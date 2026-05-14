NETSOL Technologies reports record quarterly revenue and 13% year-over-year growth in Q3 fiscal 2026

 | Source: NETSOL Technologies Inc. NETSOL Technologies Inc.

ENCINO, Calif., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a provider of AI-enabled solutions and services powering OEMs, dealerships and financial institutions to sell, finance and lease assets, reported its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 and nine months ended March 31, 2026.

  • Total net revenues up 13.0% year-over-year to $19.8 million, the highest quarterly revenue in company history
  • Recurring subscription and support revenues up 11.7% year-over-year to $8.8 million
  • Annualized recurring revenue forecasted up 7% year-over-year to $35 million
  • Gross margin expanded to 55.6% from 49.8% in the prior-year period
  • Non-GAAP EBITDA grew by 48.2% year-over-year to $3.4 million, for a 17.2% EBITDA margin compared with 13.1% in the prior-year period
  • Reaffirmed fiscal 2026 full-year revenue guidance of $73 million

Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 were $19.8 million, a record for the company, compared with $17.5 million in the prior-year period, an increase of 13.0%.

Recurring subscription and support revenues for the third quarter were $8.8 million, an increase of 11.7%, compared with $7.9 million in the prior-year period.

License fees for the third quarter were $4.7 million, compared with $1,198 in the prior-year period. The increase reflected higher license fees associated with the recognition of a one-time license investment from a four-year, $50 million contract extension with one of NETSOL’s longest-tenured tier-one global auto captive customers.

Services revenues for the third quarter were $6.3 million, compared with $9.7 million in the prior-year period, primarily reflecting the timing and composition of current implementation projects, as well as a one-time approximately $2.4 million pickup in the prior-year period associated with a customer contract amendment.

Gross profit for the third quarter was $11.0 million or 55.6% of net revenues, compared with $8.7 million or 49.8% of net revenues, in the prior-year period.

GAAP net income attributable to NETSOL was $1.3 million or $0.11 per diluted share, compared with $1.4 million or $0.12 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP EBITDA was $3.4 million, compared with $2.3 million in the prior-year period (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below).

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2026 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the nine months ended March 31, 2026 were $53.7 million, compared with $47.7 million in the prior-year period, an increase of 12.5%.

Recurring subscription and support revenues for the nine months were $26.9 million, an increase of 8.6%, compared with $24.7 million in the prior-year period.

Annualized recurring revenue is forecasted to increase 7% to approximately $35 million in the third quarter, compared with approximately $32.9 million in the prior-year period.

License fees for the nine months were $4.9 million, compared with $75,000 in the prior-year period.

Services revenues for the nine months were $21.9 million, compared with $22.9 million in the prior-year period.

Gross profit for the nine months was $26.0 million or 48.4% of net revenues, compared with $22.2 million or 46.6% of net revenues, in the prior-year period.

GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL was $0.8 million or $(0.07) per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $0.3 million or $0.03 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP EBITDA was $3.5 million, compared with $1.9 million in the prior-year period (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below).

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents were $14.7 million at March 31, 2026, compared with $17.4 million at June 30, 2025. The change reflects the working capital impact of the four-year, $50 million contract renewal, including the timing of collection of the related annual maintenance fee invoice issued in January 2026.

Working capital was $25.3 million at March 31, 2026. NETSOL stockholders’ equity was $37.2 million or $3.14 per share at March 31, 2026.

Management Commentary

Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NETSOL Technologies Inc., commented:

“Our third quarter was a record quarter for NETSOL, with $19.8 million in total net revenues, the highest quarterly revenue in our company’s history. The performance reflects the depth of our largest customer relationships, the continued momentum we are seeing across our unified, AI-enabled Transcend Platform and the long-term value we are creating as we extend our reach across asset finance and digital retail.”

“The recognition of the one-time license investment associated with our four-year, $50 million contract extension with a tier-one customer of over 30 years is a tangible demonstration of the strategic importance of our long-tenured partnerships.”

