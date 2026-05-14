Señorita Named Official THC Beverage Partner of Opry Entertainment Group Venues

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opry Entertainment Group (OEG) and Señorita, the leading, award-winning THC margarita brand from RYTHM, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYM), have signed a multi-year partnership to bring the brand to select venues across OEG's portfolio of premier live entertainment destinations. As the official THC beverage partner, the delicious agave-based cocktails will be available at the Grand Ole Opry, Category 10 Nashville, and Ascend Federal Credit Union Amphitheater in Nashville, Tennessee; ACL Live at The Moody Theater in Austin, Texas; and Ole Red locations in Nashville, Tennessee, Orlando, Florida and Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

The partnership extends the presence of THC beverages in live entertainment, planting Señorita at some of the most storied stages in American music. From Nashville to Austin, Señorita is stepping into venues that reflect the full spectrum of modern live music experiences. Señorita offers a familiar, social option that fits naturally alongside a night out.

Now available at the participating OEG venues, each 12 oz can of Señorita contains 5mg of hemp-derived THC and delivers a fresh, non-alcoholic take on the margarita with bold, balanced flavor. Crafted by award-winning winemakers Joel Gott and Charles Bieler, Señorita brings deep expertise in flavor and balance to the THC beverage category.

“As America’s THC Company, RYTHM is partnering with some of the most iconic and important music venues across the country, and Opry Entertainment Group is at the top of that list,” said Ben Kovler, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer of RYTHM, Inc. “Señorita and live music share a common purpose of bringing people together. With leading venue partners like OEG, we are bringing a modern, non-alcoholic alternative to legendary stages where music lovers come to connect and create memorable moments.”

“Our priority is delivering an exceptional guest experience at every venue, and that starts with offering high-quality food and beverage options,” said Ron Kerere, Vice President of F&B Operations at Opry Entertainment Group. “As guest preferences continue to evolve, we are pleased to partner with Señorita to introduce alcohol-free beverage offerings at select venues across the country.”

The OEG partnership adds to a growing roster of top-tier live entertainment venues now serving Señorita. The brand made history at Chicago's United Center earlier this year as the first THC beverages available at a major U.S. arena, alongside RYTHM Beverages. Last week, RYTHM, Inc. announced Señorita and RYTHM will be available at Chicago’s Navy Pier this summer as its official THC beverage partner. Señorita has also expanded to Chicago's 16" on Center venues, including The Salt Shed, and Georgia-based Oak View Group venues. Together, these partnerships reflect both the brand's momentum and a broader shift in how premier entertainment destinations are responding to evolving consumer preferences.

Señorita THC Margaritas are available now at select OEG venues, and available across the country through licensed retailers and direct-to-consumer delivery at SenoritaDrinks.com. To learn more about Señorita, visit SenoritaDrinks.com or follow @SenoritaDrinks on Instagram.

About Señorita

Señorita is the leading THC margarita brand in the U.S., crafted by award-winning winemakers Joel Gott and Charles Bieler. Made with organic Jalisco-grown Weber blue agave, real fruit juice, and Himalayan pink salt, Señorita delivers bold cocktail flavor without the hangover. Available in Lime Jalapeño Margarita, Mango Margarita, Grapefruit Paloma, and Ranch Water, Señorita comes in 5mg or 10mg THC cans. The brand also offers 1777, a non-alcoholic THC spirit available in a 750mL bottle with 10mg of THC per 1.5 fl oz serving. Señorita products are available at major U.S. retailers including Circle K, Total Wine, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, and Binny's, with direct-to-consumer shipping to 30+ states via SenoritaDrinks.com.

About Opry Entertainment Group

Rooted in the unparalleled country music history of the Grand Ole Opry, Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), produces multi-platform entertainment experiences through its growing portfolio of owned and managed entertainment venues and live event businesses. This includes the world-famous Grand Ole Opry, the iconic Ryman Auditorium, WSM Radio, ACL Live at Moody Theater, the Ole Red brand, the Category 10 brand, Ascend Federal Credit Union Amphitheater, CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park and Southern Entertainment, a premier festival production company. Through concerts, tours, music-inspired restaurants, retail, publishing, digital content and more, OEG connects millions of music fans to the artists they love through experiences they’ll never forget. OEG is a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning RYTHM, Inc. and other matters. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements regarding he potential for revenue growth from hemp-derived THC sales, the expansion or continuation of hemp-derived THC Sales, and potential trends in consumer preferences. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company’s business, including those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2025 with the SEC, which can be obtained on the Company’s website at ir.rythminc.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its public announcements and filings with the SEC.

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