Southeast Asia Data Center Construction Industry Outlook Report 2026: Investments are Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 17.83% During 2025-2031, Driven by Attraction from Major Operators

Dublin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southeast Asia Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Southeast Asia data center construction market size by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.83% from 2025 to 2031

In Southeast Asia data center construction market, Malaysia is expected to be the largest market in 2031 in terms of power capacity, with a share of around 47% in 2031. Several key drivers are propelling the growth of data centers in Malaysia. The strategic location of the country offers significant connectivity, allowing for efficient access to critical regional markets. This connectivity is enhanced by a well-developed infrastructure that supports seamless data transmission. Malaysia at present has 24 operating submarine cables, with an additional six of them slated for launch in the coming three to four years.

Indonesia emerges as a key player in the Southeast Asia data center market, showcasing substantial growth potential. The proactive digital transformation initiatives by the government, alongside the increasing implementation of AI technologies and growing submarine connectivity, drive significant investments in the data center infrastructure of the country. As of 2025, the construction cost of data centers in Indonesia ranged from $8 million to $9 million per MW, making it a more affordable option compared to other regional hubs such as Singapore and Malaysia.

In Thailand, the Thai Board of Investment (BOI) is committed to promoting key sectors, which include the development of clean energy solutions. They are at present establishing a Direct PPA, specifically for the data center industry, as well as refining digital regulations and laws to support the advancements in AI and digital technologies.

In the month of May-June of 2025, six new projects were approved by Thailand BOI with a cumulative investment of $3.6 billion (521.2 billion baht). Five among them are the new entrants to the Thailand market that include Galaxy Data Centers, Galaxy Peak Data Centers, ZDATA Technologies (Stratus Technologies), Vistas Technologies, and Digital Edge DC. The one existing investor is Bridge Data Centres.

The data center area addition in the Philippines is on a consistent growth trajectory. In 2025, the country witnessed a data center area addition of 185 thousand sq ft, and is expected to garner 2.26 million sq ft of area addition between 2026 and 2031.

SEA DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The Southeast Asia data center construction market continues to attract large-scale investments from major operators. For example, in June 2025, DayOne obtained more than $3.54 billion (RM15 billion) in new debt financing to enhance its operations in Malaysia's data center sector. The investment is aimed at bolstering the infrastructure of the company to meet the growing demands for data processing and storage services in the region.

In Indonesia, Microsoft launched its first data center in May 2025 and is expected to contribute around $2.5 billion to the economy and create 60,000 jobs by 2028. In addition, it is also likely to support digital training for one million people, with 840,000 already participating in AI capability-building.

In June 2025, Equinix completed the acquisition of three data centers in Manila, Philippines, from Total Information Management (TIM), a prominent technology solutions provider, marking the official entry of the company into the Philippine market. The cost of the acquisition was around $180 million.

SOUTHEAST ASIA DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET KEY TRENDS

Sustainability Initiatives and Renewable Energy

Data centers are heavy consumers of energy, contributing significantly to emissions. Nevertheless, the impact of these emissions can be reduced by transitioning to sustainable energy sources such as green hydrogen and solar power. Most of the data is currently being stored in data centers worldwide. It is estimated that data centers alone are likely to account for approximately 8% of the total energy consumption by 2030.

Indonesia aims to achieve its net-zero carbon emissions target by 2060; hence, it focuses on producing its electricity from renewable sources significantly. The country is committed to generating over 48% of its electricity through renewables by 2030. Furthermore, the country is making significant efforts to generate around 23% of electricity from renewable sources in 2025. In July 2025, NeutraDC partnered with Medco Power, a renewable energy developer, to deploy solar power at its data center facility in Batam, Indonesia.

Singapore aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to around 60 million tons of CO2 equivalent by 2030, to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Under the Singapore Green Plan 2030, the key targets include increasing the adoption of renewable energy, enhancing energy efficiency across industries, transforming 80% of buildings into green structures by 2030, and deploying at least 2 GWp of solar energy by 2030. These initiatives reflect the strong commitment of Singapore to sustainability, energy transition, and climate resilience, which are in alignment with the global decarbonization goals.

Adoption of Liquid Cooling and Innovative Data Center Technologies

The rising demand for high-density computing, AI workloads, and edge deployments in Southeast Asia pushes data centers to adopt innovative technologies such as advanced cooling systems and next-gen generators. Hot and humid climates, coupled with increasing energy costs, make efficiency and sustainability quite critical. As uptime expectations grow, operators will invest in resilient infrastructure to meet the performance and environmental goals.

As AI workloads increase and rack power density rises, liquid cooling is likely to become essential for data center operators. For example, AirTrunk has implemented liquid cooling in the initial phase of its JHB1 campus in Malaysia, resulting in notable energy efficiency improvements. Also, in May 2025, Equinix JK1, situated in the Central Business District of Jakarta, integrated sustainability into its design by utilizing advanced technologies such as cooling arrays and liquid cooling systems.

