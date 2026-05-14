Concorde International Group Secures Multi-Year Contracts Worth Over US$10 Million for Integrated Security Solutions in Singapore

SINGAPORE, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concorde International Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YOOV) (the "Company"), an integrated provider of technology-enabled security solutions announced that it had been awarded multi-year contracts with a total value exceeding US$10 million. These agreements cover the delivery of integrated security solutions and services across industrial zones, business districts and community precincts in Singapore.

Under the terms of the engagement, the Company will deploy its proprietary i-Guarding suite of smart security solutions, including its flagship i-Facility Sprinter (IFS) mobile command center, the solar-powered i-FlexCam (IFC), autonomous i-Facility Robot (IFR) patrol units, within an integrated security ecosystem.

These contract awards reflect the Company’s unique strength in integrated and technology-driven security operations across dynamic environments. By combining mobile command capabilities, AI-powered remote monitoring, real-time data analytics, and on-ground response teams, the Company’s operating model is designed to deliver service excellence, strengthen coverage flexibility, and overcome traditional security deployment deficiencies. The Company believes its scalable i-Guarding framework can be rapidly adapted across Singapore and internationally.

Alan Chua, Co-CEO and Chairman of Concorde International Group, commented: "Winning these contracts demonstrates the strength of our technology-first approach. Our IFS mobile security model provides a replicable and sustainable blueprint that will support our expansion into adjacent markets, further establishing the Company as a leader in technology-enabled security solutions."

About Concorde International Group

Concorde International Group Ltd (Nasdaq: YOOV), established in 1997, is a business-model-driven provider of security solutions and services, supported by advanced integrated technology enabling cluster surveillance of properties and assets with 24/7 system availability and real-time response. The Group offers the i-Guarding suite of smart solutions, including the patented i-Facility Sprinter (IFS), a mobile platform operating on its proprietary Cluster® aggregation to deliver one-of-its kind innovative security and facility maintenance services. The IFS is protected by patents in more than 29 jurisdictions worldwide.

The Company further integrates its Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) capabilities, enabling organisations to deploy advanced AI-driven solutions without significant infrastructure investment. The company's comprehensive offerings transform traditional security models to deliver enhanced operational performance, consistency, scalability, and cost-efficiency across multiple sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement and annual report filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Concorde International Group Ltd

Email: investor-relations@concordesecurity.com