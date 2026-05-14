Barrick Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)(TSX:ABX) announced that the nominees listed in the Information Circular for the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of Barrick.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors, and the advisory resolution on executive compensation, based on final calculations, are set out below.

Voting results for the election of each of the directors are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Helen Cai 940,558,962 87.49% 134,528,207 12.51% Brian L. Greenspun 998,737,369 92.9% 76,349,800 7.1% J. Brett Harvey 1,012,627,304 94.19% 62,459,865 5.81% Mark F. Hill 1,066,692,118 99.22% 8,395,052 0.78% Anne N. Kabagambe 1,054,516,933 98.09% 20,570,236 1.91% Robert A.P. Samek 1,071,095,839 99.63% 3,991,330 0.37% Loreto Silva 1,044,181,205 97.13% 30,905,964 2.87% John L. Thornton 871,938,947 81.1% 203,148,223 18.9% Pekka J. Vauramo 996,034,935 92.65% 79,052,234 7.35%

Voting results for the resolution approving the appointment of the auditor are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 1,098,358,921 93.27% 79,288,956 6.73%

Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Withheld 824,474,082 76.66% 251,090,337 23.34%

About Barrick Mining Corporation

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry, Barrick’s operations and projects span 17 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth. Barrick shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘B’ and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘ABX’.

Investor Relations Contact

Barrick Mining Corporation

Cleve Rueckert, +1 775 397 5443

cleveland.rueckert@barrick.com

Media Contact

Brunswick Group

Carole Cable, +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

barrick@brunswickgroup.com