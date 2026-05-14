Unified Mechanical Group Launches as Full-Service Commercial and Industrial HVAC Contractor in Southern California

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unified Mechanical Group (UMG) today announced its launch as a full-service commercial and industrial HVAC contractor serving Southern California. The company delivers installation, upgrades, service and maintenance to clients in commercial real estate, healthcare, higher education and industrial markets, where system reliability and operational continuity are critical.

“From day one, we made a decision to build this company around the right people first. When we bring together experienced professionals who are invested in each other and in the clients they serve, the business will grow,” said Cody Sisson, president of Unified Mechanical Group. “People, Process and Purpose are not a tagline at UMG. They are the way we operate. When you get those things right, performance follows. We are built to be a long-term partner to our clients, and we are ready to deliver on that from day one.”

Leadership Team

UMG’s leadership team brings more than 80 years of combined experience across commercial HVAC contracting, mechanical construction, field operations, service management and business administration:

Cody Sisson, president | Thirty years of experience from field installations to vice president of operations.



Mo Ramsey, director of construction and estimating | Union sheet metal worker who advanced through the field into project management and executive leadership.



Matt Lancey, director of service | Former director of facility operations for the Pasadena Center Operating Company, with senior roles at Johnson Controls and Therma/A.O. Reed.



Kelsy Johnson, business operations manager | Former owner and COO of Impel Systems, with more than a decade of experience in construction, electrical and automation operations.

Full bios and headshots are available at www.unifiedmechanicalgroup.com.

Services and Capabilities

UMG provides Southern California clients with HVAC installation and system upgrades, preventive maintenance programs and service agreements, system design and energy efficiency consulting, and emergency repair and rapid-response service. The company currently serves clients across Southern California with plans to expand into additional markets in the near term.

About Unified Mechanical Group