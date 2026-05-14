Calian Reports Record Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2026

(All amounts in release are in Canadian dollars)

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a mission critical solutions company focused on defence, space, healthcare and other strategic critical infrastructure sectors, today released its results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2026.

"Our second quarter results mark an important inflection point for Calian as we begin to capture the benefits of strengthening demand across the defence sector," said Patrick Houston, Calian CEO. "Revenue grew 18%, including 12% organic growth, which was achieved through record-setting deliveries and a strong pace of contract signings. This solid top-line performance translated into an 60% increase in adjusted EBITDA1, which significantly outpaced revenue growth and reflects the compounded impact of higher volumes and improved operational leverage.

These results reflect early but tangible momentum in government defence spending and validate the strategic choices we have made to sharpen our operating model. With a $1.5 billion backlog, a robust acquisition pipeline, and a solid balance sheet, we are well-positioned to capture market share, deliver strong full year performance, and create lasting value for shareholders."

Q2-26 Highlights2:

Revenue up 18% to $229 million, including 12% from organic and 6% from acquisitions

Gross margin increased to 35.1%, up from 33.4%

Adjusted EBITDA 1 up 60% to $28 million (margin of 12.2% versus 9.0% last year)

up 60% to $28 million (margin of 12.2% versus 9.0% last year) Operating free cash flow 1 of $21 million, representing a conversion of 77%

of $21 million, representing a conversion of 77% New contract signings of $321 million, including over $200 million in defence

Ending backlog of $1.5 billion, including over one billion in defence

On February 10, 2026 Calian announced the appointment of Will Majic as Acting CFO

On March 26, 2026, Calian increased its committed credit facility to pursue growth

Financial Highlights Three months ended Six months ended (in millions of $, except per share & margins)

March 31, March 31, 2026 20252 % 2026 20252 % Revenue

228.7 193.7 18 % 436.7 378.7 15 % Adjusted EBITDA1

27.9 17.4 60 % 50.7 35.2 44 % Adjusted EBITDA %1

12.2 % 9.0 % 320bps 11.6 % 9.3 % 230bps Adjusted Net Profit1

15.1 9.1 65 % 26.9 17.6 53 % Adjusted EPS Diluted1

1.30 0.77 69 % 2.33 1.47 58 % Operating Free Cash Flow1

21.5 9.8 119 % 37.2 22.9 63 %

1 This is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the section “Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most comparable IFRS measures” at the end of this press release.

2 Highlights are compared to the three-month and six-month periods ended March 31, 2025.

Access the full report on the Calian Financials web page.

Register for the conference call on Thursday, May 14, 2026, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Second Quarter Results

Revenues increased 18%, from $194 million to $229 million. This represents a record high quarterly revenue for the Company. Acquisitive growth was 6% and was generated by the acquisitions of Advanced Medical Solutions completed in May 2025 and Infield Scientific closed in October 2025. Organic growth was 12% and was generated by both the Defence & Space and Essential Industries segments.

Gross profit increased 24.3% to $80 million, driven by revenue growth, changes in revenue mix and contributions from acquisitions. As a result, gross margin reached 35.1%, up from 33.4% last year. Similarly, adjusted EBITDA1 increased 60% to $28 million, driven by higher gross profit. As a result, adjusted EBITDA1 margin increased to 12.2%, up from 9.0% last year.

Net profit was $6.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, compared to $0.3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share last year. The increase is primarily related to higher adjusted EBITDA1 and lower mergers and acquisition costs, partially offset by higher restructuring expenses and taxes. Adjusted net profit1 stood at $15.1 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, up from $9.1 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, last year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

"In the second quarter, we generated $21 million of operating free cash flow1, representing a strong conversion rate from adjusted EBITDA1 of 77%," said Will Majic, Calian Acting CFO. "We used our cash and a portion of our credit facility to fund capital expenditures of $4 million, earn-outs related to past acquisitions for $5 million and provide a return to shareholders through dividends of $3 million. We ended the quarter with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA1 ratio of 1.2x, preserving significant financial flexibility to fund our growth strategy."

Calian Appoints Will Majic as Acting Chief Financial Officer

On February 23, 2026, Calian announced the appointment of Will Majic as acting Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Majic joined Calian in 2017 and currently serves as Vice President, Finance. He previously held the roles of Director of Finance and Controller. During his tenure, Calian has grown from approximately $275 million in annual revenue to more than $750 million. He has led finance due diligence and integration for 19 acquisitions, supported two equity financings totalling $150 million, and played a key role in establishing a $350 million syndicated credit facility. He also led enterprise-wide ERP implementation and enhanced internal controls, reporting standards and cash flow management to support the company’s expanding operations.

