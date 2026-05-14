Latin America Data Center Construction Industry Outlook 2026-2031 with ABB, Alfa Laval, ASSA ABLOY, Axis Communications, Bosch, Bruno Generators, Caterpillar, Cummins Leading

Dublin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Latin America data center construction market size by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.92% from 2025 to 2031

In Latin America data center construction market, Brazil is expected to be the largest market in 2031 in terms of power capacity, with a share of around 36% in 2031. The cloud market in Brazil is expected to continue experiencing significant growth in the future. In September 2025, Alibaba Cloud announced plans to launch its first data center in Brazil as part of a broader global expansion across eight locations. The investment supports rising demand for AI-driven cloud services and strengthens the role of Brazil in the international cloud infrastructure network of Alibaba.

The long-term energy strategy of Chile includes achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and converting a significant portion of coal-fired units by the end of 2025 under the Ministry of Energy's Decarbonization Plan. In January 2025, ODATA signed a 100% renewable PPA with Atlas Renewable Energy to supply the full energy requirements of its 28MW ST01 data center in Chile, using power from Atlas's 1.5GW solar and storage portfolio. This agreement supports the aim of ODATA to run all Chilean operations on renewable energy and strengthen its sustainability commitments.

Mexico holds a significant share of the Latin American data center market growth. The Mexico data center market is driven by factors such as the growing adoption of digital platforms, advanced technologies including AI, IoT, and big data, the digital economy, expanding 5G network connectivity, increasing internet users, rising data traffic, government initiatives, as well as the growth in mobile and social media users; furthermore, these factors are expected to significantly enhance data traffic and demand for data centers.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The Latin America data center construction market continues to attract large-scale investments from major operators. For example, The Cirion Technolgies announced its plan to expand the data center in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, for which it acquired around 300,000 sq ft for the project. The new data center, named RIO2, is likely to offer around 60 MW of power capacity.

New Entrants include 247 Data Centers, Ada Infrastructure, Atlantic Data Centers, Ava Telecom, CloudHQ, Fermaca Networks, Layer 9 Data Centers, MDC Data Centers, OpenAI & Sur Energy, Surfix Data Center, Terranova, TECfusions and several others.

In Brazil, in February 2026, Microsoft launched two new data halls in Sao Paulo, part of the company's $2.7 billion commitment to AI and cloud infrastructure in Brazil.

LATIN AMERICA DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET TRENDS

Sustainability Initiatives and Renewable Energy

The data center market in Latin America is increasingly integrating sustainability and renewable energy into infrastructure development, supported by strong government policies and corporate commitments to reduce carbon emissions. Countries across the region are setting ambitious renewable energy and carbon-neutrality targets while encouraging energy-efficient digital infrastructure and green power adoption for hyperscale and colocation facilities.

In November 2025, Google agreed to purchase 200,000 tons of carbon removal credits from Brazilian reforestation startup Mombak, supporting large-scale restoration of degraded land in the Amazon while advancing high-integrity, nature-based climate solutions. The partnership also integrates AI-driven biodiversity monitoring through Google DeepMind, reinforcing the growing role of Brazil in global carbon removal and ecosystem restoration efforts.

The combination of renewable energy expansion, supportive government policies, and sustainability-focused investments strengthens the position of Latin America as an attractive destination for green data center development. These initiatives are expected to accelerate the adoption of low-carbon power, energy-efficient technologies, and environmentally responsible digital infrastructure across the region.

Increased Adoption of AI, Automation and Digitalization

Brazil continues to experience a broad-based digital transformation, supported by a steadily expanding internet user population and coordinated efforts from both the public and private sectors. This momentum reflects the growing reliance of the country on digital connectivity as a foundation for economic and social development. Brazil continues to experience a broad-based digital transformation, supported by a steadily expanding internet user population and coordinated efforts from both the public and private sectors. This momentum reflects the growing reliance of the country on digital connectivity as a foundation for economic and social development. By 2025, internet penetration in Brazil had surpassed 86.5%, translating to more than 184 million users nationwide.

To meet rising demand, data center operators in Argentina are actively expanding their facilities and increasing investments in AI-focused infrastructure. These upgrades include adding high-density capacity, deploying GPU-ready environments, and improving power and cooling systems to support advanced AI workloads. In May 2025, the government of Argentina promoted the country to become a global AI hub, aiming to be the "world's fourth AI center" by offering minimal regulation, abundant land, and low energy costs to global tech firms.

Chile is increasingly positioning itself as a regional center for digital innovation and emerging technologies, driven by a strong tech ecosystem and forward-thinking government policies. Government initiatives such as the Digital Transformation Strategy 2035 emphasize improving digital skills, strengthening cybersecurity frameworks, and enhancing technology-enabled public services. Active measures to attract global tech partnerships are further elevating the position of Chile as a regional innovation powerhouse.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Latin America data center construction market by 2031?

How big is the Latin America data center construction market?

What is the growth rate of the Latin America data center construction market?

What are the key trends in the Latin America data center construction market?

How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Latin America data center construction market by 2031?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 205 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $6.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.9% Regions Covered Latin America



LATIN AMERICA DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Market Leaders

ABB

Alfa Laval

ASSA ABLOY

Axis Communications

Bosch

Bruno Generators

Caterpillar

Cummins

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

ASSA ABLOY

Axis Communications

Bosch

Bruno Generators

Caterpillar

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Detroit Diesel

Eaton

Generac Power Systems

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

KOHLER

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Narada

Panduit

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Key Data Center Contractors & Subcontractors

AECOM

Aceco TI

Afonso Franca Engenharia

Constructora Sudamericana

Datawaves

DLR Group

Fluor Corporation

Gensler

Grupo PML

Hyphen

Jacobs Engineering

KMD Architects

Mendes Holler Engineering

Micrico

Modular Data Centers

PQC

Quark

Racional Engenharia

Soben

Syska Henessey Group

The Weitz Company

Turner & Townsend

Turner Construction

Zeittec

ZFB Group

Key Data Center Investors

Actis (NextStream)

Angola Cables

Ascenty

Amazon Web Services

Cirion Technologies

Claro

DHAmericas

Edge Uno

EdgeConneX

Elea Data Centers

EMPATEL SAPEM

Equinix

Etix Everywhere

EVEO

G2K

GlobeNet International Corp

Google

GTD

HostDime

Iplan

IPXON Networks

Internexa

KIO Data Centers

Mexico Telecom Partners

Microsoft

NetGlobalis

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

OneX Data Center

PowerHost

Quantico Data Center

Scala Data Centers

SONDA

Takoda Data Centers

Tecto Data Centers

Telecentro Empresas

Telecom Argentina

New Entrants

247 Data Centers

Ada Infrastructure

Atlantic Data Centers

Ava Telecom

CloudHQ

Fermaca Networks

Layer 9 Data Centers

MDC Data Centers

OpenAI & Sur Energy

Surfix Data Center

Terranova

TECfusions

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

Facility Type

Hyperscale Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling System

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chillers Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Techniques

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Tier Standards

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Brazil

Chile

Mexico

Colombia

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dza90r

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