YTL Data Center's development in Johor, Malaysia, supported by partnerships within the AI ecosystem, including the NVIDIA-aligned AI infrastructure deployments, is being built with provisions for liquid cooling at scale. The site is promoted as a sustainable digital hub, powered by renewable energy sources to reduce the total operational emissions.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the Southeast Asia data center construction market?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Southeast Asia data center construction market by 2031?

What is the growth rate of the Southeast Asia data center construction market?

What are the key trends in the Southeast Asia data center construction market?

How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Southeast Asia data center construction market by 2031?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 284 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $17.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.8% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Aggreko

Airedale

Bosch

Caterpillar

Cummins

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

Eaton

EKG M & E

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Narada

Piller Power Systems

Rehlko

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec Group

STULZ

Systemair

TECO Electric & Machinery

Trane

Vertiv

ZTE

Key Data Center Contractors & Subcontractors

Advance Power Engineering

AECOM

AEON SERVICES

Aesler Grup

AO Construction

Apave

Arcadis

Archetype Group

Architects 49

ARKONIN

Arup

Asdi Swasatya

Asima Architects

AtkinsRealis

Aurecon

AVO Technology

AWP Architects

BECA

B-Global Tech

Binastra Corporation

CCIE Engineering

Chaan

Comfac

Critical Holdings Berhad

CSF Group

CTC-Global

Cundall

Cyclect Group

Data Center Design Corporation (DCDC)

DCD Technology

Design Coordinates

DSCO Group

Endec Group

Exyte (M+W Group)

Finishing Touch Design Studio

First Balfour

Fortis Construction

Gammon Construction

Gamuda

GCM Technologies

Gensler

Greatians Consulting

GreenViet

HSS Engineers

IJM Corporation

Infraset

INHERIT TECHNOLOGY ENGINEERING

ISG

Jaya Karya Integrasi

JSLA Architects

Jurutera JRK

Kienta Engineering Construction

Kajima Corporation

LandArc Associates

Leighton Asia

Linesight

LSK Engineering

Mace

Meg Consult

Megawide Construction Corporation

Meinhardt Group

MES Group

Mitrajaya Holdings

MN Holdings

Monocrete

Nakano Corporation

NTT Facilities

OWH Consulting

Parker, van den Bergh

PKT Quantity Surveyors

Plan Architect

PM Group

PMX Malaysia

Powerware Systems

PT Acset Indonusa Tbk

PT AtoZ Teknik

PT Berca Buana Sakti

PT Indokoei International

PT Jaya Obayashi

PT Jaya Teknik Indonesia

PT PP

PT SMI

PT Sumaraja Indah

PT Total Bangun Persada Tbk

PPS Group

PRONET

QTCG

Ramboll

RDC Arkitek

RED Engineering

S5 Engineering

Sato Kogyo

Shaw Architect

SOL E&C

Sunway Construction Group

Syntec Construction

Syska Hennessy Group

Taikisha

Tarnas

Tetra

Thornton Tomasetti

Turner & Townsend

Unique Central

USDC Technology

Vale Architects

VINCI Energies

WT Asia

Key Data Center Investors

AIMS Data Centre

AirTrunk

AIS Business

Alibaba Cloud

AWS

BDx Data Centers

Bitera Data Centers

Biznet Data Center

Bridge Data Centres

China Mobile

CMC Telecom

Converge ICT Solutions

Datacomm Diangraha

DayOne

DCI Indonesia

Digital Edge DC

Digital Hyperspace Indonesia

Digital Realty

DITO Telecommunity

EdgeConneX

Elitery

Empyrion Digital

Epsilon Telecommunications

ePLDT

Equinix

Etix Everywhere

FPT Telecom

Global Switch

Google

Hanoi Telecom (ECODC)

IDC Indonesia

IndoKeppel Data Centres

Internet Thailand

Iron Mountain

K2 Strategic

Keppel Data Centres

Mapletree

MettaDC

Microsoft

Nxera

NTT DATA

OneAsia Network

Open DC

Princeton Digital Group

Pure Data Centres

Racks Central

SM+

ST Engineering

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

SUPERNAP Thailand

Telehouse

Telekom Malaysia

Telin Singapore

Telkom Indonesia (NeutraDC)

Tencent Cloud

True Internet Data Center (True IDC)

Vantage Data Centers

Viettel IDC

VNPT

VNTT

WHA group

YTL Data Center Holdings

New Entrants

A-FLOW

Aslan Energy Capital

Beeinfotech PH

BRIGHT RAY

BW Digital

CloudHQ

CtrlS Datacenters

CURRENC Group

DAMAC Digital

Digital Halo

Diode Ventures

Doma Infrastructure Group

Epoch Digital

Evolution Data Centres

FutureData

Galaxy Data Centers

Gaw Capital

Global Telecommunications

Haoyang Data

i-Berhad

Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings

Infracrowd Capital

Minoro Energi

NEXTDC

SC Zeus Data Centers

SEAX Global

Siagon Asset Management

STACK Infrastructure

TikTok

YCO Cloud

ZDATA Technologies

The Report Includes the Investment in the Following Areas

Facility Type

Hyperscale Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling System

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chillers Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Techniques

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Tier Standards

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Singapore

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Thailand

Other Southeast Asian Countries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uxw2kf

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