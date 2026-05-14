Wendy’s Canada Brings Fresh Flavours to Menus Nationwide with New Strawberry Salad, Watermelon Lemonade and More

Fresh Facts:

Wendy’s® Canada is introducing the new Strawberry Salad made with fresh greenhouse-grown produce and 100% Canadian chicken.

Wendy’s Canada is launching a new Watermelon Lemonade, made with naturally flavoured lemonade and sweet watermelon purée, and coming soon - two new Refreshers.

The seasonal lineup reinforces Wendy’s continued focus on fresh flavours and craveable menu options just in time for summer.



BURLINGTON, Ontario, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wendy’s® Canada is bringing fresh summer flavours to menus nationwide with the launch of its new Strawberry Salad and new beverages, like Watermelon Lemonade, giving Canadians fresh new menu items to enjoy this season.

Made with 100% Canadian white meat grilled chicken breast, the Strawberry Salad features a blend of fresh, vibrant ingredients including greenhouse-grown spring mix, hand-cut strawberries, fire-roasted corn, sharp white cheddar and roasted pecans. Finished with a sweet onion vinaigrette, this salad delivers a balanced combination of sweet and savoury flavours. Packed with protein and fresh seasonal ingredients, it offers the quality and craveability Wendy’s fans love.

At a time when salad offerings remain limited across much of the quick service restaurant industry, Wendy’s continues to stand out with a lineup of salads designed to deliver both flavour and variety for consumers seeking more choices.

To complement the salad, Wendy’s Canada is introducing a new Watermelon Lemonade, blending naturally flavoured lemonade with sweet watermelon purée over ice for a refreshing seasonal sip.

Later this month, Wendy’s will also introduce two new Refreshers – Peach and Tropical Strawberry. Made with sparkling water, topped with real dried strawberries and served over ice, these beverages mark the first Refreshers offering for Wendy’s Canada as the brand continues to expand its beverage lineup with trending flavours.

“At Wendy’s, we know Canadians are looking for delicious options made with fresh, high-quality ingredients,” said John Mulvihill, Vice President and Managing Director of Wendy’s Canada. “With the introduction of the Strawberry Salad and the expansion of our beverage lineup, including Watermelon Lemonade and our new Refreshers, we’re offering more variety and delivering the bold flavours our fans expect.”

Wendy’s has been a leader in sustainably sourced, greenhouse-grown produce, including being the first QSR to serve greenhouse-grown lettuce in every restaurant. In 2025, Wendy’s Canada transitioned to 100% greenhouse-grown Canadian tomatoes nationwide, and with the introduction of strawberries in the new salad, the brand is expected to use more than 6,600 pounds of Ontario- and British Columbia-grown strawberries each week this summer.

Strawberry Salad and Watermelon Lemonade will be available at participating Wendy’s Canada locations beginning May 11, 2026, for a limited time. Wendy’s new Refreshers, available in both Peach and Tropical Strawberry flavours will be available starting in June at participating Wendy’s Canada locations.

ABOUT WENDY'S

The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) and Wendy's® franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide. Founded in 1969, Wendy's is committed to the promise of Fresh Famous Food, Made Right, For You, delivered to customers through its craveable menu including made-to-order square hamburgers using fresh beef* and fan favourites like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and nuggets, Baconator®, and the Frosty® dessert. Wendy's supports the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, established by its founder, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care system. Learn more about Wendy's at www.wendys.com. For details on franchising, visit www.wendys.com/franchising. Connect with Wendy's on X, Instagram and Facebook.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S. and Alaska, as well as Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the UK, and other select international markets.

For More Information

Marcy McMillan

Marcy_McMillan@wendys.com

Cameron Burgess

Cameron.Burgess@omc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca09ef61-8a0f-4d66-8309-a6ddac21f88b