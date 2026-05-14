Bitcoin.com Partners with Dinari to Bring Tokenized U.S. Equities to a Global Audience





SAN MATEO, Calif., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin.com today announced a partnership with Dinari to offer tokenized U.S. equities to Bitcoin’s ecosystem of millions of users. Through the integration, users of the Bitcoin.com Wallet app, where over 84 million self-custody wallets have been created, will be able to buy, sell, and hold Dinari's dShares™, with access to over 300 tokenized U.S. equities and ETFs.

Bitcoin.com users will also be among the first to access the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index, created by Dinari in collaboration with S&P Dow Jones Indices, the first benchmark to combine U.S. equities and cryptocurrencies into a single, directly investible onchain instrument. The index token gives investors unified, multi-asset exposure across 35 U.S.-listed equities tied to digital markets and 15 leading cryptocurrencies, with the transparency of tokenization and the control of direct indexing.

Bitcoin.com will be the first application to deploy Dinari's embedded trading application, a turnkey application built on Base that provides a fully integrated front-end experience for browsing, trading, and managing dShares™. Within the Bitcoin.com platform, users will be able to access real-time market data, execute trades, and monitor portfolio performance.

“For too long, access to U.S. equities has been limited by geography and outdated infrastructure,” said Bitcoin.com CEO Corbin Fraser. “With Dinari, we’re opening that access up to our global user base and making it as simple as using a crypto wallet. This is about putting world-class financial tools in the hands of anyone, anywhere.”

Dinari’s custodial approach to tokenization marries the protections of traditional brokerage investment with the flexibility, access, and utility of blockchain-based finance. Holders retain full economic rights, including cash dividends, NBBO trade execution, and a protected economic claim on the backing security. At the same time, dShares™ investors gain instant access to U.S. capital markets, 24/7 support for key tickers, simple trading and transfer, and instant settlement.

“U.S. equity markets represent nearly half of the $127 trillion in global equity market capitalization. They are the deepest, most liquid, and most sought-after markets in the world. Yet for most investors outside the United States, meaningful access has been blocked by geography, intermediaries, and outdated market structure,” said Gabe Otte, CEO and Co-Founder of Dinari. “This partnership with Bitcoin.com changes that by extending regulated, compliant access to a truly global user base within.”

Distribution will initially be available to users outside the United States. The integration reflects a broader shift toward the modernization of financial infrastructure, where tokenization enables more efficient settlement, improved capital efficiency, and scalable global access to U.S. capital markets. By combining Dinari’s compliance-first framework with Bitcoin.com’s global reach, the partnership advances the adoption of tokenized equities as a core component of next-generation financial systems.

For more information, please visit https://dinari.com/.

About Dinari

Dinari is the creator of dShares™: stocks with the flexibility of digital assets and the security of traditional equities. dShares™ give holders the rights and protections they expect from stocks—dividends, proxy votes, and a direct legal claim to equity—while unlocking capabilities that traditional stocks can't offer: instant settlement, 24/7 trading, and global access. Learn more at dinari.com .

About Bitcoin.com

Bitcoin.com is building the products that give everyday people access to a vast world of opportunities to generate personal prosperity without limits. Since 2015, Bitcoin.com has been a global leader in introducing newcomers to Bitcoin & cryptocurrency, featuring accessible educational materials, timely and objective news, and easy-to-use fully self-custodial products for buying, spending, trading, investing, and earning with crypto.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22498863-e0d0-493b-8610-55f965b6ea83

Contact:

Kayla Gill

kayla.gill@dinari.com