Calian Increases its Committed Credit Facility to Pursue Growth

On March 26, 2026, Calian announced that it has exercised the accordion feature under its existing credit facility. Calian has exercised $75 million of its accordion feature, increasing total committed capacity under its credit facility to $275 million. The Company renewed its credit facility on September 29, 2025, for a three-year term, with total capacity of $350 million.

Quarterly Dividend

On May 13, 2026, Calian declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable June 10, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 27, 2026. Dividends paid by the Company are considered “eligible dividend” for tax purposes.

About Calian

www.calian.com

For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation, and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 6,000 people around the world, Calian’s solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:

media@calian.com

613-599-8600

Investor Relations inquiries:

ir@calian.com

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DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company’s most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8

Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: info@calian.com

CALIAN GROUP LTD.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at March 31, 2026 and September 30, 2025

(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31, September 30, 2026 2025 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,348 $ 46,101 Accounts receivable 298,169 171,150 Work in process 18,381 25,028 Inventory 27,851 27,709 Prepaid expenses and other 34,841 22,977 Derivative assets 182 44 Total current assets 435,772 293,009 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 45,631 45,508 Right of use assets 39,828 39,786 Prepaid expenses 7,551 6,015 Deferred tax asset 1,521 1,614 Investments 4,252 4,252 Acquired intangible assets 97,204 106,833 Goodwill 231,407 224,483 Total non-current assets 427,394 428,491 TOTAL ASSETS $ 863,166 $ 721,500 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 224,057 $ 133,096 Provisions 3,681 3,458 Unearned contract revenue 49,830 39,646 Lease obligations 6,120 5,819 Contingent earn-out 5,168 16,147 Derivative liabilities 153 53 Total current liabilities 289,009 198,219 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Debt facility 167,250 130,750 Lease obligations 37,882 37,634 Unearned contract revenue 19,730 14,704 Deferred tax liabilities 16,807 18,912 Total non-current liabilities 241,669 202,000 TOTAL LIABILITIES 530,678 400,219 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Issued capital 229,359 220,345 Contributed surplus 6,292 7,312 Retained earnings 89,763 84,360 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 7,074 9,264 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 332,488 321,281 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 863,166 $ 721,500 Number of common shares issued and outstanding 11,490,510 11,350,168





CALIAN GROUP LTD.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET PROFIT

For the three months and six months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025

(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Six months ended March 31, March 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue $ 228,701 $ 193,667 $ 436,700 $ 378,714 Cost of revenues 148,364 129,025 285,461 255,271 Gross profit 80,337 64,642 151,239 123,443 Selling, general and administrative 48,533 44,477 94,351 82,582 Research and development 3,933 2,771 6,203 5,667 Share-based compensation 1,821 949 2,833 2,040 Profit before under noted items 26,050 16,445 47,852 33,154 Restructuring and other 2,043 372 2,462 1,064 Depreciation and amortization 11,136 11,474 22,141 23,014 Mergers and acquisition costs 977 2,373 1,995 4,693 Profit before interest and income tax expense 11,894 2,226 21,254 4,383 Interest expense 2,212 2,111 4,428 3,894 Income tax expense (recovery) 2,967 (180 ) 5,015 1,170 NET PROFIT (LOSS) $ 6,715 $ 295 $ 11,811 $ (681 ) Net profit (loss) per share : Basic $ 0.59 $ 0.03 $ 1.03 $ (0.06 ) Diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.02 $ 1.03 $ (0.06 )





CALIAN GROUP LTD.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the three months and six months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025

