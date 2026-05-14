Talisker Announces 2026 Mineral Resource Statement for the Bralorne Gold Project

TORONTO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (“Talisker” or the “Company”) (TSX: TSK, OTCQB: TSKFF) is pleased to announce the updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) at the Company’s 100% owned Bralorne Gold Project in southern British Columbia (“Bralorne Gold Project” or the “Project”). The MRE is reported in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining (CIM), Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition ‎Standards (2014) incorporated by reference in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”), and uses general procedures and methodologies that are consistent with industry standard practices, including those documented in the 2019 CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines.

Highlights of the Bralorne Gold Project MRE:

Combined Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated at 0.72 Mt at an average grade of 8.91 g/t gold . The MRE includes Measured Mineral Resources of 21,900 oz of gold at an average grade of 10.04 g/t gold and Indicated Mineral Resources of 184,400 oz of gold at an average grade of 8.80 g/t gold .

at an average grade of . The MRE includes Measured Mineral Resources of at an average grade of and Indicated Mineral Resources of at an average grade of . Inferred Mineral Resources are estimated at 11.23 Mt at an average grade of 8.73 g/t gold . The MRE includes Inferred Mineral Resources of 3,151,000 oz of gold .

at an average grade of . The MRE includes Inferred Mineral Resources of . A total of 141 orogenic veins that comprise the Project’s vein systems were included in the MRE. The MRE is exclusive of mined out material.





Terry Harbort, Talisker’s President and CEO, commented, “This updated MRE represents a step-change for the Bralorne Gold Project increasing our global resource by 100% and validates our long-held view of the quality and size of the Bralorne district. Congratulations to our Exploration and Resource modelling teams for delivering well beyond expectations. With our 105,000 metre drill program solidly underway, we look forward to our PEA and future resource updates and to achieving our corporate vision of developing a world class gold camp.”

Table 1-1 - Bralorne Gold Project Underground Mineral Resource Estimate, December 31, 2025

Area

Resource Class

Mass

Average Grade

Material Content

Au

Au

Mt

g/t

oz

Mustang

Measured 0.068 10.04 21,900 Indicated 0.333 9.49 101,700 M + I 0.401 9.58 123,600 Inferred 2.404 9.32 720,300 Olympus

Indicated 0.319 8.07 82,700 Inferred 8.824 8.57 2,430,700 Total

Measured 0.068 10.04 21,900 Indicated 0.652 8.80 184,400 M + I 0.72 8.91 206,300 Inferred 11.228 8.73 3,151,000

MRE Notes:

(1) The mineral resource was estimated by Ben Eggers, MAIG, P.Geo. of SGS Geological Services, an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Eggers conducted a site visit to the Bralorne Property on January 30-31, 2026. The mineral resource was peer reviewed by Allan Armitage, Ph.D., P.Geo. of SGS Geological Services, an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Armitage conducted a site visit to the Bralorne Property on January 30-31, 2026.

(2) The classification of the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) into Measured, Indicated and Inferred mineral resources is consistent with current 2014 CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. The effective date of the Bralorne Gold Project MRE is December 31, 2025. This is the close out date for the final mineral resource drilling database and the mining depletion models.

(3) All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimate and numbers may not add due to rounding.

(4) All mineral resources are presented undiluted and in situ, constrained by continuous three-dimensional (3D) resource models (considered mineable shapes), and are considered to have reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. The mineral resource is exclusive of mined out material.

(5) Mineral resources are not mineral reserves. Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources with continued exploration.

(6) The Bralorne Gold Project MRE is based on a validated database which includes data from 2,260 surface and underground drillholes totalling 397,759 m completed between 1935 and December 2025 and 38,174 channels totalling 37,944 m completed between 1935 and December 2025. The resource database totals 138,268 assay intervals representing 139,291 m of drillhole data and 40,502 assay intervals representing 37,142 m of channel data.

(7) The MRE is based on 141 resource models representing mineralized orogenic veins which comprise the Bralorne vein systems. 3D models of mined out areas with a 5 m buffer applied were used to exclude mined out material from the current MRE.