“Demand for Transcend Retail, our digital retail solution for dealerships and OEMs, continues to build, and the product is becoming a meaningful contributor to our recurring revenue. In fiscal 2026, we have added new dealer group customers and we are encouraged by the breadth and quality of our pipeline.”

“On AI, we continue to embed capabilities directly into the workflows our customers run inside the Transcend Platform. Our AI-enabled credit decisioning module within Transcend Finance is available to customers running originations on Transcend Finance, where it uses AI reasoning and agentic workflows to accelerate the pace of credit decisions, with consistency and human oversight built in. This is the model for how we will continue to integrate AI inside our products to enhance existing customer workflows, tied to measurable customer outcomes.”

“Looking ahead, we are reaffirming our full-year fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $73 million. We remain focused on extending the depth of our largest customer relationships, continuing to expand the Transcend Platform with embedded AI capabilities and accelerating the growth of Transcend Retail in the U.S. dealer market.”

Sardar Abubakr, Chief Financial Officer of NETSOL Technologies Inc., commented:

“Our third quarter results reflect continued profitable growth on a record $19.8 million in total net revenues. Recurring subscription and support revenue grew 11.7%, gross margin expanded to 55.6% and Non-GAAP EBITDA was $3.4 million, a 17.2% increase from the prior-year period.”

“For the nine months ended March 31, 2026, total net revenues grew 12.5% to $53.7 million and Non-GAAP EBITDA increased to $3.5 million from $1.9 million in the prior-year period. Our balance sheet reflects the timing of invoicing for the renewal of our largest customer contract, with accounts receivable up to reflect the annual maintenance fee that was invoiced in January. These receivable balances have since converted to cash in the normal course of business.”

“With continued growth in recurring revenue, expanding gross margins and multi-year customer contracts, we remain focused on strengthening the durability and quality of our revenue base while supporting long-term shareholder value creation.”

Conference Call

NETSOL Technologies management will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 9:00 am Eastern Time (6:00 am Pacific Time) to discuss its results for the third quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2026. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s prepared remarks.

Participant listening: 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562

A live webcast of the conference call will be available here. Information about the webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of NETSOL’s website at www.netsoltech.com.

Telephone Replay

Telephone replays will be made available approximately 3 hours after conference end time.

Replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Replay expiration: Thursday, May 28, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET

Access ID: 13760296

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies delivers state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, serving automotive and equipment OEMs, auto captives and financial institutions across over 30 countries. Since its inception in 1996, NETSOL has been at the cutting edge of technology, pioneering innovations with its asset finance solutions, and today leverages advanced AI and cloud services to meet the complex needs of the global market. Renowned for its deep industry expertise, customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence, NETSOL fosters strong partnerships with its clients, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving landscape. With a rich history of innovation, ethical business practices and a focus on sustainability, NETSOL is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide, securing its position as the trusted partner for leading firms around the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the company’s products and services, expectations for future operations, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “targets,” and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the timing of customer go-lives and contract renewals, the rate of adoption of AI-enabled product capabilities, foreign currency volatility, and other factors discussed in NETSOL’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. NETSOL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes references to Non-GAAP EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of Non-GAAP EBITDA to net income attributable to NETSOL, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, together with an explanation of how management uses these measures, is provided in Schedule 4 of the financial tables that follow.

Investor Relations Contact:
Investor Relations
(818) 222-9195
investors@netsoltech.com

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 1: Consolidated Balance Sheets
      
   As of As of
 ASSETSMarch 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
Current assets:   
 Cash and cash equivalents$14,744,392  $17,357,944 
 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $92,025 and $355,464 16,646,299   7,527,572 
 Revenues in excess of billings, net of allowance of $256,812 and $34,496 18,163,507   18,230,619 
 Other current assets 2,767,578   3,203,468 
  Total current assets 52,321,776   46,319,603 
Revenues in excess of billings, net - long term 2,824,298   903,766 
Property and equipment, net 5,558,409   5,073,372 
Right of use assets - operating leases 869,191   809,513 
Other assets 7,189   32,331 
Intangible assets, net 1,039,989   - 
Goodwill 9,302,524   9,302,524 
  Total assets$71,923,376  $62,441,109 
      
