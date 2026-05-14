Kashable Collaborates with E4E Relief to Advance Comprehensive Financial Safety Nets for Employees in Need

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kashable, a mission-driven fintech platform redefining credit for working Americans, and E4E Relief, a leading provider of corporate-sponsored Emergency Financial Relief programs, today announced a strategic collaboration that reflects a growing shift in how employers support employee financial well-being.

As financial stress continues to impact employee well-being and workplace productivity, employers are increasingly seeking solutions that go beyond traditional benefits. Rather than relying on a single form of support, many organization leaders are adopting a more comprehensive approach that combines employee financial assistance programs with responsible access to credit, ensuring employees have the right resources at the right time.

Through collaborations like this, Kashable works alongside relief program providers such as E4E Relief to help employers build a more complete financial safety net for their workforces. By aligning emergency grants to individuals with affordable, payroll-deducted credit, employers can better support employees across the full spectrum of financial need – from unexpected crises to everyday financial gaps.

At the core of this approach are two complementary forms of support. Emergency Financial Relief programs administer tax-advantaged, non-repayable grants to employees facing unexpected hardships such as disasters, medical emergencies, or loss of household income. Kashable provides access to affordable, payroll-deducted credit for employees who may not qualify for grants, offering a responsible alternative to high-interest debt, such as credit cards or other predatory lending options, as well as a better alternative to liquidating retirement savings.

Together, these solutions help close a critical gap in financial wellness strategies, addressing both acute financial crises and ongoing financial needs.

“Employers offering solutions like Kashable alongside emergency relief programs are ensuring their employees have meaningful options when unanticipated financial challenges arise,” said Jameson Fauver, senior vice president and Head of Sales and Business Development at Kashable. “This is about more than access to funds – it’s about creating stability. By addressing financial stress holistically, employers can reduce turnover, improve productivity, and ultimately build a stronger, more resilient workforce.”

“At E4E Relief, we believe that financial resilience isn't built in a single moment; it's built through a network of trusted partners who show up for employees at every stage of need,” said E4E Relief’s VP and Director, Marketing & Partnerships, Ashley Wilson Oster. “Kashable's commitment to responsible, accessible credit for workers is a natural complement to what we do every day, ensuring that a hardship doesn’t have long-term consequences. Together, we're closing the gap between emergency and recovery, and giving employers the tools to truly stand behind their people.”

Employers such as Cigna and XPO are recognizing the value of integrating multiple forms of financial support into a unified strategy. Through solutions like Emergency Financial Relief and responsible credit programs, employees experiencing major hardships can access non-repayable grants, while those facing ongoing or smaller financial challenges can turn to affordable credit, financial coaching, and credit-monitoring tools. The result is a more comprehensive and compassionate approach to financial wellness – one that helps employees move from immediate relief to long-term stability.

Kashable partners with organizations across the financial wellness ecosystem, including relief fund administrators, to ensure employers can offer flexible and scalable support tailored to the diverse needs of their workforce.

About E4E Relief

E4E Relief, a 2026 Great Place To Work® Certified™ organization, became the first social enterprise provider of charitable Emergency Financial Relief programs on behalf of corporations, emerging after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Since inception, E4E Relief has been rapidly responding to individuals impacted by disasters and hardships globally for 25 years and has set the global standard in employee financial relief that is compassion-led, technology-forward and trusted at scale.

As the preeminent independent third-party public charity serving more than 225 clients — with one-third in the Fortune 500 — E4E Relief empowers global company leaders to provide meaningful financial relief to individuals when the unexpected happens. Its groundbreaking ImpactStack® survey-based grantee metrics tool provides corporate partners outcome data including the positive effects on employee well-being, productivity and retention. Within the last two decades, E4E Relief has awarded $413M in relief and received $607M in charitable contributions.