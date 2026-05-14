Teleradiology Research Report 2026: Global Market to Grow at a CAGR of 21.53% During 2025-2031 with Koninklijke Philips, Radiology Partners, and Teleradiology Solutions Leading

Dublin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Teleradiology Market Research Report 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global teleradiology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.53% from 2025 to 2031
The global teleradiology market is highly fragmented. Major players dominate the market. However, the growth opportunities for new entrants remain moderate. Though the market is dominated by major players, many investigational and small companies are coming into existence with teleradiology services and platforms.
Koninklijke Philips, Radiology Partners, and Teleradiology Solutions are some of the leading companies dominating the teleradiology market. On the other hand, Everlight Radiology and Evidia Group are the rapidly growing companies in the global teleradiology market. These players accounted for a significant market share in the global teleradiology market.
These vendors are continuously developing and investing in teleradiology services and solutions; they are expected to dominate the market with continuous engagement. Agfa-Gevaert Group is one of the emerging companies in the market that is rapidly achieving a healthy market share.
TELERADIOLOGY MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of around 44% of the global teleradiology market. The regional market is growing due to multiple factors, including the availability of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement coverage for telemedicine, as well as the favourable government initiatives and reforms supporting digital health.
Across the region, diagnostic imaging volumes have increased significantly due to ageing populations, a higher prevalence of chronic diseases, and expanded screening programs. In the US alone, imaging procedures have surpassed the one billion mark annually, growing at approximately 3%-4% per year; the radiologist workforce is expanding at a much slower pace. This imbalance has created a sustained supply-demand gap, further intensified by an ageing radiology workforce, limited training capacity, and increasing burnout among practitioners.
The European teleradiology market is experiencing steady growth, supported by rising diagnostic demand, workforce shortages, and strong digital health adoption across key countries such as the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, and Poland. The region is characterized by well-established healthcare systems, increasing imaging volumes, and a growing need for efficient radiology services.
TELERADIOLOGY MARKET TRENDS
AI Integration Enhancing Efficiency of Teleradiology
- The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into teleradiology platforms is emerging as a major market trend, with growth opportunities transforming how diagnostic imaging services are delivered.
- AI-powered tools are increasingly being embedded within radiology workflows to automate image analysis, prioritize critical cases, and assist in report generation, thereby significantly improving both efficiency and accuracy.
- As AI adoption accelerates, it will boost market opportunities for teleradiology and drive market growth through enhanced efficiency, improved accuracy, and expanded access to quality diagnostic services across the globe.
Cloud-Based Radiology IT Transforms Teleradiology Delivery
- Hospitals and imaging centers are increasingly adopting cloud-based PACS to store, manage, and share medical images across geographies. This shift is driven by the need for scalable, cost-efficient, and interoperable imaging solutions that can support growing imaging volumes and distributed healthcare networks.
- Cloud adoption is a key enabler of next-generation teleradiology, driving market growth through improved scalability, cost efficiency, secure data management, and enhanced remote diagnostic capabilities.
TELERADIOLOGY MARKET DRIVERS
Surge in Infrastructure Projects to Drive Demand
- The teleradiology market is driven by a widening gap between radiologist supply and rising imaging demand. Workforce growth is constrained by limited training capacity, ageing professionals, and increasing burnout.
- Geographic disparities further limit access in rural areas, causing delays and backlogs. Teleradiology helps bridge this gap by enabling remote reporting, improving efficiency, and ensuring timely reporting with 24/7 diagnostic services.
Growing Demand for Nighthawk Services and Subspecialty Modalities
- The teleradiology market is driven by rising demand for 24/7 (nighthawk) coverage and subspecialty expertise. Increasing use of advanced imaging in emergency care requires rapid interpretation, fueling the adoption of remote reporting with quick turnaround times.
- Simultaneously, growing reliance on complex modalities such as CT and MRI are increasing demand for subspecialists. Teleradiology enables access to expert radiologists across locations, improving diagnostic accuracy, efficiency, and continuous care delivery.
INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS
Regulatory Complexity and Cross-Border Barriers
- Teleradiology growth is constrained by regulatory ambiguity, legal complexities, and data security concerns. Lack of clear frameworks in many countries creates uncertainty around licensure, liability, and compliance. Cross-border services face barriers due to varying licensing requirements, limiting scalability.
- Additionally, unclear accountability in malpractice cases and weak data protection laws increase risks. These challenges raise operational costs, restrict global expansion, and act as a significant restraint on the teleradiology market.
KEY TAKEAWAYS:
- Product Type: The services segment accounted for the largest market share of around 70%.
- Imaging Techniques: The ultrasound segment currently holds the largest global teleradiology market share.
- Application: The cardiology segment currently holds the largest share of the global teleradiology market.
- End User: The diagnostic imaging centres show the fastest-growing CAGR of 22.65% during the forecast period.
- Geography: In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of around 44% of the global teleradiology market.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
- Who are the major players in the global teleradiology market?
- How big is the global teleradiology market?
- Which region dominates the global teleradiology market?
- What are the key trends in the global teleradiology market?
- What is the growth rate of the global teleradiology market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|231
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$13.39 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$43.15 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|21.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Company Profiles
- Koninklijke Philips
- Agfa-Gevaert
- Radiology Partners
- Everlight Radiology
- Evidia Group
- Teleradiology Solutions
- Medica Group,
- RadNet, Inc
- I-MED Radiology Network
- Siemens Healthineers
Other Company Profiles
- CloudexRadiology
- Telemedicine Clinic
- Onrad Inc
- Ramsoft
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- Telerad Tech
- Statrad
- Medweb
- Webrad Technology
- 5C Network
- Doctor- Net Inc
- Nighthawk Radiology
- Vesta Teleradiology
- Mayfair Diagnostics
- Voyager Imaging
- Radmedic Group
- Speciality Teleradiology
- Real Radiology
- Nextrad Teleradiology
- Radsource LLC
- Experity
- Usarad Holdings
- Cerner
Segmentation by Product Type
- Services
- General Consultation
- Nighthawk & Emergency
- Second Opinions
- Specialty/Elective Services
- Software & Hardware
Segmentation by Imaging Techniques
- Ultrasound
- Radiography
- CT
- MRI
- Mammography
- PET/ SPECT
- Others
Segmentation by Application
- Cardiology
- Orthopedic
- Oncology
- Neurology
- Gastroenterology
- Dental
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- Other Applications
Segmentation by End User
- Hospitals
- Diagnostics Imaging Centers & Labs
- Ambulatory & Urgent Care Centers
- Others
Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Poland
- Netherlands
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aslh8d
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