 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
 Accounts payable and accrued expenses$8,132,384  $8,010,844 
 Current portion of loans and obligations under finance leases 8,241,584   8,240,061 
 Current portion of operating lease obligations 479,751   433,242 
 Unearned revenue 10,184,195   3,029,850 
  Total current liabilities 27,037,914   19,713,997 
Loans and obligations under finance leases; less current maturities 249,799   134,608 
Operating lease obligations; less current maturities 363,430   333,374 
  Total liabilities 27,651,143   20,181,979 
      
Stockholders' equity:   
 Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; -   - 
 Common stock, $.01 par value; 18,000,000 shares authorized;   
  12,785,940 shares issued and 11,846,909 outstanding as of March 31, 2026 ,   
  12,700,465 shares issued and 11,761,434 outstanding as of June 30, 2025 127,862   127,008 
 Additional paid-in-capital 129,631,529   129,529,901 
 Treasury stock (at cost, 939,031 shares   
 as of March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025) (3,920,856)  (3,920,856)
 Accumulated deficit (42,098,647)  (41,289,080)
 Other comprehensive loss (46,563,902)  (46,613,208)
  Total NetSol stockholders' equity 37,175,986   37,833,765 
 Non-controlling interest 7,096,247   4,425,365 
  Total stockholders' equity 44,272,233   42,259,130 
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$71,923,376  $62,441,109 
          


Schedule 2: Consolidated Statements of Operations
      
   For the Three Months For the Nine Months
   Ended March 31, Ended March 31,
    2026   2025   2026   2025 
Net Revenues:       
 License fees$4,728,411  $1,198  $4,918,118  $75,115 
 Subscription and support 8,810,115   7,888,360   26,850,453   24,723,460 
 Services 6,294,117   9,654,399   21,884,473   22,880,541 
  Total net revenues 19,832,643   17,543,957   53,653,044   47,679,116 
          
Cost of revenues 8,804,001   8,802,184   27,683,320   25,452,890 
Gross profit 11,028,642   8,741,773   25,969,724   22,226,226 
          
Operating expenses:       
 Selling, general and administrative 7,856,107   6,883,587   22,874,107   20,921,530 
 Research and development cost 166,384   304,788   628,440   998,406 
  Total operating expenses 8,022,491   7,188,375   23,502,547   21,919,936 
          
Income from operations 3,006,151   1,553,398   2,467,177   306,290 
          
Other income and (expenses)       
 Interest expense (151,537)  (194,742)  (502,421)  (689,347)
 Interest income 208,232   294,655   697,981   1,593,594 
 Gain (loss) on foreign currency exchange transactions (76,178)  321,622   (317,021)  165,741 
 Other income 109,203   10,831   190,798   202,420 
  Total other income (expenses) 89,720   432,366   69,337   1,272,408 
          
Net income before income taxes 3,095,871   1,985,764   2,536,514   1,578,698 
Income tax provision (781,243)  (151,334)  (1,477,212)  (712,765)
Net income (loss) 2,314,628   1,834,430   1,059,302   865,933 
 Non-controlling interest (1,013,664)  (410,462)  (1,868,869)  (518,212)
Net income (loss) attributable to NetSol$1,300,964  $1,423,968  $(809,567) $347,721 
          
          
Net income (loss) per share:       
 Net income (loss) per common share       
  Basic$0.11  $0.12  $(0.07) $0.03 
  Diluted$0.11  $0.12  $(0.07) $0.03 
          
Weighted average number of shares outstanding       
 Basic 11,823,170   11,683,408   11,795,818   11,531,365 
 Diluted 11,836,930   11,683,408   11,795,818   11,531,365 
          


