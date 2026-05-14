Ducommun Incorporated to Host Investor Day on September 17, 2026

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, September 17, 2026, in New York City.

The event will feature presentations from Ducommun’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, Stephen G. Oswald, senior vice president and chief financial officer, Suman Mookerji, senior vice president of Electronics & Structural Systems, Jerry Redondo, and vice president of Engineered Products, Clay Bringhurst. Oswald commented “I am thrilled for our meeting on Sept 17th, when we can provide an update on all our progress regarding VISON 2027 to Ducommun shareholders. We are also planning to unveil the new 5 year road map, VISION 2032 at that time and I am looking forward to sharing those exciting plans with everyone.” The New VISION 2032 Strategy will include key focus areas for growth, investment, and capital allocation strategies that will strengthen Ducommun and add significant shareholder value over the years ahead.

The event will be held at the Sofitel New York City at 45 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036 with doors opening at 8:15am EDT for in-person attendees for breakfast and a product showcase with the formal presentation starting at 9am EDT and running through 11am EDT. Registration is required for both in-person attendance and for the live webcast and details will be made available closer to the date and will also be posted on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.ducommun.com/.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative products and manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws relating to Ducommun Incorporated, including statements about progress made under its VISION 2027 Strategy, the focus areas and expected shareholder value to be attained under its VISION 2032 Strategy, and similar expressions that concern Ducommun’s intentions or beliefs about future occurrences, expectations, or results. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may change over time and may cause actual results to differ materially from those that are expected. It is very difficult to predict the effect of known factors, and Ducommun cannot anticipate all factors that could affect actual results that may be important to an investor. All forward-looking information should be evaluated in the context of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors disclosed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and Ducommun does not undertake any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update the forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers are advised to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available from the SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov ).

CONTACTS:

Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, 657.335.3665