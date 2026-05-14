Netherlands Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2026: 129 Data Centers with Over 17 New Facilities Underway, Led by Giants Like NTT DATA, Equinix, Digital Realty - Growth Forecast to 2030

Dublin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Netherlands data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.15% from 2025 to 2031.



The Netherlands serves as a low-latency digital gateway to Europe, supported by advanced fiber connectivity, AMS-IX (one of the world's largest internet exchanges), and pro-technology government policies. Around 90% of Dutch Data Center Association (DDA) member data centers operate on renewable energy, reinforcing the country's strong sustainability positioning.

As of December 2025, the Netherlands has a network of 129 data centers and 17+ upcoming data centers, accounting for leading data center providers such as NTT DATA, Equinix, Digital Realty, AtlasEdge, CyrusOne, EdgeConneX, NorthC, Switch Datacenters, QTS Data Centers, Cellnex, and Global Switch. Cumulatively, over $19.7 billion is estimated to be invested in Netherlands data center market from 2026-2031; this investment is being led by the development of new data center facilities by operators such as EdgeConneX, NTT DATA, Digital Realty, Switch Datacenters, CyrusOne, Goodman, and CloudHQ.

The cost of constructing a data center in the Netherlands ranges from around $10 million to $11 million per MW. The cost is comparatively lower than other major European markets such as the UK, Germany, France, and Switzerland.

NETHERLANDS DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

In the current landscape of colocation investors, several established companies play a significant role. Notable players include EdgeConneX, Equinix, Digital Realty, Global Switch, NorthC, and Iron Mountain among others. The market has witnessed several new players emerge over the past few years. The notable entrants include Alibaba Cloud, CloudHQ, Goodman, House of Data, Pure Data Centres and Yondr.

Equinix is preparing to develop a 150 MW data center campus at the Flevokust Haven industrial estate in Lelystad. The $1.7billion (€1.5 billion) project will consist of three two-story buildings. The company is currently seeking the necessary permits and aims to start construction next year, with phased completion being planned between 2028 and 2029.

Switch Datacenters is developing four new data centers, AMS-5, AMS-6, AMS-7, and AMS-8, in Amsterdam, with more than $1 billion investment, alone in AMS-5. Out of this, AMS-5 and AMS-6 are currently under construction; they are slated for launch by 2027. Hyperscalers are rapidly expanding their presence in Southeast Asia and Europe, with Netherlands emerging as a key regional hub for cloud and AI infrastructure. In November 2025, a Google launched its Winschoten data center in Netherlands, investing $643 million to meet growing demand for AI-powered services and strengthen its cloud region, part of over $4 billion already invested in the country's data centers and digital infrastructure.

In October 2025, AWS announced plans to invest more than $1.6 billion over three years (2025-2027) to enhance its cloud infrastructure and digital commerce ecosystem; in September 2025, Alibaba Cloud revealed plans to launch its first data center region in the country; and in July 2025, Oracle announced a $1 billion investment over five years to upgrade its AI infrastructure capacity in its Amsterdam cloud region.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Netherlands colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in the Netherlands by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Netherlands data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Netherlands data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the Netherlands Facilities Covered (Existing): 129 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 17+ Coverage: 35 + Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Netherlands Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Netherlands data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the Netherlands data center market?

What factors are driving the Netherlands data center market?

Which all cities are included in Netherlands data center market report?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across the Netherlands in 2031?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 133 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $3.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.1% Regions Covered Netherlands

Investment Opportunities in the Netherlands

Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for the Netherlands Market

Impact of AI in Data Center Industry in the Netherlands

Investment Opportunities in the Netherlands

Government Rule and Regulation for Data Center

Digital Data in the Netherlands

Market Investments by Area

Market Investments by Power Capacity

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Everpure

Extreme Networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

NVIDIA

Oracle

Wiwynn

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Arup

Benthem Crouwel Architects

Deerns

Dornan

DPR Construction

HDR

Haskoning

Heijmans

Kirby Group Engineering

Linesight

Mercury

RED Engineering Design

Salute

Turner & Townsend

Winthrop Technologies

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

ENGIE Refrigeration

Guntner

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

KyotoCooling

Legrand

Piller Power Systems

Rehlko

Riello UPS

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

AtlasEdge

CyrusOne

CapitaLand

Data Facilities Data Centers

Digital Realty

Equinix

EdgeConneX

Global Switch

Google

Interconnect Services

Iron Mountain

Keppel Data Centres

Microsoft

NorthC

NTT DATA

nLighten

Switch Datacenters

QTS Data Centers

New Entrants

Alibaba Cloud

CloudHQ

Goodman

House of Data

Pure Data Centres

Yondr

Eisting VS. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Amsterdam

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Amsterdam

Other Cities

Segmentation

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Amsterdam

Other Cities





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wj8ggm

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