Premier American Uranium Commences 100,000 ft Exploration Drilling Program at the Kaycee ISR Uranium Project, Wyoming

TORONTO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier American Uranium Inc. (“PUR” or “Premier American Uranium” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PUR, OTCQB: PAUIF) is pleased to announce the commencement of its 2026 exploration drilling program at the Company’s wholly-owned Kaycee Project (“Kaycee” or the “Project”), located in the Powder River Basin of northeastern Wyoming.

The 2026 exploration program is designed to build on positive drilling results from 2025 (see press release dated January 20, 2026), with the primary objectives of infilling between areas of known uranium mineralization and further delineating subsurface host channels across key target areas at the Project.

Highlights

Total of ~100,000 ft of proposed drilling commenced on May 5, 2026, focused on the following high priority target areas (see Figure 1): ~33,000 ft of step-out drilling planned at the Outpost target ~51,000 ft of drilling planned at the Rustler target ~16,000 ft of step-out drilling planned in the vicinity of historic coal bed methane (“CBM”) wells

Professional survey work is underway for approximately 500 exploration drillhole collars and 100 historic CBM well collar locations in support of anticipated future mineral resource estimation

Recent claim staking has increased PUR’s Kaycee land position to approximately 29,841 combined acres of federal, state, and private surface lands

In conjunction with the drilling program, the Company has engaged professional surveying contractor, William H. Smith, to complete a Project-wide drillhole collar and elevation survey. The survey work is intended to support future mineral resource estimation initiatives and ongoing technical evaluation of the Project.

Colin Healey, CEO and Director of PUR commented, “The commencement of our 2026 drilling program marks another important step in advancing the Kaycee Project. Building on the success of our 2025 exploration efforts, this year’s program is designed to expand and better define known areas of mineralization while continuing to evaluate the broader potential of the Project. With approximately 100,000 ft of planned drilling and an expanded land position, we believe Kaycee continues to demonstrate significant exploration upside potential within one of the most prospective uranium basins in the United States.”

The majority of the 2026 drilling program will focus on the Outpost target and the Rustler target, where previous drilling has identified encouraging uranium mineralization associated with favorable roll-front host geology. Additional drilling near historic CBM wells is intended to test newly interpreted targets and expand the Company’s understanding of mineralized trends throughout the Project area.

The Project now encompasses approximately 29,841 acres of federal, state, and private land surface rights following recent claim staking initiatives aimed at consolidating and expanding the Company’s strategic footprint within the Powder River Basin.

Figure 1. Kaycee Project Location, Wyoming





Figure 2. Kaycee Project Key Targets Drilled in 2026





Figure 3. Kaycee Project Drilling





Kaycee Project

The Kaycee Project in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin consists of over 46 square miles of mineral rights over a 36-mile mineralized trend hosting more than 110 miles of identified roll fronts (Figure 3). The Project is believed to be the only project in the PRB where all three known historically productive sandstone formations (Wasatch, Fort Union, and Lance) are mineralized and potentially accessible for ISR extraction. The Project represents the largest grass-roots ISR exploration in the United States, with upwards of 400,000 ft of drilling completed since 2023.

Kaycee anchors one of the strongest exploration portfolios in Wyoming, combining with PUR’s Cyclone Project in the Great Divide Basin to drive one of the largest ongoing drilling programs in the state. Additional staking has further expanded its presence in both of the State’s major ISR-amenable uranium districts.

Figure 4. PUR’s Wyoming exploration portfolio, highlighting the Kaycee Project in the Powder River Basin and the Cyclone Project in the Great Divide Basin. Active exploration is currently underway at both projects.





Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by J.J. Brown, P.G., SME-RM, a consultant of PUR, who is a “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Ms. Brown has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information contained herein.

Other information regarding the Company’s Kaycee Project, including with respect to the Quality Assurance and Quality Control measures applied during the work program can be referenced from the technical report entitled “Technical Report for NI 43-101 Kaycee Uranium Project, Johnson County, Wyoming USA,” dated September 21, 2025, which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR +, at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Premier American Uranium Inc.

Premier American Uranium is focused on consolidating, exploring, and developing uranium projects across the United States to strengthen domestic energy security and advance the transition to clean energy. The Company’s extensive land position spans five of the nation’s top uranium districts, with active work programs underway in New Mexico’s Grants Mineral Belt and Wyoming’s Great Divide and Powder River Basins.

Backed by strategic partners including Sachem Cove Partners, IsoEnergy Ltd., Mega Uranium Ltd., and other leading institutional investors, PUR is advancing a portfolio supported by defined resources and high-priority exploration and development targets. Led by a distinguished team with deep expertise in uranium exploration, development, permitting, operations, and uranium-focused M&A, the Company is well positioned as a key player in advancing the U.S. uranium sector.

For More Information, Please Contact:

Premier American Uranium Inc.

Colin Healey, CEO and Director

info@premierur.com

Toll-Free: 1-833-223-4673

X: @PremierAUranium

www.premierur.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to, planned exploration activities for 2026, the anticipated results thereof and the anticipating timing for reporting of such results; future prospects for exploration; the potential for mineral resource identification at the Project; expectations regarding the transition to clean energy in the US; and other activities, events or developments that are expected, anticipated or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative connotation thereof.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about PUR’s business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Such forward-information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price of uranium, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, the completion, timing and results of planned exploration activities being consistent with expectations, the anticipated mineralization being consistent with expectations, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company’s planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by PUR in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of Premier American Uranium to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of Premier American Uranium expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: limited operating history, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, delays or failure to obtain required permits and regulatory approvals, changes in mineral resources, no known mineral reserves, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel; potential downturns in economic conditions; availability of third party contractors; availability of equipment and supplies; failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry; changes in laws and regulation, competition, and uninsurable risks and the risk factors with respect to Premier American Uranium set out in the documents of PUR filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under PUR’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although PUR has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. PUR undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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