Magna Mining Announces Details of First Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call and Webcast

SUDBURY, Ontario, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) (OTCQX: MGMNF) (FSE: 8YD) (“Magna” or the “Company”) will release financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2026 after market close on Wednesday May 27, 2026. In addition, the Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss these results on Thursday May 28, 2026 at 8:00am EDT.

To register for the conference call, please use the following link to obtain a Dial-in Number and PIN: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BId59dbefe9e8d46e0a784f8ee1977038e

To attend the webcast in listen-only mode, please use the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8wcjjcp9

In addition, the Company reminds investors that the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders will take place on June 18, 2026 at 10:00am EDT.

About Magna Mining Inc.

Magna Mining Inc. is a producing mining company with a strong portfolio of copper, nickel, and precious metals assets located in the world-class Sudbury mining district of Ontario, Canada. The Company’s primary asset is the McCreedy West Mine, currently in production, supported by a pipeline of highly prospective past-producing properties including Levack, Crean Hill, Podolsky, and Shakespeare.

Magna Mining is strategically positioned to unlock long-term shareholder value through continued production, exploration upside, and near-term development opportunities across its asset base.

Additional corporate and project information is available at www.magnamining.com and through the Company’s public filings on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Jason Jessup

Chief Executive Officer

or

Paul Fowler, CFA

Executive Vice President

705-482-9667

Email: info@magnamining.com