(8) Grades for Au are estimated for each mineralization domain using 1.0 m capped composites assigned to that domain. To generate grade within the blocks, the inverse distance squared (ID2) interpolation method was used for all domains.

(9) Average density values by deposit area of 2.67 to 2.72 g/cm3 were assigned to all domains based on a database of 509 samples.

(10) It is envisioned that the Bralorne Gold Project deposits may be mined using underground mining methods. Mineral resources are reported at a base case cut-off grade of 2.3 g/t Au. The mineral resource grade blocks were quantified above the base case cut-off grade, below surface, below overburden, within the constraining mineralization resource models, and exclusive of mined out material.

(11) The underground base case cut-off grade of 2.3 g/t Au considers metal prices of US$3,200/oz Au and metal recoveries of 93% for Au.

(12) The underground base case cut-off grade of 2.3 g/t Au considers a mining cost of US$90.00/t rock and a processing, treatment, refining, transportation, and G&A cost of US$47.00/t mineralized material.

(13) The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.





Table 1-2 - Bralorne Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate Sensitivity Table, December 31, 2025

Resource Class

Cut-off Grade

(Au g/t)

Mass

Average Grade

Material Content

Au

Au

Mt

g/t

oz

Measured

1.5 g/t 0.071 9.63 22,100 1.7 g/t 0.071 9.73 22,000 1.9g/t 0.070 9.80 22,000 2.1 g/t 0.069 9.95 21,900 2.3 g/t 0.068 10.04 21,900 2.5 g/t 0.067 10.17 21,800 3.0 g/t 0.062 10.67 21,400 5.0 g/t 0.043 13.70 18,900 Indicated

1.5 g/t 0.727 8.09 189,100 1.7 g/t 0.714 8.20 188,400 1.9g/t 0.694 8.39 187,300 2.1 g/t 0.675 8.58 186,000 2.3 g/t 0.652 8.80 184,400 2.5 g/t 0.626 9.06 182,400 3.0 g/t 0.567 9.72 177,200 5.0 g/t 0.372 12.78 152,800 Inferred

1.5 g/t 12.834 7.88 3,249,800 1.7 g/t 12.456 8.07 3,230,400 1.9g/t 12.059 8.27 3,207,400 2.1 g/t 11.672 8.48 3,182,500 2.3 g/t 11.228 8.73 3,151,000 2.5 g/t 10.791 8.98 3,117,300 3.0 g/t 9.678 9.70 3,018,800 5.0 g/t 6.341 12.75 2,598,900

Notes:

(1) Underground mineral resources are reported at a base case cut-off grade of 2.3 g/t Au (highlighted). Values in this table reported above and below the base case cut-off grades should not be misconstrued with a Mineral Resource statement. The values are only presented to show the sensitivity of the block model estimate to the base case cut-off grade.

(2) All values are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimate and numbers may not add due to rounding.

Qualified Persons

The mineral resource was estimated by Ben Eggers, MAIG, P.Geo. of SGS Geological Services, an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Eggers conducted a site visit to the Bralorne Gold Project on January 30 - 31, 2026 and has reviewed and validated the sampling, analytical and QA/QC data underlying the technical information disclosed herein. The mineral resource estimate was peer reviewed by Allan Armitage, Ph.D., P.Geo. of SGS Geological Services, an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Dr. Armitage conducted a site visit to the Bralorne Property on January 30 - 31, 2026.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved internally by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker’s Vice President, Resource Development, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Technical Report

A technical report for the Bralorne Gold Project and the MRE, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, will be filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca within 45 days of this news release. Readers are encouraged to read the technical report in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions, exclusions and risks that relate to the MRE. The technical report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context.

For further information, please contact:

Lindsay Dunlop

Vice President, Investor Relations

lindsay.dunlop@taliskerresources.com

+1 647 274 8975

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker’s flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is producing at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an historic high-grade producing gold mine near Hope BC, with significant exploration potential and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, as well as several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.