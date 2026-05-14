ASHA and Hilarity for Charity Collaborate in Free, Online Event for Dementia Caregivers on May 20

Rockville, Md., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Communication difficulties are one of the hallmarks of dementia, and they can be among the more challenging everyday aspects for caregivers.

To mark National Speech-Language-Hearing Month (May), the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) and Hilarity for Charity (HFC) are hosting a free, online event for caregivers on May 20 titled Everyday Tips and Tricks for Improving Communication at Home With Your Loved One With Dementia.

The session will feature easy-to-implement strategies that can help caregivers reduce misunderstandings and frustration, enhance connection, and make daily life easier and more peaceful.

Dementia and Communication

Generally, people with dementia experience changes in their everyday communication. These changes include any or all of the following:

trouble finding the correct words

mixing up words

struggling to follow or stay on topic

misunderstanding what others say

withdrawing from conversations

Such changes can make daily life more difficult for the person who has dementia and for their caregivers, who may struggle to understand and meet the needs of their loved ones.

A person’s inability to communicate that they are in pain, are hungry or thirsty, or have some other pressing need can be especially distressing—for them and for the caregivers they’re trying to communicate with. According to a recent national poll commissioned by ASHA, more than half (52%) of those who care for adults with communication and/or cognition challenges worry about the impact of communication difficulties on their loved ones’ health and safety.

Beyond meeting one’s basic needs, effective communication is critical to a person’s overall quality of life. Communication difficulties can interfere with relationships and leave people feeling disconnected. When a person with dementia has trouble communicating their emotional or physical needs, it can also lead to agitation, isolation, and other challenging behaviors.

Event Background and Details

Co-founded by Lauren Miller Rogen and Seth Rogen, HFC is a national nonprofit on a mission to (1) care for families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease, (2) activate the next generation of Alzheimer’s advocates, and (3) be a leader in brain health research and education.

HFC’s community lounges are casual, topic-driven spaces where caregivers can engage in real-time conversations with each other, learn from experts, and explore helpful tools and strategies to support their daily lives.

ASHA is the national, professional, scientific, and credentialing association for more than 218,000 speech-language pathologists (SLPs). SLPs are professionals who treat speech, language, communication, cognition, and swallowing problems across the life span. They work with people with dementia and their caregivers.

Event Details (At a Glance)

What: Everyday Tips and Tricks for Improving Communication at Home With Your Loved One With Dementia

Who: ASHA and HFC (featuring ASHA Expert Ashley Haltenhof)

When: May 20, 6:00 p.m., ET / 3:00 p.m., PT

Where: Online (Zoom)

Cost: Free

Register: Online via HFC’s event page

Ashley Haltenhof is a Certified Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Care Trainer (CADDCT®), a Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP®), and a Certified Speech-Language Pathologist (SLP) with experience in skilled nursing, long-term care, and life plan communities. At ASHA, she focuses on supporting clinicians in post-acute settings. Haltenhof is passionate about senior care, with a focus on elevating resources for dementia care.

For more information or questions, please email pr@asha.org.

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About the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) ASHA is the national professional, scientific, and credentialing association for 247,000 members, certificate holders, and affiliates who are audiologists; speech-language pathologists; speech, language, and hearing scientists; audiology and speech-language pathology assistants; and students. Audiologists specialize in preventing and assessing hearing and balance disorders as well as providing audiologic treatment, including hearing aids. Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) identify, assess, and treat speech, language, and swallowing disorders. www.asha.org

Contact Info



Francine Pierson

fpierson@asha.org

+1 301-296-8715