(Canadian dollars in thousands) Three months ended Six months ended March 31, March 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net profit (loss) $ 6,715 $ 295 $ 11,811 $ (681 ) Items not affecting cash: Interest expense 1,705 1,612 3,399 2,907 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out — 558 100 1,116 Lease obligations interest expense 507 499 1,029 987 Income tax expense 2,967 (180 ) 5,015 1,170 Share based compensation expense 1,821 949 2,833 2,040 Depreciation and amortization 11,136 11,474 22,141 23,014 Deemed compensation 250 1,470 589 3,033 25,101 16,677 46,917 33,586 Change in non-cash working capital Accounts receivable (124,090 ) (55,935 ) (126,539 ) (56,102 ) Work in process 5,234 668 6,647 900 Prepaid expenses and other (3,659 ) 3,884 (13,875 ) 1,146 Inventory 158 2,637 (142 ) (3,605 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 91,185 48,068 90,853 47,210 Unearned contract revenue 11,339 1,092 15,210 2,386 5,268 17,091 19,071 25,521 Interest paid (2,212 ) (2,111 ) (4,428 ) (3,894 ) Income tax paid (2,134 ) (5,120 ) (6,554 ) (7,385 ) 922 9,860 8,089 14,242 CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance of common shares net of costs 4,104 664 4,480 1,545 Dividends (3,213 ) (3,292 ) (6,408 ) (6,584 ) Net draw on debt facility 2,500 5,000 36,500 31,000 Payment of lease obligations (1,508 ) (1,664 ) (3,107 ) (3,106 ) Repurchase of common shares — (4,384 ) — (9,310 ) 1,883 (3,676 ) 31,465 13,545 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Business acquisitions (5,259 ) (678 ) (23,443 ) (11,893 ) Property, plant and equipment (3,834 ) (2,396 ) (5,864 ) (3,532 ) (9,093 ) (3,074 ) (29,307 ) (15,425 ) NET CASH INFLOW $ (6,288 ) $ 3,110 $ 10,247 $ 12,362 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 62,636 61,040 46,101 51,788 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 56,348 $ 64,150 $ 56,348 $ 64,150



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to Most Comparable IFRS Measures

These non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these are necessarily nonrecurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to use similarly named non-GAAP measures of other entities to compare performance of those entities to the Company’s performance.

Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures, provides users of the Company’s financial reports with enhanced understanding of the Company’s results and related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that do not reflect, in our opinion, the Company’s core performance and helps users of our MD&A to better analyze our results, enabling comparability of our results from one period to another.

Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended Six months ended March 31, March 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net profit (loss) $ 6,715 $ 295 $ 11,811 $ (681 ) Share-based compensation 1,821 949 2,833 2,040 Restructuring and other 2,043 372 2,462 1,064 Depreciation and amortization 11,136 11,474 22,141 23,014 Mergers and acquisition costs 977 2,373 1,995 4,693 Interest expense 2,212 2,111 4,428 3,894 Income tax expense 2,967 (180 ) 5,015 1,170 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,871 $ 17,394 $ 50,685 $ 35,194 Adjusted EBITDA per share - Basic 2.43 1.48 4.44 3.00 Adjusted EBITDA per share - Diluted $ 2.40 $ 1.46 $ 4.40 $ 2.95



Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS

Three months ended Six months ended March 31, March 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net profit (loss) $ 6,715 $ 295 $ 11,811 $ (681 ) Share-based compensation 1,821 949 2,833 2,040 Restructuring and other 2,043 372 2,462 1,064 Mergers and acquisition costs 977 2,373 1,995 4,693 Amortization of intangibles 6,376 7,066 12,760 14,400 17,932 11,055 31,861 21,516 Income taxes related to above items (2,842 ) (1,913 ) (5,002 ) (3,966 ) Adjusted net profit 15,090 9,142 26,859 17,550 Weighted average number of common shares basic 11,454,308 11,726,127 11,416,792 11,749,796 Adjusted EPS Basic 1.32 0.78 2.35 1.49 Adjusted EPS Diluted $ 1.30 $ 0.77 $ 2.33 $ 1.47



Operating Free Cash Flow

Three months ended Six months ended March 31, March 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Cash flows generated from operating activities (free cash flow) $ 922 $ 9,860 $ 8,089 $ 14,242 Adjustments: M&A costs included in operating activities 727 345 1,306 544 Change in non-cash working capital 19,833 (414 ) 27,846 8,065 Operating free cash flow $ 21,482 $ 9,791 $ 37,241 $ 22,851 Operating free cash flow per share - basic 1.88 0.83 3.26 1.94 Operating free cash flow per share - diluted 1.85 0.82 3.23 1.92 Operating free cash flow conversion 77 % 56 % 73 % 65 %



Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

March 31, March 31, 2026 2025 Cash $ 56,348 $ 64,150 Debt facility 167,250 120,750 Net debt (net cash) 110,902 56,600 Trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA 93,910 78,846 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 1.2 0.7



Operating free cash flow measures the company’s cash profitability after required capital spending when excluding working capital changes. The Company’s ability to convert adjusted EBITDA to operating free cash flow is critical for the long term success of its strategic growth. These measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or be considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-GAAP measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has reconciled adjusted profit to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as shown above.