d

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