BrewDog Shakes Up RTD Shelves Across the UK with New Nostalgia-Led Wonderland Cocktails

ELLON, Scotland, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrewDog, by Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is shaking up the ready-to-drink category with new Wonderland cocktails inspired by nostalgic flavours. Landing in Sainsbury’s and online this month, the launch initially introduces two SKUs: Pear Drop Margarita and Fizzy Toffee Apple Martini.

Designed to disrupt a category dominated by classic, predictable serves, Wonderland delivers playful, throwback-inspired flavours reimagined for a modern audience. As part of BrewDog’s commitment to innovation, the range challenges traditional cocktail conventions with bold, flavour-led serves. At 10% ABV in a convenient 200ml format, it is built for pre-drinks and spontaneous social occasions.

The launch taps into growing demand for nostalgic flavours, with 76% of UK consumers attracted to tastes that remind them of the past1. By ‘up-aging’ familiar sweet-shop flavours into premium RTDs, Wonderland brings a clear point of difference to the category.

Alongside the new range, BrewDog is evolving the Wonderland brand with a refreshed creative platform that leans into nostalgia across flavour, visual identity and tone of voice – bringing to life the idea of “Your favourites, all grown up”.

Lauren Carrol, COO at BrewDog, said, “Wonderland is designed to stand apart in an increasingly crowded RTD market. Rather than following the same classic cocktail trends, we’re creating bold flavour experiences inspired by nostalgic sweet-shop favourites that instantly connect with consumers in a fresh and memorable way.”

She continued, “With standout branding, highly recognisable flavour cues and strong social appeal, we believe Wonderland has the potential to drive real excitement, trial and incremental growth within the category.”

The range will be supported with in-store activation in Sainsbury’s, including bold POS and sampling. This will be backed by PR, influencer activity and digital campaigns to build awareness.

Additional Wonderland flavours, including Cherry Bakewell Sour, Rhubarb & Custard Colada and Lemon Sherbet Sling, will launch across ecommerce and wider channels from May, with the existing ‘Classics’ range available until stock lasts.

About BrewDog

BrewDog has always had one mission: making people as passionate about great beer as we are. Iconic classics like Punk IPA. Crowd pleasers like Lost Lager and Wingman. Innovative brews like NanoDog. BrewDog has been brewing beer that pushes boundaries since 2007. BrewDog’s future will continue to be shaped by the three things that matter most: People, Planet and Beer. https://brewdog.com/

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods and craft beverages.

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1 *Mintel, 2026

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

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For further information, please contact

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

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