Akamai Technologies Announces Intent to Acquire LayerX, Advancing Its Workforce Security Strategy with AI Usage Control

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire LayerX , a leading provider of browser-based AI usage control and secure enterprise browser (SEB) technology. LayerX’s solutions will extend Akamai’s protection into the browser, where the majority of enterprise tasks now occur and where today’s workforce engages with generative AI applications, SaaS AI solutions, and AI agents. With this acquisition, Akamai is taking a critical step in the evolution of its Zero Trust security portfolio and addressing one of the most urgent priorities for security leaders in 2026: AI usage control.

LayerX supports the most popular browsers, unlike proprietary enterprise browsers that require organizations to switch browsers and disrupt their users. This allows the users to securely continue with their preferred browser without disruption, as well as leverage the new generation of agentic browsers including Atlas, Comet, and others. By accommodating existing browsers, security teams benefit from greater real-time visibility and control over uninhibited use, including when users interact with web content, prompts, file uploads, and SaaS applications. LayerX enables this without infrastructure changes or creating new workforce friction.

“Our customers are adopting AI at record speed, and they’re telling us the same thing: Their existing controls cannot see how employees are interacting with AI tools and sharing with large language models,” said Mani Sundaram, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Security Technology Group, Akamai. “The acquisition of LayerX helps close that gap, providing Akamai with a control layer that governs AI at the point of use so enterprises can move at AI speed without compromising safety and compliance.”

Combined with Akamai’s existing Zero Trust portfolio capabilities, which include Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), runtime protection of AI applications, and workload-level segmentation of AI inference, Akamai is delivering AI usage control that spans the user, the application, and the infrastructure. Together, these deliver the high-performance, scalable security that customers around the world have relied on for nearly three decades.

“Securing human and agentic AI usage has become one of the defining challenges in enterprise security,” said Or Eshed, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, LayerX. “We’re giving enterprises the foundation to deploy AI safely at a global scale by bringing LayerX’s technology together with Akamai’s Zero Trust portfolio and the world’s most distributed edge platform. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to accelerate our security vision through this deal.”

LayerX employees, including Co-Founders Or Eshed and David Vaisbrud, will join Akamai’s Zero Trust organization. As Akamai’s fourth Tel Aviv–based cybersecurity acquisition in the past five years, LayerX will further the technical depth and expertise of its growing cybersecurity innovation hub in the region.

Under terms of the agreement, Akamai has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding equity of LayerX for approximately US$205 million, after giving effect to expected purchase price adjustments. The closing of the transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2026. The acquisition is anticipated to be dilutive to Akamai’s non-GAAP EPS by approximately US$0.12 for fiscal year 2026, and the LayerX business is expected to have annual recurring revenue at year end of approximately US$10 million.

For more information, visit the Akamai Zero Trust solutions page.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog , or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn .

Akamai Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This press release contains statements that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements about potential synergies and other benefits of the transaction to Akamai. Each of the forward-looking statements is subject to change as a result of various important factors, many of which are beyond Akamai’s control, including, but not limited to: Akamai’s inability to achieve the expected benefits of the transaction; challenges integrating LayerX’s business, employees, and technology; and effects of competition. The forward-looking statements contained herein are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Akamai disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Contacts

Johanna Schmitt

Akamai Media Relations

akamaipr@akamai.com