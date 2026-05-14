EV Power selects AMPECO to scale the UK's largest ultra-rapid charging network

St. Albans, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom – May 14, 2026 – MFG EV Power, the UK's largest ultra-rapid charging network, has selected AMPECO's EV charging management platform to power its nationwide expansion. The partnership currently covers more than 2,800 charge points across 550+ charging locations and supports the business in its commitment to a consistent, reliable charging experience for UK drivers.

EV Power is the EV charging division of Motor Fuel Group (MFG), the UK's largest independent forecourt operator. With approximately 1,200 sites across Great Britain and a growing partnership with Morrisons (one of the UK's largest supermarket chains), the business will install ultra-rapid EV chargers at 500 sites across the UK by the end of 2030. To support that growth pace and uphold its reliability standards, EV Power chose AMPECO as its long-term software partner capable of matching both.

Consistent, Reliable, Consumer-First EV Charging Experience

Driving the next stage of its network growth, EV Power migrated to AMPECO, an enterprise-grade platform supporting 200+ charging networks across more than 70 markets. AMPECO's dedicated migration team worked closely with EV Power to capture requirements and complete the platform cutover without disrupting live operations.

"The EV Power brand stands for consistent, reliable, and consumer-first EV driver experience. To deliver that, we needed a partner built for growth who would understand our requirements and be able to deliver in time," said Martin Symes, EV Director at EV Power.

For EV Power, consistency and stability are a technical commitment. The business guarantees the full advertised power output at every bay, regardless of occupancy, by securing grid connections large enough to sustain peak demand across every hub. Reliability is held to the same high standard: a critical business KPI tracked daily against EV Power's own internal targets. The result is an operations team that doesn't just monitor performance, it consistently meets its KPIs and raises its own bar. AMPECO's platform helps turn reliability commitments into a measurable competitive advantage.

Operational Efficiency at Network Scale

AMPECO's hardware-agnostic platform connects EV Power's multi-vendor charging estate through a single operational interface. Real-time monitoring, automated fault detection, and remote management give the operations team full network visibility and control without adding headcount as the network scales. Configuration templates cut charger commissioning time, enabling the team to manage simultaneous rollout across multiple sites at peak deployment pace.

AMPECO is EV Power's single source of truth for all charge point data. The platform provides a unified view of charging and session data, replacing the multiple systems previously needed to investigate a fault or a disputed session. That data also informs key business areas such as financial planning, site selection, and utility billing verification. AMPECO's open API connects EV Power's charging data with its wider technology infrastructure, giving the team the flexibility to build and extend integrations as the business evolves.

Drivers from any connected eMSP network can authenticate and charge at EV Power hubs through direct OCPI (Open Charge Point Interface) connections developed and maintained by AMPECO.

UK PCPR (Public Charge Point Regulations) compliance reporting is fully automated through AMPECO's platform, feeding both the government's annual compliance submission and EV Power's own stricter internal reliability audit.

The result positions EV Power as one of the most efficiently operated charging networks in the UK, and AMPECO's platform is a core part of what makes that possible.

The Platform Behind EV Power's 2030 Ambition

AMPECO's product roadmap is strongly guided by the operational requirements of leading network operators such as EV Power. An AI-native engineering model translates those priorities into weekly releases, shortening the path to platform improvements. AMPECO's development velocity has grown ninefold over the past year and continues to accelerate, turning customer requirements into shipped features at a pace the business has never seen before. When there is a pressing need, AMPECO can deliver in days.

"I looked at the release notes and was literally thinking about raising something in our next meeting, but it had already been released. AMPECO is always ahead of the curve," said Omor Sany, Technical Operations Manager at EV Power.

That pace directly supports EV Power's ambitious future plans for the network, such as Plug and Charge, in partnership with Hubject and battery programs to extend the network's reach beyond current grid constraints.

"EV Power has set the standard for what ultra-rapid charging should deliver to UK drivers: consistent power output and reliability at every bay, every session. AMPECO's role is to give them the operational foundation to sustain that standard as they scale. Our AI-enhanced development and operations capabilities allow us to deliver on EV Power's high expectations and ensure they stay ahead of the curve," said Stefan Ivanov, Chief Revenue Officer at AMPECO.

EV Power is scaling the UK's largest ultra-rapid charging network to 500 hubs and 3,000 ultra-rapid chargers by 2030, backed by AMPECO's platform supporting every step of that expansion.

About EV Power

EV Power is part of MFG the UK’s market leading independent forecourt operator, and the UK’s second largest convenience retailer by number of stores, with approximately 1,300 sites across Great Britain.

EV Power has committed to investing in excess of £400 million in 3,000 Ultra-Rapid 150kW, 300kW and 400KW EV chargers across 500 sites in the UK by 2030, and to complete its EV roll-out to all suitable remaining locations in its network by 2035.

https://www.motorfuelgroup.com/ev-power/

Media Enquiries:

Camarco

Tom Huddart / Andrew Turner

+44 (0) 203 757 4980

mfg@camarco.co.uk

About AMPECO

AMPECO is the global EV charging management software platform trusted by 200+ charging network operators across 70+ markets to launch, operate, and grow their networks. White-label and hardware-agnostic, it serves as operators' central software backbone, giving them full ownership of their brand, data, and business model. Powerful APIs enable customization, extensibility, and integration with any software tool or service. Built with AI at its core, AMPECO enables operators to manage the full complexity of their networks with intelligence embedded at every layer. For more information, visit ampeco.com .

Media contact:

Dimitar Atanasov

Senior Events and Communications Manager, AMPECO

dimitar.atanasov@ampeco.com

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