Schedule 3: Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
       
    For the Nine Months
    Ended March 31,
     2026   2025 
Cash flows from operating activities:    
 Net income$1,059,302  $865,933 
 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash   
  provided by (used in) operating activities:   
 Depreciation and amortization 931,771   1,102,085 
 Provision for bad debts
  337,493   1,062,515 
 Gain on sale of assets (87,463)  (28,320)
 Stock based compensation 267,400   134,884 
  Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
  Accounts receivable (9,180,034)  6,408,397 
  Revenues in excess of billing (1,611,662)  (1,411,983)
  Other current assets 936,453   (344,493)
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses 123,872   (1,136,533)
  Unearned revenue 6,437,518   (6,646,170)
  Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  (785,350)  6,315 
       
Cash flows from investing activities:    
 Purchases of property and equipment (1,379,262)  (897,743)
 Sales of property and equipment 85,851   63,577 
 Investment in associates 25,396   - 
 Purchase of subsidiary shares -   (8,878)
 Increase in intangible assets (1,039,989)  - 
  Net cash used in investing activities  (2,308,004)  (843,044)
       
Cash flows from financing activities:    
 Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and warrants -   473,000 
 Proceeds from exercise of subsidiary options
  387,200   - 
 Dividend paid by subsidiary to non-controlling interest -   (306,799)
 Purchase of subsidiary treasury stock -   (1,503,662)
 Proceeds from bank loans 1,076,226   2,451,256 
 Payments on finance lease obligations and loans - net (1,093,671)  (247,496)
  Net cash provided by financing activities  369,755   866,299 
Effect of exchange rate changes  110,047   (381,996)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  (2,613,552)  (352,426)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 17,357,944   19,127,165 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $14,744,392  $18,774,739 
       


Schedule 4: Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP EBITDA
    
 For the Three Months For the Nine Months
 Ended March 31, Ended March 31,
  2026   2025   2026   2025 
        
Net Income (loss) attributable to NetSol$1,300,964  $1,423,968  $(809,567) $347,721 
Non-controlling interest 1,013,664   410,462   1,868,869   518,212 
Income taxes 781,243   151,334   1,477,212   712,765 
Depreciation and amortization 307,419   363,503   931,771   1,102,085 
Interest expense 151,537   194,742   502,421   689,347 
Interest (income) (208,232)  (294,655)  (697,981)  (1,593,594)
EBITDA$3,346,595  $2,249,354  $3,272,725  $1,776,536 
Add back:       
Non-cash stock-based compensation 61,000   39,750 - 267,400   134,884 
Adjusted EBITDA, gross$3,407,595  $2,289,104  $3,540,125  $1,911,420 
Less non-controlling interest (a) (1,202,196)  (510,908)  (2,294,175)  (718,218)
Adjusted EBITDA, net$2,205,399  $1,778,196  $1,245,950  $1,193,202 
        
        
Weighted Average number of shares outstanding       
Basic 11,823,170   11,683,408   11,795,818   11,531,365 
Diluted 11,836,930   11,683,408   11,809,578   11,531,365 
        
Basic adjusted EBITDA$0.19  $0.15  $0.11  $0.10 
Diluted adjusted EBITDA$0.19  $0.15  $0.11  $0.10 
        
        
(a)The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA of non-controlling interest       
to net income attributable to non-controlling interest is as follows       
        
Net Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest$1,013,664  $410,462  $1,868,869  $518,212 
Income Taxes 139,102   41,891   274,702   214,892 
Depreciation and amortization 70,107   87,504   214,969   269,185 
Interest expense 43,604   54,461   143,512   202,289 
Interest (income) (64,281)  (83,410)  (207,877)  (491,422)
EBITDA$1,202,196  $510,908  $2,294,175  $713,156 
Add back:       
Non-cash stock-based compensation -   -   -   5,062 
Adjusted EBITDA of non-controlling interest$1,202,196  $510,908  $2,294,175  $718,218 
        



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