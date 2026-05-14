Barrick Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)(TSX:ABX) announced that the nominees listed in the Information Circular for the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of Barrick.
Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors, and the advisory resolution on executive compensation, based on final calculations, are set out below.
Voting results for the election of each of the directors are as follows:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Helen Cai
|940,558,962
|87.49%
|134,528,207
|12.51%
|Brian L. Greenspun
|998,737,369
|92.9%
|76,349,800
|7.1%
|J. Brett Harvey
|1,012,627,304
|94.19%
|62,459,865
|5.81%
|Mark F. Hill
|1,066,692,118
|99.22%
|8,395,052
|0.78%
|Anne N. Kabagambe
|1,054,516,933
|98.09%
|20,570,236
|1.91%
|Robert A.P. Samek
|1,071,095,839
|99.63%
|3,991,330
|0.37%
|Loreto Silva
|1,044,181,205
|97.13%
|30,905,964
|2.87%
|John L. Thornton
|871,938,947
|81.1%
|203,148,223
|18.9%
|Pekka J. Vauramo
|996,034,935
|92.65%
|79,052,234
|7.35%
Voting results for the resolution approving the appointment of the auditor are as follows:
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|1,098,358,921
|93.27%
|79,288,956
|6.73%
Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation are as follows:
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Withheld
|824,474,082
|76.66%
|251,090,337
|23.34%
About Barrick Mining Corporation
Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry, Barrick’s operations and projects span 17 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth. Barrick shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘B’ and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘ABX’.
Investor Relations Contact
Barrick Mining Corporation
Cleve Rueckert, +1 775 397 5443
cleveland.rueckert@barrick.com
Media Contact
Brunswick Group
Carole Cable, +44 (0) 20 7404 5959
barrick@brunswickgroup.com